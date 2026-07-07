Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2026) - Toogood Gold Corp. (TSXV: TGC) (OTCQB: TGGCF) (FSE: D3P) ("Toogood" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing Phase 1 exploration program at the Table Mountain Gold-Silver Project ("Table Mountain" or the "Project"), an undrilled low-sulphidation epithermal gold-silver system located in Lincoln County, Nevada.

Highlights

Property-wide soil geochemistry program complete , with 6,260 soil samples collected on a northwest-southeast oriented grid at 100 m line spacing and 25 m sample spacing;

Ground gravity survey completed with 1,688 stations collected on a 100 m by 100 m grid;

UAV magnetic survey completed totalling approximately 780 line-kilometres flown at 25 m line spacing;

LiDAR survey completed covering the full project area of approximately 15.4 km 2 ;

Phase 1 prospecting and rock sampling completed, with 88 rock samples collected;

1:5,000-scale geological and structural mapping is ongoing and nearing completion;

Initial soil and rock assays, together with final processed and interpreted geophysical and LiDAR products, are expected in the coming weeks;

Phase 2 exploration planning is underway , including controlled-source audio-frequency magnetotellurics ("CSAMT") and targeted follow-up prospecting and rock sampling; and

Integration of geological, geochemical and geophysical datasets is underway to support drill target generation, together with preparations for drill program permitting.

Management Commentary

"The completion of several key components of our Phase 1 program marks an important milestone in advancing Table Mountain toward drill readiness," stated Colin Smith, CEO, Toogood Gold Corp. "We are assembling an extensive property-wide dataset that includes high-resolution magnetics, gravity, LiDAR, systematic geochemical sampling and geological mapping. This integrated dataset represents the first comprehensive modern assessment of the broader hydrothermal system and will form the foundation for prioritizing targets for follow-up work and future drilling."

"Table Mountain continues to demonstrate the characteristics we would expect from a robust low-sulphidation epithermal system," stated Lee Hess, Vice President of Exploration. "Our mapping, together with the newly completed gravity and magnetic surveys, is significantly improving our understanding of the structural framework controlling alteration and mineralization. The emerging interpretation of several large syn-mineral structural corridors reinforces our belief that Table Mountain has the scale and geological setting required to host a significant gold-silver system."

Phase 1 Exploration Progress

The Company's Phase 1 program represents the first systematic, property-wide exploration campaign conducted across the Table Mountain Project (Figure 1). The program is designed to define the structural, geological and geochemical framework of the Project's approximately 4 km by 2 km hydrothermal system and identify high-priority targets for follow-up exploration and drilling.

To date, Toogood has completed soil sampling, ground gravity, UAV magnetic and LiDAR surveys, together with Phase 1 prospecting and reconnaissance rock sampling. Property-wide 1:5,000-scale mapping is nearing completion.

Geological Mapping and Target Development

Detailed 1:5,000-scale mapping led by VP of Exploration Lee Hess is refining the Project-scale geological model through field characterization of lithology, alteration zonation, vein textures and structural architecture. This work is focused on defining the fault and vein corridors interpreted to have controlled hydrothermal fluid flow, alteration development and the distribution of low-sulphidation epithermal mineralization across the Table Mountain system (Figures 2 and 3).

Phase 1 mapping has documented areas of intense silicification, hydrothermal brecciation and multiple kilometre-scale structural corridors coincident with gold-silver-bearing low-sulphidation epithermal veins and strong pathfinder anomalism, including mercury, arsenic, antimony and thallium, throughout the core of the 4 km by 2 km alteration cell.

Notably, in the northwest quadrant of Table Mountain, mapping has delineated a structurally controlled vein trend traceable through outcrop, subcrop and float for more than 2.5 kilometres, referred to as the "Widowmaker" trend. Widowmaker is defined by a regional arcuate fault that bends from north-south to east-northeast to northeast in orientation. At the southwestern extent of the trend, the arcuate vein corridor is intersected by a prominent west-northwest-trending 2-m-wide, high-level, epithermal quartz vein that returned mercury values of 1,335 ppb and 462 ppb from outcrop rock samples, collected by Orogen Royalties. The intersection of these two vein corridors represents a favourable structural setting for dilation and hydrothermal fluid flow and is considered an important focus for target refinement. At present, the Widowmaker trend represents a primary focus for detailed Phase 2 exploration and potential drill targeting.

Several additional targets exist across the epithermal alteration cell and will be refined by pending analytical results from the detailed soil geochemistry program and subsequent mapping.

Next Steps and Expected Catalysts

Over the coming weeks, the Company expects to receive initial soil and rock assay results and final geophysical and LiDAR products. These results will be integrated with geological and structural mapping to identify and rank priority exploration targets across Table Mountain.

Phase 2 exploration planning is underway and is expected to include approximately 20 line-kilometres of controlled-source audio-frequency magnetotellurics ("CSAMT") to help map subsurface resistivity contrasts associated with structures, silicification, alteration and potential fluid pathways. Phase 2 work is also planned to include targeted follow-up mapping and sampling, refinement of priority drill targets and preparations for the Company's planned maiden drill program, subject to receipt of required permits and approvals.

Figure 1: Completed UAV magnetics, ground gravity, LiDAR, soil sampling and Phase 1 rock sampling, Table Mountain Project.

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Figure 2: Major structural corridors including the Widowmaker Trend, Table Mountain Project.

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Figure 3: Highly altered and silicified tuff displaying leached pumice clasts and residual vuggy silica adjacent to the Widowmaker structural corridor identified during mapping.

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Analytical Procedures

All soil and rock samples are submitted to MSALABS ("MSA") in Elko, Nevada for sample preparation, with analytical work conducted at MSA's ISO/IEC 17025 accredited facilities. Sample preparation and analytical procedures are performed in accordance with industry-standard practices and the laboratory's established quality assurance and quality control protocols.

Soil samples are prepared using method PRP-757 (drying and screening to -80 mesh fraction). Gold is analyzed by 30-gram fire assay with ICP-ES finish (FAS-114). Multi-element geochemistry is determined by four-acid digestion with ICP-MS finish (48 elements), with mercury analyzed separately (IMS-2305 or equivalent ultra-trace method).

Rock samples are prepared using method PRP-910 (drying, crushing, splitting, and pulverizing to 85% passing 75 µm). Gold is analyzed by 30-gram fire assay with ICP-ES finish (FAS-114). Multi-element geochemistry is determined by four-acid digestion followed by ICP-MS analysis, including mercury (IMS-230).

Quality Assurance, Quality Control ("QA/QC")

The Company has implemented a QA/QC program for all soil and rock sampling in accordance with industry best practices. Certified reference materials ("CRMs") and blank samples sourced from CDN Resource Laboratories are inserted into the sample stream at regular intervals, representing approximately 6% of total samples, consisting of one CRM, one blank, and one field duplicate per 50 samples.

MSALABS ("MSA") also conducts its own internal QA/QC procedures in accordance with ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory protocols, including the insertion of standards, blanks, and duplicate analyses.

The Company will systematically review analytical results, including QA/QC data, to verify accuracy and precision. Any analytical results failing to meet established QA/QC criteria will be subject to investigation and may be re-analyzed or re-assayed as appropriate.

Marketing Services Agreement

The Company further reports that it has entered into an agreement with ATH Media dated July 7, 2026, pursuant to which ATH Media will provide a digital marketing and investor relations campaign. The term of the agreement is for six months for a total fee of CAD$100,000.

Under the agreement, ATH Media will execute a comprehensive campaign including owned media, social media outreach, paid advertising strategies, and targeted outreach across stock-specific platforms.

ATH Media is a marketing and investor relations firm based out of Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands. ATH Media and its principal, Levi Unrau, are arm's length to the Company and hold no interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company or any right to acquire such an interest (Mr. Unrau can be reached at info@uncoveredalpha.com). The engagement of ATH Media is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Qualified Person

Colin Smith, M.Sc., P.Geo., a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Smith is not independent and serves as CEO and Director of Toogood Gold Corp. and owns securities of the Company.

About Toogood Gold Corp.

Toogood Gold Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of high-grade gold systems in tier-one mining jurisdictions. The Company has two core areas of focus: the Table Mountain Project in Nevada, where the Company has an option to earn a 100% interest in a large, undrilled low-sulphidation epithermal system with extensive surface alteration and multiple mineralized vein exposures; and the district-scale Toogood Gold Project in Newfoundland, where the Company has an option to earn a 100% interest in a 164 km² land package covering a highly prospective and underexplored gold district with multiple target areas and demonstrated gold prospectivity.

Additional information about Toogood Gold Corp. can be found at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward looking information can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain acts, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".

Forward-looking statements or information are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements or information, including, without limitation, the need for additional capital by the Company through financings, and the risk that such funds may not be raised; the speculative nature of exploration and the stages of the Company's properties; the effect of changes in commodity prices; regulatory risks that development of the Company's material properties will not be acceptable for social, environmental or other reasons; availability of equipment (including drills) and personnel to carry out work programs; and that each stage of work will be completed within expected time frames. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements or information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

The Company's forward-looking statements and information are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this news release, and other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements and information if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements or information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Toogood Gold Corp.