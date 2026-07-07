Falco Resources Ltd.: Falco Announces Early Warrant Exercise by Osisko Development Corp. and Additional Warrant Exercises Totaling Approximately $1.25 million

MONTRÉAL, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Falco Resources Ltd. (FPC: TSX-V) ("Falco" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has received approximately $1.25 million in aggregate proceeds from the exercise of warrants, including $626,500 from the early exercise by Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Osisko Development Corp. (collectively, "Osisko Development").

Osisko Development exercised 1,790,000 warrants (the "Osisko Warrants") to purchase common shares of the Corporation at a price of $0.35 per common share. The Osisko Warrants were received by Osisko Development in connection with the Corporation's December 2024 private placement and were scheduled to expire in December 2029. Further to the exercise of the Osisko Warrants, Osisko Development's interest in the Corporation's common shares increased from 15.6% to 16.0%. The early exercise reflects Osisko Development's continued support of Falco and the advancement of the Horne 5 Project.

The Corporation also received aggregate proceeds of $622,438 from the exercise of warrants to purchase common shares at a price of $0.35 which were issued in connection with the Corporation's June 2024 private placement (the "June 2024 Warrants"). The proceeds from the exercise of the June 2024 Warrants include $61,600 from the exercise of June 2024 Warrants by the Corporation's current directors and officers who had received June 2024 Warrants.

The Corporation intends to use the proceeds received from the warrant exercises for the advancement of the Horne 5 Project and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

About Falco

Falco is one of the largest mineral claim holders in the province of Québec, with an extensive portfolio of properties in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue greenstone belt. Falco holds rights to approximately 60,000 hectares of land in the Noranda Camp and includes 13 former gold and base metal mine sites. Falco's main asset is the Horne 5 Project located beneath the former Horne mine, which was operated by Noranda from 1927 to 1976 and produced 11.6 million ounces of gold and 2.5 billion pounds of copper. Osisko Development Corp. is Falco's largest shareholder, with 16.0% interest in the Corporation.

For further information, please contact:

Luc Lessard

President and Chief Executive Officer and Director

514-261-3336

info@falcores.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Statements, other than statements of historical facts, including statements relating to the use of the proceeds received from the exercise of the Osisko Warrants and the June 2024 Warrants, may be forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved", the negative of these terms and similar terminology although not all forward-looking statements contain these terms and phrases. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward- looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set out in Falco's annual and/or quarterly management discussion and analysis and in other of its public disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, as well as all assumptions regarding the foregoing. Although Falco believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this press release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except as required by applicable law, Falco disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.