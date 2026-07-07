

BUENOS AIRES (dpa-AFX) - More than 1000 suspects have been arrested in a coordinated international crackdown on human trafficking.



Operation Global Chain, carried out from June 8 to 12, brought together law enforcement from 59 countries across Africa, the Americas, Asia and Europe in a targeted effort against trafficking networks involved in sexual exploitation, forced labor and criminality, and coerced begging.



The operation, led by authorities in Austria and Romania and co-coordinated by INTERPOL, Europol, Frontex and Ameripol, resulted in 334 arrests for human trafficking offences and 690 for associated crimes.



The Operation identified more than 2,000 victims across 59 countries, and led to the launch of 465 investigations.



During the five-day operation, police, border authorities and specialized anti-trafficking units conducted checks at border crossings, airports and other transport hubs, as well as locations identified as trafficking hotspots from investigations.



While the victims originated from 45 countries across multiple regions, the majority of them were from Argentina, Colombia, Venezuela, as well as Moldova and Nepal. Many were trafficked across borders after being deceived, coerced, or targeted because of their vulnerable situations, Interpol said in a press release.



Brazil's Federal Police dismantled a transnational network trafficking victims to Cambodia where they were forced into online scamming. Authorities identified 406 victims and issued two Red Notices and nine Blue Notices targeting wanted suspects and persons of interest.



In Argentina, Federal Police carried out two raids, rescuing two Bolivian child labour victims exploited in a grocery store and arresting traffickers. Investigations revealed a larger coordinated exploitation network across multiple sites.



Authorities in Belgium arrested 17 suspects after they dismantled a trafficking network recruiting underage girls via social media. The suspects allegedly held the victims captive, forcing them into prostitution rings across Belgium and France.



The victims identified during Operation Global Chain were referred to national protection and support services.



Operational findings highlighted evolving trafficking routes and methods, illustrating how criminal networks continue to adapt to shifting economic opportunities, migration dynamics and geopolitical developments.



Among the trends identified were the trafficking of Latin American victims for forced labor in Europe, their exploitation in criminal activities in Southeast Asia, and trafficking cases linked to forced engagement in armed conflicts.



Approximately 10 per cent of the victims were minors from the Americas who were subjected to sexual exploitation.



In response to evolving recruitment tactics used by traffickers, authorities in Colombia launched a prevention campaign targeting nationals lured by fraudulent job offers abroad.



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