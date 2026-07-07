Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2026) - Pacifica Silver Corp. (CSE: PSIL) (OTCQB: PAGFF) ("Pacifica Silver" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Stephen Redak as Vice President of Exploration. Dr. Steve Weiss, who has served as Interim Vice President of Exploration, will continue to contribute as a Technical Advisor, ensuring continuity and ongoing technical excellence as the Company advances its flagship Claudia Silver-Gold Project in Durango, Mexico.

Mr. Redak is a seasoned exploration geologist with over 20 years of experience specializing in epithermal precious metals systems, with a particular focus on Mexico and the western United States. He has served as Exploration Manager for Mexico and Nevada at Hecla Mining Company, where he played a pivotal role in advancing high-grade silver-gold projects, including the San Sebastián epithermal vein system in Durango, Mexico. His expertise encompasses generative exploration, drill target development, resource expansion and the management of large-scale exploration programs in geological settings analogous to Pacifica's flagship Claudia Silver-Gold Project.

"We are thrilled to welcome Stephen to the Pacifica team at this pivotal time," said Todd Anthony, President and CEO of Pacifica Silver. "His proven track record in Mexico's Sierra Madre Occidental, deep understanding of epithermal vein systems and operational experience will be instrumental as we accelerate drilling and advance the Claudia Project. We are also grateful that Dr. Weiss will stay on as technical advisor to ensure a seamless transition and ongoing technical rigor as Pacifica Silver moves forward with its aggressive exploration plans."

Mr. Redak holds an M.S. degree in Geology from the Colorado School of Mines and is a Certified Professional Geologist. He is an active member of the Society of Economic Geologists, the Geological Society of Nevada, and the American Institute of Professional Geologists.

"I am excited to join Pacifica Silver and contribute to the advancement of the Claudia Project," said Mr. Redak. "The project's extensive vein systems and location within one of Mexico's most prolific silver belts present outstanding opportunities. I look forward to working closely with the team to deliver value through targeted exploration and discovery."

In connection with Mr. Redak's appointment, the Company has granted him incentive stock options to purchase 800,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $1.29 per share, exercisable for a period of five years from the date of grant, in accordance with the terms of the Company's stock option plan. The options vest over a period of 24 months, with 25% vesting six months after the date of grant, and an additional 25% vesting every six months thereafter. All options are subject to the terms and conditions of the Company's equity incentive plan and applicable regulatory approvals.

About Pacifica Silver Corp.

Pacifica Silver Corp. is a Canadian resource company led by a proven management team with decades of mining and exploration experience in Mexico. The company is focused on its 100% owned Claudia Silver-Gold Project located in Durango, Mexico. Spanning 11,876 hectares, the Project encompasses most of the historic El Papantón Mining District where at least nine small mines operated intermittently during the 20th century. Since 1990, sampling and drilling within have returned high-grade silver and gold intercepts across multiple vein systems, with only 10% of over 30 kilometres of known veins having been drilled. Today, the project is a prime target for modern exploration and holds exceptional potential for new high-grade discoveries.

Signed,

Todd Anthony

Chief Executive Officer

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, including, without limitation, statements regarding the perceived merit of the Project, the potential quantity and/or grade of minerals, the potential size of the mineralized zone, and the Company's exploration plans. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates, and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made, and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks related to uncertainties inherent in the preparation of mineral resource estimates, changes to geotechnical or hydrogeological considerations, and risks associated with executing the Company's objectives and strategies. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis, available on www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304134

Source: Pacifica Silver Corp.