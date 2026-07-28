Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2026) - Pacifica Silver Corp. (CSE: PSIL) (OTCQB: PAGFF) ("Pacifica Silver" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from an additional 14 holes from its ongoing definition and expansion Phase II 20,000-metre diamond drilling program at the 100% owned Claudia Silver-Gold Project ("Project"), located in the historic El Papantón Mining District in Durango State, Mexico. The latest results have identified a new high-grade mineralized shoot north of the historical Aguilareña shaft that hosts the highest gold and silver grades over some of the widest intervals drilled on the property to date.

Drill Result Highlights (Estimated True Widths)

4.44 m @ 8.00 g/t Au and 65 g/t Ag (754 g/t AgEq*) from 65.85 m in Hole 26CLAU115D including 1.99 m @ 17.40 g/t Au and 117 g/t Ag (1,613 g/t AgEq) including 0.63 m @ 37.40 g/t Au and 56 g/t Ag (3,274 g/t AgEq)



2.54 m @ 1.41 g/t Au and 866 g/t Ag (987 g/t AgEq) from 99.65 m in Hole 26CLAU112D including 0.41 m @ 5.63 g/t Au and 5,100 g/t Ag (5,584 g/t AgEq)



3.97 m @ 2.00 g/t Au and 112 g/t Ag (284 g/t AgEq) from 110.15 m in Hole 26CLAU118D including 1.38 m @ 4.72 g/t Au and 271 g/t Ag (677 g/t AgEq) including 0.51 m @ 9.19 g/t Au and 577 g/t Ag (1,367 g/t AgEq)



"These results are extremely encouraging and mark an important step forward at the Claudia Project," stated Todd Anthony, President and CEO of Pacifica Silver. "We have delineated a new high-grade mineralized shoot in the northern portion of the Aguilareña vein that contains the highest gold and silver grades ever drilled on the property, over significantly wider intervals than previously encountered --clearly demonstrating both the high-grade character and district-scale potential of the Aguilareña vein system. With mineralization open along strike and at depth, and with multiple drills currently turning, we have a clear opportunity to rapidly establish a meaningful inventory of high-grade ounces at relatively shallow depths."

Phase II Drilling Update

The Company's fully funded Phase II program, which commenced in mid-January 2026, remains on track for completion in the third quarter of 2026. As of July 27, 16,278 m have been drilled in 71 holes.

Drilling at the newly identified Judy anomaly (see news from July 6, 2026) continues, with three holes completed to date. The deepest hole reached a vertical depth of 402 m. All three holes intersected encouraging silica- and sulfide-cemented breccias containing visible fine-grained pyrite, galena, sphalerite and chalcopyrite. The style of alteration and mineralization indicates a deeper position in the system relative to previous drilling to the north and west. Follow-up drilling is in progress, and additional updates and assay results will be released as they become available.

Following the return of the rainy season and restoration of water availability at the Project, the Company has increased the number of active drill rigs from two to three to accelerate the Phase II drill program.

Technical Discussion of Drill Results - Aguilareña Vein

Expansion of High-Grade Aguilareña Vein System

Phase II drilling continues to successfully intercept and extend the main Aguilareña vein system. The latest results have identified an emerging mineralized shoot north of the historical Aguilareña shaft within the overall mineralized footprint of nearly 2 km of strike length and approximately 200 m down-dip.

Recent drilling north of the Aguilareña shaft included 14 drill holes that intersected the vein over approximately 325 m of strike length (Figure 1 and Figure 2, northings 2,774,300 to 2,774,625). This work filled a critical gap in drill coverage and outlined a new high-grade mineralized shoot centered around northing 2,774,400. Intercepts in this area are particularly wide, with estimated true widths of the main Aguilareña vein reaching up to 5 m, within a wider zone of mineralized hanging-wall and footwall stockwork and breccia measuring up to 14 m (estimated true width). Results are summarized in Table 1 and illustrated in Figures 1 and 2. Select holes are discussed below.





Figure 1 - Planview Map Showing 2026 Phase II Drill Holes with Reported Assays at the Claudia Project

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Figure 2 - Longitudinal Section Showing Recent Aguilareña Vein Drilling Results

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Hole 26CLAU112D (near northing 2,774,300) intersected a thick package of veins and breccias averaging 0.66 g/t Au and 170 g/t Ag (226 g/t AgEq) over 14.54 m (est. true width). Toward the hanging wall, a high-grade silver zone returned 866 g/t Ag and 1.41 g/t Au (987 g/t AgEq) over 2.54 m (est. true width) within an oxidized quartz breccia.

Hole 26CLAU115D , located in the core of an emerging mineralized shoot, intersected the Aguilareña vein grading 8.00 g/t Au and 65 g/t Ag (754 g/t AgEq) over 4.44 m (est. true width). This includes a high-grade gold zone of 17.40 g/t Au and 117 g/t Ag (1,613 g/t AgEq) over 1.99 m (est. true width) within an oxidized fault zone (some core recovery loss).

Hole 26CLAU118D intersected another wide vein structure returning 2.00 g/t Au and 112 g/t Ag (284 g/t AgEq) over 3.97 m (est. true width), including 4.72 g/t Au and 271 g/t Ag (667 g/t AgEq) over 1.38 m (est. true width) within a quartz breccia with visible pyrite, chalcopyrite, sphalerite and silver sulfides.

Additional Structures & Exploration Potential

In addition to the main Aguilareña vein, drilling has identified several narrower, often strongly mineralized structures in the hanging wall and footwall. These may represent bifurcations, parallel structures or new veins that may potentially intersect the Aguilareña vein. An oriented-core drilling program is planned for the second half of 2026 to refine the structural interpretation of these mineralized structures and better define the locations of potential new favourable intersections.

Drilling to date has tested only about half of the mapped strike length of the Aguilareña vein system, leaving significant exploration potential along strike. Mineralization in the drilled area also remains open at depth in two zones. Vein textures and metal content indicate that the mineralization identified to date sits relatively high in the epithermal system; follow-up drilling will therefore target potential feeder zones at depth while continuing to test the vein system along strike. Several encouraging surface-mapped structures outside the main Aguilareña vein also remain untested, and detailed surface mapping and sampling are underway to prioritize these targets. A recent structural geology study has further refined drill targeting and improved understanding of the controls on mineralization.

In summary, Phase II drilling north of the Aguilareña shaft has delivered robust results, filling key data gaps while confirming strong mineralized widths, high gold-silver grades and excellent continuity with depth. The Aguilareña system remains open both down-dip and along strike, highlighting substantial potential for significant resource expansion in this priority target area.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

The 2026 drill samples reported here were collected from HQ-diameter core and were logged and sampled at the Pacifica Silver gated and enclosed facility in Santiago Papasquiaro, Durango. Sample lengths varied from 0.30 to 1.8 m, with an average length of 0.78 m. Pacifica Silver geologists marked the core lengthwise to best divide the core into halves, perpendicular to veins, mineralized fractures and vein-breccia. Sample intervals were cut in half lengthwise and one-half of each sample was placed into pre-numbered plastic sample bags with numbered sample tickets and closed with ties. The closed sample bags were placed into numbered shipping sacks along with numbered bags of coarse preparation blanks and certified reference material (CRMs or "standards") inserted with each hole for quality control/quality assurance purposes.

Samples were transported by commercial package delivery to the ALS laboratory in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico. At the ALS laboratory, the samples were crushed in their entirety to 70% passing 2 mm, and riffle split to 1-kg subsamples which were pulverized to 85% at 75 µm. ALS then shipped 200 g splits of the pulverized material by air freight to the ALS assay laboratory in North Vancouver, Canada, for analysis. Gold was analyzed by 30 g fire-assay fusion with an Atomic Adsorption (AA) finish (method code Au AA23); samples with >10 g/t Au were re-assayed by fire-assay fusion and gravimetric finish. Silver plus 34 major, minor and trace elements were analyzed by ICP AES following 4-acid digestion of 0.5 g aliquots (method code MEICP-61). Samples that assayed greater than 100 g/t Ag were re-analyzed by ICP AES following a 4-acid digestion (method code Ag OG62). ALS holds accreditation under ISO/IEC 17025:2017 for specific analytical procedures and is independent of Pacifica Silver.

Qualified Person

Stephen Redak, CPG, Vice-President of Exploration for Pacifica Silver, is a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical content in this news release.

Table 1 - Significant Assay Results from Phase II Drill Program at Claudia Project

Hole ID Hole

Dip

(deg) From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Est True Width (m)

Au

g/t Ag

g/t AgEq** g/t Area 26CLAU111D -45 116.80 130.15 13.35 12.10 at ave 1.34 91 206 HW & Aguilareña vein including

119.65 129.75 10.10 9.15 at ave 1.52 111 242 Aguilareña vein which includes

119.65 120.35 0.70 0.63 at 2.61 162 387

and

124.25 128.20 3.95 3.58 at ave 1.60 139 277

and

128.20 129.75 1.55 1.40 at ave 1.68 89 234

26CLAU112D -55 99.65 117.40 17.75 14.54 at ave 0.66 170 226 HW above Aguilareña vein including

99.65 102.75 3.10 2.54 at ave 1.41 866 987

which includes

99.65 100.15 0.50 0.41 at 5.63 5,100 5,584





121.45 127.55 6.10 5.00 at ave 1.17 30 131 Aguilareña vein including

127.00 127.55 0.55 0.45 at 3.68 104 421

26CLAU113D -45 74.45 81.15 6.70 6.07 at ave 0.80 39 107 Aguilareña vein including

80.40 81.15 0.75 0.68 at 2.13 97 280

26CLAU114D -75 75.70 98.20 22.50 12.91 at ave 0.57 19 69 HW above Aguilareña vein including

88.70 89.15 0.45 0.26 at 0.72 296 358

and

93.75 98.20 4.45 2.55 at ave 1.33 21 135

which includes

97.30 98.20 0.90 0.52 at 4.03 8 355





101.15 108.95 7.80 4.47 at ave 1.07 26 118 Aguilareña vein including

107.35 108.20 0.85 0.49 at 2.44 48 258

26CLAU115D -45 65.85 70.75 4.90 4.44 at ave 8.00 65 754 Aguilareña vein including

65.85 68.05 2.20 1.99 at ave 17.40 117 1,613

which includes

66.80 67.50 0.70 0.63 at 37.40 56 3,274

and

85.40 86.25 0.85 0.77 at 1.21 18 122 FW to Aguilareña vein and

122.80 123.40 0.60 0.54 at 0.23 216 236 FW to Aguilareña vein 26CLAU116D -45 77.60 81.60 4.00 3.63 at ave 1.45 92 217 Aguilareña vein including

77.60 78.30 0.70 0.63 at 3.96 359 700

and

99.40 100.00 0.60 0.54 at 2.33 163 363 FW to Aguilareña vein 26CLAU117D -60 53.90 56.00 2.10 1.61 at ave 0.11 8 18 Aguilareña vein 26CLAU118D -73 110.15 116.75 6.60 3.97 at ave 2.00 112 284 Aguilareña vein including

111.90 114.20 2.30 1.38 at ave 4.72 271 677

which includes

113.35 114.20 0.85 0.51 at ave 9.19 577 1,367

which includes

113.35 113.85 0.50 0.30 at 9.52 581 1,400

26CLAU119D -45 77.25 79.65 2.40 2.18 at ave 0.44 30 67 Aguilareña vein and

82.15 83.30 1.15 1.04 at 4.21 9 371 FW to Aguilareña vein and

107.20 108.05 0.85 0.77 at 0.44 140 178 FW to Aguilareña vein 26CLAU120D -45 84.45 86.00 1.55 1.40 at ave 2.83 68 311 Aguilareña vein 26CLAU121D -50 23.05 30.00 6.95 6.02 at ave 0.52 28 72 HW & Aguilareña vein including

26.80 30.00 3.20 2.77 at ave 1.96 103 272 Aguilareña vein 26CLAU122D -55 62.80 73.20 10.40 8.52 at ave 1.63 92 232 HW & Aguilareña vein including

62.80 64.50 1.70 1.39 at ave 5.92 224 733

including

69.70 73.20 3.50 2.87 at ave 1.45 90 215 Aguilareña vein 26CLAU123D -60 42.80 48.45 5.65 4.33 at ave 1.03 20 108 HW & Aguilareña vein including

47.20 48.45 1.25 0.96 at ave 3.24 30 309 Aguilareña vein which includes

47.85 48.45 0.60 0.46 at 6.03 19 538

26CLAU124D -45 41.80 42.80 1.00 0.91 at 0.67 49 107 Aguilareña vein

Composites calculated with Au minimum of 0.15 g/t (0.100 g/t Au if Ag > 30 g/t) and no more than 1.0 m internal below minimum.

*Estimated true widths of the reported drilled intervals vary from 57% to 91% to with an average of 83%.

**Silver equivalent grade (AgEq) is calculated based on the following formula: AgEq (g/t) = Ag (g/t) + [Au (g/t) x (Au price / Ag price) x (Au recovery / Ag recovery)]. Metal prices for silver and gold are assumed to be US $30/oz and US $2,500/oz, respectively. At this stage, insufficient metallurgical test work has been completed to determine recoveries for silver and gold at the Claudia property. Accordingly, recoveries of 93% for silver and 96% for gold were applied, based on the 5-year historical average production data reported from First Majestic Silver Corp.'s San Dimas mine. These values are considered reasonable proxies for anticipated recoveries at Claudia due to similarities in deposit style and the relative proximity of the two properties.

About Pacifica Silver Corp.

Pacifica Silver Corp. is a Canadian resource company led by a proven management team with decades of mining and exploration experience in Mexico. The company is focused on its 100% owned Claudia Silver-Gold Project located in Durango, Mexico. Spanning 11,876 hectares, the Project encompasses most of the historic El Papantón Mining District where at least nine small mines operated intermittently during the 20th century. Since 1990, sampling and drilling within have returned high-grade silver and gold intercepts across multiple vein systems, with only 10% of over 30 kilometres of known veins having been drilled. Today, the project is a prime target for modern exploration and holds exceptional potential for new high-grade discoveries.

Signed,

Todd Anthony

Chief Executive Officer

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Todd Anthony

Phone: 778-999-2627

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation as may be amended from time to time, including, without limitation, statements regarding the perceived merit of the Project, expected timeline for permitting additional drill sites, potential quantity and/or grade of minerals and the potential size of the mineralized zones. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts which address events, results, outcomes or developments that the Company expects to occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made, and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements were made, including without limitation, assumptions regarding the price of gold and silver; the accuracy of mineral resource estimations; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company or its properties; that all required approvals will be obtained, including concession renewals and permitting; that political and legal developments will be consistent with current expectations; that currency and exchange rates will be consistent with current levels; and that there will be no significant disruptions affecting the Company or its properties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to: risks related to uncertainties inherent in the preparation of mineral resource estimates, including but not limited to changes to the cost assumptions, variations in quantity of mineralized material, grade or recovery rates, changes to geotechnical or hydrogeological considerations, failure of plant, equipment or processes, changes to availability of power or the power rates, ability to maintain social license, changes to interest or tax rates, changes in project parameters, delays and costs inherent to consulting and accommodating rights of local communities, environmental risks, title risks, including concession renewal, commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations, the ongoing war in the Ukraine, delays in or failure to receive access agreements or amended permits, risks inherent in the estimation of mineral resources; and risks associated with executing the Company's objectives and strategies, including costs and expenses, as well as those risk factors discussed in the Company's most recently filed management's discussion and analysis, available on www.sedarplus.ca. Except as required by the securities disclosure laws and regulations applicable to the Company, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

*All silver equivalent grades (AgEq) expressed in this Press Release are calculated based on the following formula: AgEq (g/t) = Ag (g/t) + [Au (g/t) x (Au price / Ag price) x (Au recovery /Ag recovery)]. Metal prices for silver and gold are assumed to be US $30/oz and US $2,500/oz, respectively. At this stage, insufficient metallurgical test work has been completed to determine recoveries for silver and gold at the Claudia property. Accordingly, recoveries of 93% for silver and 96% for gold were applied, based on the five-year historical average production data reported from First Majestic Silver Corp.'s San Dimas mine. These values are considered reasonable proxies for anticipated recoveries at Claudia due to similarities in deposit style and the relative proximity of the two properties.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306813

Source: Pacifica Silver Corp.