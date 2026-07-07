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WKN: A143J7 | ISIN: US0455281065 | Ticker-Symbol: 41J
Frankfurt
07.07.26 | 08:00
29,600 Euro
-5,73 % -1,800
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
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ASSOCIATED CAPITAL GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
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ASSOCIATED CAPITAL GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.07.2026 14:06 Uhr
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Associated Capital Group, Inc.: AC Reports Preliminary June 30 Book Value of $45.30 to $45.50 Per Share

GREENWICH, Conn., July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associated Capital Group, Inc. ("AC" or the "Company") (OTCQX: ACGP), announced today a preliminary range for its second quarter book value of $45.30 to $45.50 per share. This compares to $44.53 per share at March 31, 2026 and $44.66 at December 31, 2025.

AC will be issuing further details on its financial results in August.

About Associated Capital Group, Inc.
Associated Capital Group, Inc. (OTCQX:ACGP), based in Greenwich, Connecticut, is a diversified global financial services company that provides alternative investment management through Gabelli & Company Investment Advisers, Inc. ("GCIA"). We have also earmarked proprietary capital to acquire or invest in new and existing businesses.

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
Our disclosure and analysis in this press release contain "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements convey our current expectations or forecasts of future events. You can identify these statements because they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They use words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," and other words and terms of similar meaning. They also appear in any discussion of future operating or financial performance. In particular, these include statements relating to future actions, future performance of our products, expenses, the outcome of any legal proceedings, and financial results. Although we believe that we are basing our expectations and beliefs on reasonable assumptions within the bounds of what we currently know about our business and operations, the economy and other conditions, there can be no assurance that our actual results will not differ materially from what we expect or believe. Therefore, you should proceed with caution in relying on any of these forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance.


Contact:
Ian J. McAdams
Chief Financial Officer
(914) 921-5078
Associated-Capital-Group.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.