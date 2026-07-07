Rocket Doctor AI Inc. Appoints Financial Growth Strategist Andrew Lau as Chief Financial Officer to Help Accelerate U.S. Expansion

Vancouver, BC, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Doctor AI Inc. ( CSE: AIDR OTC: AIRDF Frankfurt: 939 ) ("Rocket Doctor AI") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Andrew Lau, CPA, CA as Chief Financial Officer, effective July 6, 2026. This strategic addition to the executive team follows Rocket Doctor AI's recent U.S. expansion, which increased the company's access to over 21 million covered lives. Mr. Lau's leadership will be instrumental in managing the financial complexities of this rapid scaling and driving the company's expansion strategy.

Mr. Lau brings over 18 years of capital markets, corporate finance, and public company experience to Rocket Doctor AI. Throughout his career, he has held executive finance leadership roles with high-growth technology and life sciences companies, where he has led corporate finance, treasury, financial reporting, corporate development, and public company initiatives. Mr. Lau began his career with Deloitte LLP, where he earned his Chartered Professional Accountant designation, before joining RBC Capital Markets as an investment banker specializing in M&A and equity financing transactions. Over the course of his career, he has advised on and executed more than $700 million in M&A and capital markets transactions and has played a key role in helping emerging growth companies scale, strengthen their financial operations, and access the public markets.

Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO of Rocket Doctor AI, commented: "Andrew's appointment comes at a critical juncture for our company as we accelerate our expansion into the U.S. market. After an extensive and rigorous search, we are thrilled to have someone of his caliber join the team. His strategic financial rigor is exactly what is required to support our scaling and ensure we capitalize on the massive opportunities ahead."

Mr. Lau stated: "I am incredibly excited to join Rocket Doctor AI at this pivotal moment in the company's trajectory. The potential to combine advanced AI with scalable healthcare solutions is unmatched. Having followed the company's expansion over the past six months, I am impressed by the significant U.S. footprint announced and its increasing patient volumes. I look forward to applying my experience to drive operational excellence and create lasting value for our shareholders and patients alike."

Mr. Lau replaces Mr. Chris Cherry, who steps down as Interim CFO to return to his role as Chair of the Audit Committee while continuing his service as a director. Management and the Board are deeply grateful to Mr. Cherry for stepping in to provide vital financial leadership and steady guidance throughout this seamless transition.

The Company has granted Mr. Lau, subsidiary consultants and employees an aggregate 263,250 stock options, exercisable at $0.70 per share, and 319,830 restricted share units. The stock options and restricted share units are valid for a term between three to five years and are subject to vesting provisions. The stock options and restricted share units are subject to the terms of the Company's equity compensation plans and applicable securities law hold periods.

About Rocket Doctor AI Inc.



Rocket Doctor AI Inc. delivers physician-built, AI-powered solutions designed to make high-quality healthcare accessible throughout the entire patient journey. A cornerstone of the company's proprietary technology is the Global Library of Medicine (GLM), a clinically validated decision support system developed with input from hundreds of physicians worldwide.



Alongside the GLM is Rocket Doctor Inc, and its AI-powered digital health platform and marketplace. Having helped empower over 350 MDs to provide care to more than 750,000 patient visits, our proprietary technology software and systems enable doctors to independently launch and manage their own virtual or hybrid in-person practices - improving efficiency, restoring autonomy to MDs, and expanding patient access to care.



By reducing administrative burdens and ensuring greater consistency in care, our technology creates more time for meaningful physician-patient interactions. We are committed to reaching underserved, rural, and remote communities in Canada who often lack access to family doctors and supporting patients on Medicaid and Medicare in the United States. With advanced AI, large language models, and connected medical devices, Rocket Doctor AI is redefining modern healthcare - making it more scalable, equitable, and patient-centered.



To learn more about Rocket Doctor AI Inc's products and services, contact:

www.rocketdoctor.ai or email: info@rocketdoctor.ai