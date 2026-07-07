Aritzia Inc.: Aritzia Reports on Voting Results from the 2026 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, BC, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") of Aritzia Inc. (TSX: ATZ) "Aritzia" or the "Company") was held yesterday via live webcast online. Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is discussed in detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 14,2026 (the "Circular"), which can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.com).

The total number of votes cast by shareholders in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 251,818,005 votes. The voting results in relation to the election of directors were as follows:



Number of Votes Cast Name of Director Votes For Votes Withheld John Currie 248,578,992 1,579,626 Nicholas ("Nick") Drake 250,031,397 127,221 Brian Hill 246,468,161 3,690,457 David Labistour 249,435,856 722,762 Frank Douglas ("Doug") Mack 250,033,323 125,295 Marni Payne 248,581,770 1,576,848 Glen Senk 248,792,642 1,365,976 Marcia Smith 248,304,875 1,853,743 Jennifer Wong 249,466,066 692,552

The proposal with respect to the reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's auditor, as further described in the Circular, was approved.

The proposal with respect to the advisory, non-binding resolution in respect of the Company's approach to executive compensation, as further described in the Circular, was approved.

The Company has filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting under its profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.com).

About Aritzia

Beautifully made clothes. Exceptional experiences. Everyday Luxury®.

Aritzia is a design house with an innovative global platform. We are creators and purveyors of covetable styles, home to an extensive portfolio of exclusive brands for every function and individual aesthetic. We're about good design, quality materials and making pieces you'll wear again and again - all with the wellbeing of our People and Planet in mind.

Founded in 1984 in Vancouver, Canada, we pride ourselves on creating immersive, highly personalized shopping experiences at aritzia.com, on our app and in our 140+ boutiques throughout North America - for everyone, everywhere.

SOURCE Aritzia Inc.