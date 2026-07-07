BrainCheck Inc., a cognitive workflow platform, today announced that three of its research submissions have been accepted for poster presentations at the 2026 Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC), taking place July 12-15 in London, United Kingdom. The accepted abstracts span clinical validation, care planning outcomes, and international adaptation of the BrainCheck platform.

AAIC is the world's largest forum for the dementia research community, drawing clinical researchers, clinicians, and healthcare innovators from across the globe. BrainCheck's three accepted abstracts reflect the company's ongoing commitment to building the clinical evidence base that rigorous, scalable cognitive care tools require.

Accepted Abstracts

Psychometric Validation of BrainCheck Assess Against the MoCA for Detecting Cognitive Impairment in Older Adults

This study examined score equivalence and diagnostic agreement between BrainCheck's digital cognitive assessment and the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA) across 176 older adults from multiple clinical sites. BrainCheck Assess and MoCA scores demonstrated a strong correlation (r 0.80), with ROC analyses showing good discriminative performance across normal cognition, mild cognitive impairment, and dementia classifications. The findings support BrainCheck Assess as a clinically valid digital alternative to the MoCA for routine cognitive screening.

Evaluating the Effectiveness of Cognitive Care Planning in Patients and Caregivers Using Real-World Data

Drawing on de-identified data from 2,488 patients across multiple clinical practices, this retrospective analysis evaluated the real-world impact of BrainCheck's Care Plan tool on patient and caregiver outcomes over time. Patients showed statistically significant annual reductions in anxiety and depressive symptoms, alongside improvements in daily functioning measures. Caregivers also demonstrated meaningful reductions in depressive symptoms and stress. The results provide population-level evidence that structured, technology-enabled cognitive care planning and longitudinal engagement produce clinically meaningful improvements in patient and caregiver outcomes.

Translation and Adaptation of BrainCheck Assess for Use in European Populations (PREDICTOM Study)

As part of the European PREDICTOM initiative, BrainCheck Assess was translated into Norwegian, Dutch, Spanish, German, and French, and culturally adapted for older adult populations across five European countries. Among the 416 participants who completed testing, 98.3% successfully finished the full assessment battery. The study demonstrates the feasibility of deploying BrainCheck Assess at scale across diverse linguistic and cultural contexts, with implications for early dementia detection internationally.

"We are validating our tools against established gold standards, demonstrating measurable outcomes for patients and caregivers in real clinical settings, and showing that our platform can be adapted for populations far beyond the U.S.," said Mary Patterson, Vice President of Clinical Operations at BrainCheck. "Each of those threads matters for building the kind of evidence base that moves the field forward."

About BrainCheck

BrainCheck is a cognitive workflow platform that helps healthcare organizations operationalize a more standardized, repeatable approach to cognitive evaluation and follow-up. Built around BrainCheck Assess-its flagship FDA Class II digital cognitive assessment-the platform connects key steps across the cognitive care workflow in a single solution, from screening and assessment through interpretation, care planning, and longitudinal monitoring.

BrainCheck is used by more than 500 healthcare organizations nationwide, including Kitwood Health, Bon Secours, UPMC, and Springfield Clinic, as well as 46 research hospitals, including The University of Texas at Austin and Stanford University. Clinicians use BrainCheck's clinical evaluation tools, including validated screeners and assessments, and care planning tools, to build tailored protocols.

BrainCheck is intended to support clinical decision-making and is not designed to function as a stand-alone diagnostic tool.

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