NANO-X IMAGING LTD: New Clinical Study Data, Featuring Nanox.AI Cardiac Solution to Be Presented at SCCT 2026

New SCCT abstracts from Brigham and Women's Hospital highlight the performance and clinical utility of Nanox.AI's FDA-cleared cardiac AI solution, showing high agreement with expert assessment and its potential role in supporting guideline-directed preventive care.



From incidental finding to clinical action: the AI INFORM randomized trial highlights how AI-detected coronary calcium may help clinicians identify opportunities for preventive lipid-lowering therapy.

Nanox.AI Sponsors SCCT Scientific Session, "From Missed Finding to Missed Opportunity: Aortic Valve Calcification on Chest CT," Featuring Ofir Koren, MD, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, on Sunday, July 12, at 7:30 am

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, July 072026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanox Imaging Ltd. ("Nanox", or the "Company" NASDAQ: NNOX), a leader in innovative medical imaging technology, today announced that data from studies featuringNanox.AI's AI cardiac solution (HealthCCSng)will be presented at the 21st Annual Scientific Meeting of the Society of Cardiovascular Computed Tomography (SCCT), taking place July 9-12, 2026 in San Diego, California.

Nanox.AI's FDA-cleared solutions analyze routine medical CT scans, performed for any clinical indication, to help identify patients with asymptomatic or undetected findings associated with chronic cardiac, liver, and bone conditions, enabling proactive preventive care management:

AI Cardiac solution (HealthCCSng)

AI Bone solution ( HealthOST )

AI Liver solution ( HealthFLD )





Nanox's SCCT 2026 data will feature initial findings from the multi-site AI INFORM clinical trial, as well as a separate multi-site analysis of agreement between HealthCCSng and expert visual assessment of coronary artery calcium.

The studies are being presented by members of Brigham and Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and other medical institutions.

The abstractsinclude:

"Artificial Intelligence Detection Of Incidental Coronary Artery Calcium To Enhance Cardiovascular Disease Prevention: The AI INFORM Trial" (Abstract 614; Daniel M. Huck, MD, MPH; Poster Session 20-Plaque Imaging) and "Agreement Between AI-detected Coronary Artery Calcium And Expert Visual Assessment: A Multi-site Analysis" (Abstract 565; Camila V. Blair, MD; Poster Session 16-Non contrast cardiac CT: Coronary calcium). Both posters will be presented on July 11, 2026 at 10:55 AM PDT.

Separately, Nanox.AI is also sponsoring a scientific session titled "From Missed Finding to Missed Opportunity: Aortic Valve Calcification on Chest CT," on Sunday, July 12, 2026, at 7:30 a.m., featuring Ofir Koren, MD, of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The session will discuss the clinical significance of aortic valve calcification identified on routine chest CT scans and ongoing research in this area. Any referenced technology is currently under development and is not commercially available or cleared for clinical use.

Representatives of Nanox.AIwill be available throughout SCCT 2026 for discussions of clinical data and collaboration opportunities.Schedule a meeting here

About Nanox

Nanox (NASDAQ: NNOX) is focused on driving the world's transition to preventive health care by delivering an integrated, end-to-end medical imaging and healthcare services platform.

Nanox combines affordable imaging hardware, advanced AI-based solutions, cloud-based software, access to remote radiology, health IT solutions, and a marketplace to enable earlier detection, improved clinical efficiency, and broader access to care.

Nanox's vision is to expand the reach of medical imaging both within and beyond traditional hospital settings by providing a seamless solution from scan to interpretation and beyond. By leveraging proprietary digital X-ray technology, AI-driven analytics, and a clinically driven approach, Nanox aims to enhance the efficiency of routine imaging workflows, support early detection of disease, and improve patient outcomes.

The Nanox ecosystem includes Nanox.ARC, a cost-effective, 3D multi-source digital tomosynthesis imaging system designed for ease of use and scalability; Nanox.AI, a suite of AI-based algorithms that augment the interpretation of routine CT imaging to identify early signs often associated with chronic disease; Nanox.CLOUD, a cloud-based platform for secure data management, storage, and advanced imaging analytics; Nanox.MARKETPLACE and USARAD Holdings, which provides access to remote radiology and cardiology experts and comprehensive teleradiology services; and Nanox Health IT combines deep healthcare IT expertise with leading technology partners to deliver RIS, PACS, AI, dictation, and secure infrastructure solutions that streamline workflows and support safer, more efficient care delivery.

By integrating imaging technology, AI, cloud infrastructure, clinical expertise, a marketplace, and health information technology, Nanox seeks to lower barriers to adoption, improve utilization, and advance preventive care worldwide. For more information, please visit https://www.nanox.vision.

About Nanox.AI

Nanox.AI is the deep-learning medical imaging analytics subsidiary of Nanox. Nanox.AI solutions are developed to target highly prevalent chronic and acute diseases affecting large populations around the world. Leveraging AI, Nanox.AI helps clinicians extract valuable and actionable clinical insights from medical imaging that otherwise may go unnoticed, potentially initiating further medical assessment to establish individual preventative care pathways for patients. For more information, please visit www.nanox.vision/ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

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