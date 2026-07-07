

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new UN estimate puts direct physical damage caused by the earthquakes in Venezuela at $37 billion.



The two earthquakes of magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5, struck the north-central region of Venezuela on June 24, just 39 seconds apart. A first assessment by the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction estimates direct physical damage to housing and infrastructure at around $37 billion.



That figure includes around $24 billion in damage to buildings - homes, businesses, schools, hospitals and public facilities - and another $13 billion in infrastructure.



Within that latter category, telecommunications sustained the heaviest losses, at around $5 billion, followed by energy generation and roads.



The estimate is based on risk modelling rather than on-the-ground inspections and does not account for losses from disrupted services and economic activity, emergency response costs, supply chain effects or reconstruction.



The total economic impact could therefore rise, accordng to UNDRR.



The UNICEF has warned that children are among those worst affected by the disaster, estimating that 650,000 people - including 234,000 children - will need humanitarian assistance.



Around a third of schools in the Capital Caracas were damaged, disrupting access to education for thousands of pupils.



UNICEF has deployed emergency teams and sent 68 tons of supplies, including medical materials, water and sanitation equipment, and essential household items.



The agency has appealed for $52 million to expand its response and secure health care, nutrition, safe water, child protection and education for affected families.



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