Food Culture Inc. Successfully Launches Limited Edition Stadium 2026 Collector Series Premium Soccer Vodka in the Canadian Market

Limited Edition Commemorative Stadium 750ml Premium Vodka Bottle Produced in Canada in co-operation with Lazuli Spirits as our exclusive Canadian Vodka Brand partner.

Sales are underway during the 2026 International Football Matches.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2026 / Food Culture Inc. (OTCID:FCUL) ("FCUL" or the "Company") today announced the successful launch of its Stadium 2026 Collector Series 750ml Premium Vodka in the Canadian Market, a Limited-Edition, special-label commemorative bottle developed under the Company's Distill Brands International ("DBI") portfolio. After several months of planning, the Collector Bottle was brought to market in June 2026 and has been selling in Canada during the International football matches taking place across North America and Mexico in 2026.

Production was carried out by LAUNCHPAD, the Company's Canadian co-packing partner, based in Collingwood, Ontario, in partnership with Lazuli Spirits participating as the Company's Exclusive Canadian Vodka Supplier. The initial production run was completed and the Limited -Edition launched successfully into the Canadian market in June 2026.

About the Collector Bottle

The Stadium Premium Vodka Collector Bottle features a special-edition label design while incorporating the national flags of the countries participating in the 2026 tournament, assembled as a mosaic. The Stadium Premium Vodka Collector Bottle is offered as a Limited-Edition commemorative item aimed at sports fans, travelers, and spirits collectors, and launched in the Canadian market while the actual 2026 Football Tournament was in play in June.

"With global football participating in North America this year, we wanted to create something that marks the moment for fans, and we delivered it - the Stadium Premium Vodka Collector Series that launched in the Canadian Market in time for the matches and has been well received," said Paul Neelin, CEO of Food Culture Inc. and Founder / CMO of its subsidiary, Distill Brands International. "Our ultimate focus in 2026 will be the addition of new partnerships and products for launch in the U.S. market and beyond throughout the year", added Neelin.

About LAUNCHPAD

LAUNCHPAD, based in Collingwood, Ontario, provides production capabilities including glass bottling, PET bottling, a full canning line, and in-house formula development within its 40,000-square-foot facility.

"We look forward to working with Lazuli Spirits and its' Founders Frank and Franco Lo Greco, and DBI on a long-term basis, beyond the 2026 Collector Series Premium Vodka and extending to future production across a range of beverage categories."

Operational Update

Production of the Stadium 750ml Premium Vodka Collector Bottle was completed through and in partnership with Lazuli Spirts and LAUNCHPAD, the Company's Canadian co-packing partner. The limited run launched successfully in Ontario in June 2026 and has been selling through the tournament period, with product available to Canadian distributors. Continued order placement and broader distribution remain subject to distributor engagement and production scheduling. Label approvals from applicable regulatory authorities were obtained prior to launch.

About Food Culture Inc.

Food Culture Inc. operates in the food and beverage sector and owns Distill Brands International ("DBI"), an Ontario-based brand and product development company focused on premium spirits, wine, and ready-to-drink beverages aligned with sports and entertainment markets.

For additional information, please visit:

https://foodcultureinc.com

About Distill Brands International

Distill Brands International is focused on developing and marketing premium beverage products across multiple categories, including spirits, wines, and ready-to-drink offerings. The Company's product strategy emphasizes quality ingredients, brand positioning, and scalable production formats.

For additional information, please visit:

https://distillacquisitions.com

Contact:

Ruben Yakubov

(o) +1 416 565 5467

ir@foodcultureinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's current expectations regarding product development, production activities, distributor engagement, and continued distribution and sales following the Canadian launch. Words such as "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "may," "will," "expect," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to production timing, regulatory approvals, distributor acceptance, and market conditions, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Food Culture, Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/food-culture-inc.-successfully-launches-limited-edition-stadiumtm-2026-c-1187035