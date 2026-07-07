Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2026) - Visionary Metals Corp. (TSXV: VIZ) ("Visionary" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been awarded US$250,000 in Energy Matching Funds (EMF) by the Wyoming Energy Authority (WEA) on behalf of Governor Mark Gordon. The grant supports geophysical components of the Company's King Solomon and Tin Cup nickel and copper projects in Fremont County Wyoming.

The funding will advance ground and borehole electromagnetic (EM) surveys to better define high-priority critical metals targets at King Solomon and Tin Cup. These state-of-the-art geophysical methods will refine drill targets for nickel-copper sulfide mineralization. The resulting high-resolution data will also be shared with the Wyoming Geological Survey (WGS) under a 3-year confidentiality period for future public and WGS use, enhancing the broader understanding of Wyoming's critical metals systems.

"Wyoming's continued support for its resource economy is helping drive new investment in energy and critical metals across the state, and we are pleased that Visionary's project has been selected for this important initiative," said Wesley Adams, CEO of Visionary Metals Corp. "We are grateful to Governor Gordon, the WEA, and the review committee for this award. The US$250,000 in EMF funding, combined with proceeds from our recently closed oversubscribed $7.44 million financing, allows us to deploy advanced ground and borehole EM geophysics to enhance our large copper and nickel sulfide targets at King Solomon and Tin Cup, which will be drill tested later this year. We look forward to these surveys generating valuable public data that benefits the Wyoming Geological Survey, researchers, and the next generation of explorers across the state."

Highlights:

EMF funding enhances geophysics budget in direct support of 2026 drill programs targeting large nickel and copper sulfide targets at King Solomon and Tin Cup.

Allows for enhanced delineation of new and existing targets at both projects.

Generates detailed geophysical datasets that will support Visionary's future drilling while also enhancing statewide critical minerals databases for the Wyoming Geological Survey, academics, and future explorers.

Aligns with Wyoming's "all of the above" energy strategy by advancing domestic sources of nickel and copper - key metals for stainless steel, electric vehicles, battery storage, and electrical infrastructure.

The project reflects Visionary's ongoing commitment to exploration in Wyoming, where it has spent over US$5 million to date on critical minerals exploration.

About Visionary Metals Corp:

Visionary Metals Corp. is a Vancouver-based exploration company with two paths to value creation for shareholders: Advancement of two nickel and copper sulfide projects within a 40 km² land package in Wyoming's Granite Mountains as part of a Strategic Exploration Alliance with Teck American Incorporated; and the exploration of the newly acquired Slipstream copper-gold-silver porphyry project spanning tier one mining jurisdictions of Utah and Nevada. Visionary aims to create value for shareholders by systematically advancing these assets toward discovery and resource definition to become a leading explorer and future developer of U.S. nickel, copper, gold and silver projects. For additional information, please visit: www.visionarymetalscorp.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's proposed exploration activities, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, risks that the Company may choose to defer, accelerate or abandon its exploration plans; new laws or regulations and/or unforeseen events could adversely affect the Company's business and results of operations; stock markets have experienced volatility that often has been unrelated to the performance of companies and such volatility may adversely affect the price of the Company's securities regardless of its operating performance risks generally associated with the exploration for and production of resources; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to expenses; constraint in the availability of services; commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations; adverse weather conditions; and uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures" as well as such other risks as described in the Company's public disclosure as filed and available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304167

Source: Visionary Metals Corp.