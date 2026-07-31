Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2026) - Visionary Metals Corp. (TSXV: VIZ) ("Visionary" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced share repurchase from the estate of a shareholder who was a former insider of the Company and certain related trusts (the "Share Repurchase"). Please refer to the Company's May 21, 2026 press release.

In total the Company has repurchased 6,638,012 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") for aggregate proceeds of $1,327,602.40. Payment for the Shares was made from the proceeds of the Company's most recent financing which closed on June 26, 2026 (the "Offering"). In connection with the over-subscribed Offering, the Company raised aggregate gross proceeds of $7,444,682.08, including $1,475,200 from insiders of the Company.

Wes Adams, CEO of Visionary, comments: "The strong support we received in our recent financing gave us the opportunity to complete this strategic share repurchase while remaining well-funded to execute upcoming exploration and diamond drilling programs at our King Solomon and Tin Cup Nickel and Copper Projects. We believe this transaction enhances long-term shareholder value by reducing the number of shares outstanding and further aligning our capital structure with the Company's future growth objectives."

As a result of the Share Repurchase, the Company has 68,301,176 common shares issued and outstanding on a non-diluted basis and 92,304,892 common shares outstanding on a fully diluted basis.

The Share Repurchase is considered a "related party transaction" under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Securityholders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company intends to rely on the exemptions from the valuation and the minority approval requirements of MI 61-101 provided for in subsections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, respectively, as the fair market value of the subject matter of, and the consideration paid pursuant to the Share Repurchase, does not represent more than 25% of the Company's market capitalization, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101. The Share Repurchase has been approved by directors of the Company who are independent in connection with such transactions. The Company did not file a material change report more than 21 days before the expected closing of the Share Repurchase, as the details of the Share Repurchase were not finalized until immediately prior to the closing and the Company wished to close the transaction as soon as practicable for sound business reasons.

About Visionary Metals Corp:

Visionary Metals Corp. is a Vancouver-based exploration company with two paths to value creation for shareholders: Advancement of two nickel and copper sulfide projects within a 40 km² land package in Wyoming's Granite Mountains as part of a Strategic Exploration Alliance with Teck American Incorporated; and the exploration of the newly acquired Slipstream copper-gold-silver porphyry project spanning tier one mining jurisdictions of Utah and Nevada. Visionary aims to create value for shareholders by systematically advancing these assets toward discovery and resource definition to become a leading explorer and future developer of U.S. nickel, copper, gold and silver projects. For additional information, please visit: www.visionarymetalscorp.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. These include, without limitation, statements with respect to the receipt of regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSXV, the ability of the company to fund and execute its exploration plans, the creation of long-term shareholder value and the Company's growth objectives. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the TSXV may refuse to grant approval of the Share Repurchase and the Company may require further funding to execute on its exploration plans and growth objectives. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307424

Source: Visionary Metals Corp.