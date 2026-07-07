Tel Aviv, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2026) - Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ: BNRG) ("Brenmiller", "Brenmiller Energy" or the "Company") a leading global provider of thermal energy storage ("TES") solutions for industrial and utility customers, today introduced BrenX, the Company's long-term strategy to evolve beyond equipment sales into the development, ownership and optimization of integrated energy infrastructure assets designed to generate recurring revenue while supporting industrial decarbonization and emerging digital infrastructure demand. BrenX represents the evolution of Brenmiller from a provider of TES systems into an owner, operator and developer of selected integrated energy assets designed to deliver renewable electricity, industrial heat, TES, battery storage and other complementary energy services. The strategy is outlined in the following letter to shareholders from Deputy Chief Executive Officer Nir Brenmiller.

To Our Shareholders:

For more than a decade, Brenmiller has been committed to helping industrial companies decarbonize through TES. Through our proprietary bGen technology, we have demonstrated how renewable electricity can be transformed into dispatchable industrial heat, enabling customers to reduce emissions, lower energy costs and strengthen energy resilience. As we have worked with customers around the world, however, one realization has become increasingly clear to us: our opportunity is larger than the equipment we build.

Industrial customers are increasingly looking for integrated energy solutions rather than individual technologies, while the rapid growth of artificial intelligence, data centers and other digital infrastructure is creating significant and growing demand for reliable power, energy infrastructure, and grid-connected energy resources. Together, these trends have fundamentally changed how we think about Brenmiller's future and led us to a simple conclusion: the next chapter of our Company extends beyond TES alone and includes building the energy infrastructure that enables it.

That vision is BrenX.

BrenX represents the evolution of Brenmiller from a provider of TES systems into an owner, operator, and developer of integrated energy infrastructure. While our TES technology remains the foundation of our business, we believe the next phase of growth lies in developing and owning infrastructure assets capable of generating recurring revenue while delivering renewable electricity, industrial heat, TES, battery storage, and other complementary energy services. Our long-term vision is to create an integrated energy platform where industrial customers can source multiple integrated energy solutions through a single trusted partner, tailoring each project to their specific operational and energy requirements. Our objective is to build assets that become increasingly valuable over time as additional technologies, customers and services are integrated into each location.

Our recently announced purchase of a 1.2 MWp photovoltaic facility in Hungary demonstrates how we intend to execute this strategy. We purchased the facility for approximately $1.1 million, and it is expected to contribute approximately $173,000 in average annual revenue to the Company. While this is a relatively modest investment, we did not purchase the asset simply to own a solar facility. Rather, we see it as the first building block of BrenX, a cash-flowing infrastructure asset that provides strategic land, renewable generation, and valuable grid connectivity adjacent to one of our industrial customers.

Over time, we intend to evaluate expanding the site into a broader energy hub that may include additional solar generation, battery energy storage, TES and direct electricity and heat supply to nearby industrial customers. More broadly, we envision BrenX developing regional industrial energy hubs capable of serving multiple customers from centralized infrastructure, improving asset utilization, creating multiple recurring revenue streams and strengthening our role as a long-term energy partner within industrial zones. We will also evaluate opportunities to incorporate digital infrastructure, including modular data centers, where land availability, energy resources and grid connectivity can improve project economics and infrastructure utilization. Our approach is straightforward: begin with infrastructure that generates cash flow, expand around customer demand and create assets that become more valuable as additional services are integrated over time.

Importantly, BrenX is not a departure from Brenmiller's core business, it is its natural evolution. We believe our expertise in TES remains our greatest competitive advantage and will continue to differentiate our infrastructure solutions. By combining our technology with infrastructure ownership, we believe we can deepen customer relationships, generate recurring revenue, and participate in some of the most important long-term trends reshaping the global energy market.

As we move forward, our priorities are clear. We intend to identify strategic infrastructure opportunities to develop regional industrial energy hubs, expand our industrial customer relationships, evaluate digital infrastructure applications where appropriate and build a portfolio of high-quality energy assets capable of creating sustainable long-term value for our shareholders. The purchase of the Hungarian solar facility is not the destination; it is the first foundation stone of BrenX. We look forward to sharing our progress as we execute this strategy.

Thank you for your continued confidence and support.

Sincerely,

Nir Brenmiller

Deputy Chief Executive Officer

Brenmiller Energy Ltd.

About Brenmiller Energy Ltd.

Brenmiller Energy (Nasdaq: BNRG) is a leading clean energy company powered by proprietary TES technology. Through its patented bGen platform, expanded BNRG360 strategy and BrenX infrastructure initiative, Brenmiller is evolving from thermal energy storage into integrated clean heat-and-power solutions designed to help industrial and utility customers reduce emissions, improve energy economics, enhance resilience, and accelerate the transition away from fossil fuel-based energy systems. For more information, visit the Company's website at https://bren-energy.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when discussing: the BrenX long-term strategy; the development, purchase, ownership and operation of integrated energy infrastructure assets; future infrastructure investments and expansion opportunities; recurring revenue opportunities; industrial energy hubs; renewable generation, TES, battery storage and digital infrastructure initiatives; future customer demand; expected project economics; strategic priorities; and building a portfolio of high-quality energy assets capable of creating sustainable long-term shareholder value. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this press release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to: the Company's planned level of revenues and capital expenditures; risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources; the demand for and market acceptance of our products; impact of competitive products and prices; product development, commercialization or technological difficulties; the success or failure of negotiations; trade, legal, social and economic risks; and political, economic and military instability in the Middle East, specifically in Israel. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 25, 2026, which is available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

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Source: Brenmiller Energy