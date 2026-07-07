Four Nines Gold Inc: Four Nines Gold Enhances Investor Communications as Hayden Hill Advances Toward Drilling Phase

Company Engages Strategic Consultant and Market Awareness Partner to Support Growing Visibility Ahead of Upcoming Drill Program at Historic California Gold Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2026 / Four Nines Gold Inc. (CSE:FNAU)(OTCQB:FNAUF)(FWB:F8NA) (the "Company" or "Four Nines") is pleased to announce the engagement of a strategic advisor and a market awareness partner as the Company continues advancing the Hayden Hill Gold Project in northern California toward its fully funded maiden drill program.

The Company has engaged strategic advisory and market awareness partners to support its ongoing efforts to broaden awareness of the Hayden Hill opportunity, expand market visibility, and communicate the Company's exploration progress as it prepares to test a series of high-priority drill targets generated through modern geological modelling and reinterpretation of historical data.

Hayden Hill is a past-producing gold and silver system that has seen little systematic exploration for nearly three decades. Through extensive historical data compilation, modern 3D geological modelling, and a refined geological interpretation, Four Nines believes the project may host structurally controlled high-grade mineralization beneath and adjacent to historical mine workings that were not adequately tested by previous operators.

As Four Nines advances Hayden Hill toward drilling, management believes that building awareness among investors and stakeholders allows the Company to remain focused on executing its exploration strategy while continuing to build long-term shareholder value.

Management Comment

Charles Ross, President of Four Nines Gold, stated:

"We believe Hayden Hill represents a rare opportunity to revisit a historically productive gold system through the lens of modern geological science. Our technical team has spent considerable time compiling, validating, and reinterpreting decades of historical data, resulting in a compelling exploration thesis that will soon be tested through drilling. As we advance toward this important stage, it is critical that investors and stakeholders have a clear understanding of both the project's history and the opportunity we believe remains ahead. Building the right team around this next phase of the Company allows management to remain focused on exploration, execution, and long-term value creation. With geophysical programs underway, drilling preparations advancing, and a fully funded exploration campaign ahead, we believe Hayden Hill is entering one of its most important phases since mining operations ceased nearly three decades ago."

The Company has engaged Caram Media Inc. ("Caram") as a strategic advisor to support management on corporate strategy, business development, and long-term growth initiatives as Four Nines advances Hayden Hill and evaluates future growth opportunities.

"We believe Hayden Hill possesses many of the characteristics the market rarely finds together in a junior gold company," stated Galen Carson, President of Caram Media.

"What attracted us to Four Nines was not only the quality of the asset, but the quality of the team behind it. Management has assembled an exceptional technical and executive group with experience spanning significant discoveries and mining operations. We believe Hayden Hill represents a compelling opportunity to apply modern geological thinking to a historic gold system, and we look forward to supporting the Company as it advances this next phase of exploration and long-term growth."

Marketing Agreements

The Company has engaged the services of Apollo Shareholder Relations Ltd. pursuant to an agreement dated July 6, 2026 (the "Apollo Agreement"), and commencing July 6, 2026, whereby Apollo has agreed to provide the Company with investor communications services for an initial six-month term.

Under the terms of the Apollo Agreement, Apollo will receive monthly payments of CAD $12,500. The Apollo Agreement is for an initial term of six months and may continue on subsequent six months renewal terms thereafter unless terminated by either party in accordance with the terms of the agreement. There are no performance factors contained in the Apollo agreement. Apollo currently holds securities of the Company that were acquired prior to, and are unrelated to, the Apollo Agreement. Apollo's address is 4505 Waldy Rd., Cowichan Bay, B.C., V0R 1N2 (phone: 800-937-5449; e-mail: jazz@apollorelations.com). Apollo and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities.

The Company has also engaged the services of TMI Digital LLC ("TMI") pursuant to an agreement dated July 6, 2026, and commencing July 6, 2026 (the "TMI Agreement"), whereby TMI has agreed to provide the Company with strategic digital media, investor awareness, audience development, and communications services to the Company for an initial six-month term.

Under the terms of the TMI Agreement, TMI received an initial payment of CAD $30,000 upon commencement of services and will receive monthly payments of CAD $15,000 thereafter for the term. The TMI Agreement has an initial term of six months and may continue on a month-to-month basis thereafter unless terminated by either party in accordance with the terms of the agreement. TMI and its principals currently hold securities of the Company that were acquired prior to, and are unrelated to, the TMI Agreement. TMI's address is 1712 Pioneer Avenue, Suite 115, Cheyenne, Wyoming, 82001 (phone: 234-251-9199; email: michael@tmidigital.co). TMI and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities.

Why This Matters to Investors

Management believes that effective communication and market awareness are important components of supporting long-term shareholder value creation. As Four Nines continues advancing Hayden Hill through geophysical programs, drilling, and exploration initiatives, increasing awareness among investors and stakeholders helps ensure the market remains informed regarding the Company's progress and evolving opportunity.

With geophysical programs underway, drilling preparations advancing, and multiple near-term catalysts anticipated, management believes Hayden Hill is entering a pivotal stage in its evolution. The Company remains focused on testing its geological model, refining high-priority targets, and evaluating what may represent a much broader mineralized system than historically recognized.

David Flint, MSc, AIPG-CPG, and Vice President of Exploration, a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

Qualified Person

David Flint, MSc, AIPG-CPG, and Vice President of Exploration, a qualified person as defined in NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

FOUR NINES GOLD INC.

Charles Ross

President

1600 - 409 Granville Street

Vancouver, BC, V6C 1T2

Tel: 604.602.0001

About Four Nines Gold Inc.

Four Nines Gold Inc. is a North American gold exploration company focused on unlocking high-grade potential at past-producing assets. The Company's flagship Hayden Hill Gold Project in northern California produced 480,000 ounces of gold and 1.3 million ounces of silver and has not been drilled in nearly three decades. Leveraging a modern 3D geological model, Four Nines has identified multiple untested high-grade feeder zones beneath and adjacent to historic workings-targets missed by previous operators due to shallow drilling and outdated interpretations.

Four Nines is fully funded for its maiden drill program, with 10 approved drill locations and field activities underway as of June 2026. Led by a technical team with a strong discovery record and deep experience in epithermal gold systems, the Company is preparing a high-impact drill campaign designed to evaluate deeper structural corridors and expand the project. Four Nines continues to assess additional opportunities in stable jurisdictions and is committed to responsible exploration, transparent communication, and long-term value creation for shareholders. For more information, please contact the Company at info@fourninesgold.ca or visit our website at www.fourninesgold.ca for project updates and related background information.

Four Nines has a right to acquire 100% of the Hayden Hill Gold Project from a subsidiary of Kinross Gold U.S.A., Inc. The Hayden Hill Gold Project is a former producing gold mine that was explored by Amax Gold Inc. through 99,862 meters of drilling in 742 holes and for which there has been no systematic exploration since the mine closed in 1997. Kinross acquired Amax Gold Inc in 1998. The Hayden Hill Gold Project is located on private land, for which drill permits for the initial exploration program have been received from Lassen County.

Follow Four Nines Gold:

LinkedIn: @Four Nines Gold Inc.

YouTube: @FourNines

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Statements and information that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and the assumptions made in respect thereof involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the proposed geophysical survey, proposed drilling program, the anticipation that the proposed survey will positively refine and prioritize drill targets, such exploration activities will further delineate and identify new mineralized areas and additional high-priority targets. Mineral exploration is highly speculative and characterized by significant risk, including risks related to mineral exploration in general, industry risks, risks that anticipated results may not occur as intended, as well as general risks related to the economy, fluctuating gold prices, capital markets and mining stocks in particular which even a combination of careful evaluation, experience and knowledge may not eliminate. Forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date herein. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE: Four Nines Gold Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/four-nines-gold-enhances-investor-communications-as-hayden-hill-advances-toward-d-1187344