Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2026) - Dynasty Gold Corp. (TSXV: DYG) (FSE: D5G1) (OTC Pink: DGDCF) ("Dynasty" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has commenced its 2026 Phase 1 drilling at its 100% owned Thundercloud property, located 47 km southeast of Dryden, Ontario.

The drilling rig has been moved to the South Pelham target, where Drill-hole TC24-06, drilled on the boundary of the Induced Polarization (IP) chargeability anomaly, discovered mineralization six meters from the surface, returning 0.8 g/t over 22.5m. Two nearby follow-up holes drilled in 2025 also intersected near-surface mineralization. Current drilling is being conducted in a southerly direction, targeting a mineralized extension to that found in the Pelham Zone, where a number of high-grade drill results were obtained by Dynasty (Refer to Table 1 and Figure 1).

Table 1: High-grade drill holes from Dynasty's 2022 to 2024 drill programs.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) G/T Au DP22-02 189 223.5 34.5 6.0 DP22-03 88.5 162.0 73.5 8.9 DP23-03 139.5 154.3 14.8 7.1 DP23-04 109.5 121.5 12.0 11.0 DP23-10 33.0 196.5 163.5 1.0 TC24-02 45.0 139.5 94.5 1.6





Figure 1: High-grade drill holes highlights in Pelham Zone.

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After completing test drilling in the South-Pelham chargeability anomaly, the drill will be moved to the Pelham Main Zone to test for high-grade gold feeder zones and possible down-dip extensions of the northeast-plunging higher-grade shoots (modeled using Seequent's Leapfrog software; see Figure 2), with the goal of increasing the existing NI 43-101 open-pit gold resource (refer to "About Dynasty Gold Corp." section).





Figure 2: Pelham deposit north-easterly plunging, looking west.

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The objective of this year's program is to discover additional mineralization along the north-south corridor in the central parts of the property and to increase the resource in the Pelham Zone.

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Peter Holbek, MSc, P.Geo, an independent consultant to the Company and a "Qualified Person" ("QP") as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Dynasty Gold Corp.

Dynasty Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company currently focused on gold exploration in North America, with projects located in the Manitou-Stormy Lake greenstone belt in Ontario and in the Midas gold camp in Nevada. The Company is currently advancing its Thundercloud gold resource in northwest Ontario. A NI 43-101 Independent Technical Report, dated September 27, 2021, can be found on the Company's and SEDAR websites. The 100% owned Golden Repeat gold project in the Midas gold camp in Elko County, Nevada, is surrounded by a number of large-scale operating mines, and shares similar geological features as the Midas Gold mine. For more information, please visit the Company's website www.dynastygoldcorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DYNASTY GOLD CORP.

"Ivy Chong" _____________

Ivy Chong, President & CEO

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304220

Source: Dynasty Gold Corp.