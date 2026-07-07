VSaaS Market worth $12.01 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the VSaaS Market is projected to reach USD 12.01 billion by 2032 from USD 5.88 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 15.4%.

Browse 185 market data Tables and 80 Figures spread through 350 Pages and in-depth TOC on "VSaaS Market - Global Forecast to 2032"

VSaaS Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2032

2021-2032 2026 Market Size: USD 5.88 billion

USD 5.88 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 12.01 billion

USD 12.01 billion CAGR (2026-2032): 15.4%.

VSaaS Market Trends & Insights:

The VSaaS market is expected to grow significantly as organizations accelerate cloud adoption, strengthen security infrastructure, and invest in AI-driven video surveillance across commercial, industrial, and public sectors. Growth is driven by the increasing demand for remote monitoring, real-time video analytics, scalable cloud-based security solutions, and lower upfront infrastructure costs. Continuous innovations and strategic partnerships by key players such as Verkada, Cisco, Motorola Solutions, Securitas, and Mobotix are further supporting sustained market growth.

By feature, the non-AI VSaaS segment is expected to register a higher CAGR of ~27.4% during the forecast period.

By AI visual analysis, the object detection and recognition segment is expected to record the highest CAGR of ~29.1% during the forecast period.

By type, the hybrid segment is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By vertical, the commercial segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

By region, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the VSaaS market with a share of ~47% in terms of value in 2026.

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The key factor propelling the growth of the VSaaS market is the increasing adoption of cloud-based video surveillance across commercial, retail, healthcare, education, manufacturing, transportation, government, and critical infrastructure verticals. Organizations are increasingly deploying VSaaS solutions to enhance security, enable remote monitoring, improve operational efficiency, and ensure regulatory compliance across facilities and distributed locations. Furthermore, the integration of AI-powered video analytics, Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, edge computing, and real-time event detection capabilities is adding significant value by improving threat detection, reducing response times, and enhancing situational awareness. The growing demand for scalable, subscription-based, and cost-effective cloud surveillance platforms is also accelerating market adoption. Additionally, rising investments in smart city initiatives, digital transformation programs, cloud infrastructure, and intelligent building technologies, along with an increasing focus on cybersecurity, public safety, and business continuity, continue to strengthen the growth of the global VSaaS market.

Based on type, the hybrid segment is projected to register the highest CAGR in the VSaaS market during the forecast period.

Hybrid VSaaS is expected to witness strong growth in the global market due to its ability to combine on-premises infrastructure with cloud-based video storage and management. It is widely adopted across commercial, retail, healthcare, education, banking, manufacturing, and government sectors where organizations require enhanced data security, regulatory compliance, and low-latency video access while benefiting from cloud scalability. The increasing demand for flexible deployment models, AI-powered video analytics, multi-site surveillance, disaster recovery, and seamless integration with existing security systems is driving the adoption of hybrid VSaaS. Additionally, growing investments in cloud infrastructure, digital transformation, and enterprise security modernization are expected further to accelerate the growth of the hybrid VSaaS segment.

The object detection & recognition segment accounts for the largest share of the VSaaS market, by AI visual analysis.

The object detection & recognition segment accounts for the largest share of the VSaaS market based on AI visual analysis segment throughout the forecast period due to its widespread adoption across commercial buildings, retail, transportation, healthcare, manufacturing, government, and smart city applications. AI-powered object detection and recognition solutions enable real-time identification of people, vehicles, objects, and suspicious activities, enhancing security, operational efficiency, and incident response. These capabilities support applications such as intrusion detection, perimeter protection, access monitoring, asset tracking, and public safety. The increasing adoption of AI-driven video analytics, cloud-based surveillance platforms, and edge computing, along with growing investments in smart infrastructure and intelligent security systems, is expected to strengthen further the dominance of the object detection & recognition segment in the global VSaaS market.

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Asia Pacific is likely to account for the largest market share throughout the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the global VSaaS industry throughout the forecast period, driven by rapid urbanization, expanding smart city initiatives, and increasing investments in cloud infrastructure across major economies such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia. The region is witnessing strong adoption of AI-powered video surveillance across commercial, industrial, government, transportation, healthcare, retail, and residential sectors. China accounts for a major share of the regional market due to large-scale smart city deployments, extensive public safety investments, and widespread implementation of intelligent video surveillance systems. Additionally, increasing digital transformation initiatives, rising security concerns, and growing demand for cloud-based and subscription-driven surveillance solutions are expected to strengthen Asia Pacific's leadership in the global VSaaS market.

China is expected to be the major market in the Asia Pacific due to its strong focus on smart city development, public safety initiatives, and rapid digital transformation. Large-scale investments in cloud infrastructure, artificial intelligence (AI), 5G connectivity, and intelligent surveillance systems are accelerating the adoption of cloud-based video surveillance across government, transportation, commercial, industrial, and residential sectors. Additionally, the presence of leading domestic surveillance technology providers, extensive deployment of AI-powered video analytics, and continued government support for digital infrastructure and urban security are contributing to sustained market growth in China.

Key Players

The VSaaS companies includes many major Tier I and II players. Verkada Inc. (US), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Motorola Solutions, Inc. (US), Securitas AB (Sweden), Mobotix AG (Germany), Alarm.com (US), Axis Communications AB (Sweden), Brivo (US), Genetec Inc. (Canada), and Hanwha Vision Co., Ltd. (South Korea) are among a few key players.

These players have a strong market presence in VSaaS technologies across various countries in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

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