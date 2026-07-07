Regulatory News:

In accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority's decision N°2021-01 of 22 June 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice, Antin (Paris:ANTIN) informs the public of the following:

Available resources on 30 June 2026: 101,187 Antin shares and €130,341

Number of transactions on buy side in the first half of 2026: 1,669

Number of transactions on sell side in the first half of 2026: 1,729

Traded volume on buy side in the first half of 2026: 259,238 shares for €2,616,786

Traded volume on sell side in the first half of 2026: 251,133 shares for €2,528,902

As a reminder:

at the date of entry into force of the liquidity contract with BNP Paribas (25 March 2022), the available resources were 0 Antin share and €2,000,000

- at 31 December 2025, the available resources were 92,048 Antin shares and €221,347

TRANSACTIONS DETAILS

Date Buy side Sell side Quantity of shares Number of transactions Traded volume in EUR Quantity of shares Number of transactions Traded volume in EUR January 2026 02/01/2026 2,875 14 32,356.11 3,225 32 36,430.89 05/01/2026 4,505 15 50,567.27 3,500 16 39,525.15 06/01/2026 3,873 17 43,195.57 2,362 18 26,372.67 07/01/2026 2,200 9 24,415.16 2,500 11 27,884.25 08/01/2026 957 3 10,683.95 2,484 18 28,035.91 09/01/2026 3,695 20 42,485.11 3,000 13 34,617.60 12/01/2026 2,119 13 23,660.12 2,000 14 22,401.40 13/01/2026 1,979 19 22,077.33 1,382 16 15,469.42 14/01/2026 2,001 10 22,091.84 1 1 11.06 15/01/2026 250 2 2,752.50 1,875 11 20,749.31 16/01/2026 4,475 21 49,076.88 24 2 268.32 19/01/2026 1,725 18 18,146.14 2,400 27 25,355.04 20/01/2026 4,000 14 41,166.40 1,160 2 11,970.85 21/01/2026 2,500 8 25,222.00 3,250 22 32,968.65 22/01/2026 1,900 18 19,522.50 2,335 27 24,091.36 23/01/2026 1,516 21 15,618.14 2,000 28 20,635.20 26/01/2026 2,364 31 24,376.62 1,890 12 19,535.42 27/01/2026 2,256 17 23,252.59 3,343 20 34,521.49 28/01/2026 2,000 19 21,240.00 2,600 7 27,635.66 29/01/2026 3,350 18 35,411.85 2,250 8 23,939.55 30/01/2026 2,625 18 27,424.43 1,798 7 18,816.43 February 2026 02/02/2026 75 4 777.00 92 3 954.14 03/02/2026 1,950 10 20,147.99 333 4 3,457.47 04/02/2026 4,409 17 44,936.09 1,791 11 18,422.41 05/02/2026 2,375 9 23,633.86 3,125 11 31,230.00 06/02/2026 3,000 25 30,385.20 3 2 30.42 09/02/2026 81 3 811.14 1,581 8 15,951.50 10/02/2026 1,425 19 14,447.79 2,759 21 28,003.02 11/02/2026 1,900 11 19,140.41 1,900 12 19,156.94 12/02/2026 253 8 2,571.29 2,310 19 23,579.79 13/02/2026 2,810 20 28,391.96 1,404 14 14,272.36 16/02/2026 4,615 40 45,992.17 5,500 40 55,025.30 17/02/2026 1,625 15 15,855.78 2,750 27 27,053.40 18/02/2026 48 4 478.26 1,606 15 16,140.78 19/02/2026 1,847 15 18,470.00 261 9 2,621.09 20/02/2026 2,420 14 24,238.72 3,400 24 34,143.48 23/02/2026 3,040 34 30,548.35 3,500 41 35,229.95 24/02/2026 1,431 18 14,439.22 3,108 34 31,588.47 25/02/2026 4,368 29 43,772.60 1,025 20 10,283.11 26/02/2026 1,300 11 12,840.49 2,200 24 21,808.38 27/02/2026 7,575 21 74,330.45 5,755 35 56,806.45 March 2026 02/03/2026 2,590 16 24,797.70 2,890 28 27,781.86 03/03/2026 3,950 21 36,875.62 3,900 14 36,415.47 04/03/2026 375 9 3,491.74 1,175 15 10,965.22 05/03/2026 2,120 17 19,707.52 2,160 17 20,095.99 06/03/2026 4,100 17 37,852.02 4,100 24 38,012.74 09/03/2026 1,340 22 12,078.63 1,340 29 12,101.94 10/03/2026 800 2 7,450.00 3,000 24 27,941.40 11/03/2026 2,575 7 24,421.30 5,075 28 48,157.69 12/03/2026 3,700 23 35,108.56 4,400 25 41,932.44 13/03/2026 4,750 22 44,399.68 2,625 11 24,508.31 April 2026 08/04/2026 576 3 5,964.54 576 5 6,001.92 09/04/2026 1,850 6 19,113.09 955 8 9,938.30 10/04/2026 1,144 5 11,875.52 3,350 20 35,041.00 13/04/2026 2,100 14 21,921.90 2,600 19 27,115.92 14/04/2026 1,001 6 10,628.52 2,601 20 27,649.41 15/04/2026 600 4 6,528.30 3,798 35 41,546.32 16/04/2026 750 2 8,249.93 359 9 3,960.52 17/04/2026 2,000 11 22,241.00 3,750 23 41,809.88 20/04/2026 4,250 29 47,807.40 680 13 7,646.94 21/04/2026 2,489 13 27,672.45 2,525 26 28,108.55 22/04/2026 2,267 13 25,242.59 1,267 11 14,133.64 23/04/2026 3,062 27 33,694.55 76 13 837.46 24/04/2026 4,125 28 44,184.53 150 1 1,626.00 27/04/2026 1,350 9 14,172.17 1,350 13 14,199.44 28/04/2026 1,695 8 18,001.24 2,110 15 22,426.56 29/04/2026 1,872 14 19,793.22 7 2 74.30 30/04/2026 400 3 4,199.52 2,850 21 30,052.11 May 2026 04/05/2026 3,000 5 32,220.00 3,846 26 41,462.96 05/05/2026 5,311 21 56,708.73 3,306 18 35,409.90 06/05/2026 4,150 23 43,440.13 2,784 17 29,432.17 07/05/2026 4,325 22 44,316.98 3,010 23 30,869.06 08/05/2026 3,775 14 37,284.92 3,775 12 37,297.00 11/05/2026 1,100 15 10,958.64 4,270 18 43,014.70 12/05/2026 5,000 30 49,564.50 5,107 33 50,697.19 13/05/2026 2,274 21 22,868.25 3,132 22 31,561.48 14/05/2026 3,775 20 37,737.92 2,000 4 20,200.00 15/05/2026 831 6 8,308.42 3,000 17 30,332.10 18/05/2026 1,650 10 16,306.95 1,650 7 16,368.00 19/05/2026 3,300 17 32,266.41 978 9 9,709.49 20/05/2026 850 4 8,174.96 2,500 10 24,462.00 21/05/2026 1,771 17 17,347.83 1,700 14 16,711.00 22/05/2026 750 1 7,275.00 745 6 7,301.00 25/05/2026 853 5 8,412.71 26/05/2026 1,349 10 13,114.98 1,349 4 13,119.43 27/05/2026 1,778 21 17,484.67 2,109 11 20,778.71 28/05/2026 2,489 13 24,310.81 2,498 13 24,498.64 29/05/2026 2,781 22 26,992.39 3,731 17 36,701.85 June 2026 01/06/2026 4,856 32 47,188.67 3,150 11 30,690.45 02/06/2026 3,850 24 36,554.98 3,850 11 36,683.96 03/06/2026 2,325 18 21,868.72 2,325 11 21,938.00 04/06/2026 2,000 15 18,914.60 2,100 13 19,934.46 05/06/2026 2,050 23 19,456.96 2,050 13 19,552.90 08/06/2026 2,400 18 22,592.40 3,400 15 32,083.08 09/06/2026 3,826 22 36,338.97 4,550 21 43,349.22 10/06/2026 2,250 23 21,401.10 2,750 16 26,354.63 11/06/2026 5,220 28 49,858.83 4,107 28 39,294.95 12/06/2026 1,350 11 13,063.82 1,400 13 13,559.98 15/06/2026 2,712 21 25,020.10 12 3 114.34 16/06/2026 500 3 4,624.95 2,400 17 22,388.64 17/06/2026 4,025 20 37,618.86 2,183 7 20,464.32 18/06/2026 2,270 18 21,028.15 3,100 21 28,899.13 19/06/2026 1,140 12 10,475.23 1,875 20 17,273.25 22/06/2026 2,500 15 22,772.00 2,500 12 22,835.00 23/06/2026 2,027 27 18,343.34 1,181 12 10,732.81 24/06/2026 1,000 6 9,045.00 1,300 20 11,782.03 25/06/2026 1,775 13 15,958.85 1,375 6 12,453.79 26/06/2026 2,610 23 23,073.71 29/06/2026 750 2 6,480.00 1,231 4 10,865.42 30/06/2026 2,500 14 22,237.00 1st HALF 2026 259,238 1,669 2,616,786 251,133 1,729 2,528,902

About Antin Infrastructure Partners

Antin Infrastructure Partners is a leading private equity firm focused on infrastructure. With over €33 billion in assets under management across its Flagship, Mid Cap and NextGen investment strategies, Antin targets investments in the energy and environment, digital, transport and social infrastructure sectors. With offices in Paris, London, New York, Seoul, Melbourne and Luxembourg, Antin employs over 250 professionals dedicated to growing, improving and transforming infrastructure businesses while delivering long-term value to portfolio companies and investors. Majority owned by its partners, Antin is listed on Euronext Paris (Ticker: ANTIN ISIN: FR0014005AL0). For more information visit: www.antin-ip.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260707634171/en/

Contacts:

Antin Infrastructure Partners

Thomas Kamm, Partner Head of Communications

Email: media@antin-ip.com

Nicolle Graugnard, Communication Director

Email: media@antin-ip.com

Ludmilla Binet, Head of Shareholder Relations

Email: shareholders@antin-ip.com

Brunswick

Tristan Roquet Montegon: +33 (0)6 37 00 52 57

Email: antinip@brunswickgroup.com