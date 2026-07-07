Regulatory News:
In accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority's decision N°2021-01 of 22 June 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice, Antin (Paris:ANTIN) informs the public of the following:
- Available resources on 30 June 2026: 101,187 Antin shares and €130,341
- Number of transactions on buy side in the first half of 2026: 1,669
- Number of transactions on sell side in the first half of 2026: 1,729
- Traded volume on buy side in the first half of 2026: 259,238 shares for €2,616,786
- Traded volume on sell side in the first half of 2026: 251,133 shares for €2,528,902
As a reminder:
at the date of entry into force of the liquidity contract with BNP Paribas (25 March 2022), the available resources were 0 Antin share and €2,000,000
- at 31 December 2025, the available resources were 92,048 Antin shares and €221,347
TRANSACTIONS DETAILS
Date
Buy side
Sell side
Quantity of shares
Number of transactions
Traded volume in EUR
Quantity of shares
Number of transactions
Traded volume in EUR
January 2026
02/01/2026
2,875
14
32,356.11
3,225
32
36,430.89
05/01/2026
4,505
15
50,567.27
3,500
16
39,525.15
06/01/2026
3,873
17
43,195.57
2,362
18
26,372.67
07/01/2026
2,200
9
24,415.16
2,500
11
27,884.25
08/01/2026
957
3
10,683.95
2,484
18
28,035.91
09/01/2026
3,695
20
42,485.11
3,000
13
34,617.60
12/01/2026
2,119
13
23,660.12
2,000
14
22,401.40
13/01/2026
1,979
19
22,077.33
1,382
16
15,469.42
14/01/2026
2,001
10
22,091.84
1
1
11.06
15/01/2026
250
2
2,752.50
1,875
11
20,749.31
16/01/2026
4,475
21
49,076.88
24
2
268.32
19/01/2026
1,725
18
18,146.14
2,400
27
25,355.04
20/01/2026
4,000
14
41,166.40
1,160
2
11,970.85
21/01/2026
2,500
8
25,222.00
3,250
22
32,968.65
22/01/2026
1,900
18
19,522.50
2,335
27
24,091.36
23/01/2026
1,516
21
15,618.14
2,000
28
20,635.20
26/01/2026
2,364
31
24,376.62
1,890
12
19,535.42
27/01/2026
2,256
17
23,252.59
3,343
20
34,521.49
28/01/2026
2,000
19
21,240.00
2,600
7
27,635.66
29/01/2026
3,350
18
35,411.85
2,250
8
23,939.55
30/01/2026
2,625
18
27,424.43
1,798
7
18,816.43
February 2026
02/02/2026
75
4
777.00
92
3
954.14
03/02/2026
1,950
10
20,147.99
333
4
3,457.47
04/02/2026
4,409
17
44,936.09
1,791
11
18,422.41
05/02/2026
2,375
9
23,633.86
3,125
11
31,230.00
06/02/2026
3,000
25
30,385.20
3
2
30.42
09/02/2026
81
3
811.14
1,581
8
15,951.50
10/02/2026
1,425
19
14,447.79
2,759
21
28,003.02
11/02/2026
1,900
11
19,140.41
1,900
12
19,156.94
12/02/2026
253
8
2,571.29
2,310
19
23,579.79
13/02/2026
2,810
20
28,391.96
1,404
14
14,272.36
16/02/2026
4,615
40
45,992.17
5,500
40
55,025.30
17/02/2026
1,625
15
15,855.78
2,750
27
27,053.40
18/02/2026
48
4
478.26
1,606
15
16,140.78
19/02/2026
1,847
15
18,470.00
261
9
2,621.09
20/02/2026
2,420
14
24,238.72
3,400
24
34,143.48
23/02/2026
3,040
34
30,548.35
3,500
41
35,229.95
24/02/2026
1,431
18
14,439.22
3,108
34
31,588.47
25/02/2026
4,368
29
43,772.60
1,025
20
10,283.11
26/02/2026
1,300
11
12,840.49
2,200
24
21,808.38
27/02/2026
7,575
21
74,330.45
5,755
35
56,806.45
March 2026
02/03/2026
2,590
16
24,797.70
2,890
28
27,781.86
03/03/2026
3,950
21
36,875.62
3,900
14
36,415.47
04/03/2026
375
9
3,491.74
1,175
15
10,965.22
05/03/2026
2,120
17
19,707.52
2,160
17
20,095.99
06/03/2026
4,100
17
37,852.02
4,100
24
38,012.74
09/03/2026
1,340
22
12,078.63
1,340
29
12,101.94
10/03/2026
800
2
7,450.00
3,000
24
27,941.40
11/03/2026
2,575
7
24,421.30
5,075
28
48,157.69
12/03/2026
3,700
23
35,108.56
4,400
25
41,932.44
13/03/2026
4,750
22
44,399.68
2,625
11
24,508.31
April 2026
08/04/2026
576
3
5,964.54
576
5
6,001.92
09/04/2026
1,850
6
19,113.09
955
8
9,938.30
10/04/2026
1,144
5
11,875.52
3,350
20
35,041.00
13/04/2026
2,100
14
21,921.90
2,600
19
27,115.92
14/04/2026
1,001
6
10,628.52
2,601
20
27,649.41
15/04/2026
600
4
6,528.30
3,798
35
41,546.32
16/04/2026
750
2
8,249.93
359
9
3,960.52
17/04/2026
2,000
11
22,241.00
3,750
23
41,809.88
20/04/2026
4,250
29
47,807.40
680
13
7,646.94
21/04/2026
2,489
13
27,672.45
2,525
26
28,108.55
22/04/2026
2,267
13
25,242.59
1,267
11
14,133.64
23/04/2026
3,062
27
33,694.55
76
13
837.46
24/04/2026
4,125
28
44,184.53
150
1
1,626.00
27/04/2026
1,350
9
14,172.17
1,350
13
14,199.44
28/04/2026
1,695
8
18,001.24
2,110
15
22,426.56
29/04/2026
1,872
14
19,793.22
7
2
74.30
30/04/2026
400
3
4,199.52
2,850
21
30,052.11
May 2026
04/05/2026
3,000
5
32,220.00
3,846
26
41,462.96
05/05/2026
5,311
21
56,708.73
3,306
18
35,409.90
06/05/2026
4,150
23
43,440.13
2,784
17
29,432.17
07/05/2026
4,325
22
44,316.98
3,010
23
30,869.06
08/05/2026
3,775
14
37,284.92
3,775
12
37,297.00
11/05/2026
1,100
15
10,958.64
4,270
18
43,014.70
12/05/2026
5,000
30
49,564.50
5,107
33
50,697.19
13/05/2026
2,274
21
22,868.25
3,132
22
31,561.48
14/05/2026
3,775
20
37,737.92
2,000
4
20,200.00
15/05/2026
831
6
8,308.42
3,000
17
30,332.10
18/05/2026
1,650
10
16,306.95
1,650
7
16,368.00
19/05/2026
3,300
17
32,266.41
978
9
9,709.49
20/05/2026
850
4
8,174.96
2,500
10
24,462.00
21/05/2026
1,771
17
17,347.83
1,700
14
16,711.00
22/05/2026
750
1
7,275.00
745
6
7,301.00
25/05/2026
853
5
8,412.71
26/05/2026
1,349
10
13,114.98
1,349
4
13,119.43
27/05/2026
1,778
21
17,484.67
2,109
11
20,778.71
28/05/2026
2,489
13
24,310.81
2,498
13
24,498.64
29/05/2026
2,781
22
26,992.39
3,731
17
36,701.85
June 2026
01/06/2026
4,856
32
47,188.67
3,150
11
30,690.45
02/06/2026
3,850
24
36,554.98
3,850
11
36,683.96
03/06/2026
2,325
18
21,868.72
2,325
11
21,938.00
04/06/2026
2,000
15
18,914.60
2,100
13
19,934.46
05/06/2026
2,050
23
19,456.96
2,050
13
19,552.90
08/06/2026
2,400
18
22,592.40
3,400
15
32,083.08
09/06/2026
3,826
22
36,338.97
4,550
21
43,349.22
10/06/2026
2,250
23
21,401.10
2,750
16
26,354.63
11/06/2026
5,220
28
49,858.83
4,107
28
39,294.95
12/06/2026
1,350
11
13,063.82
1,400
13
13,559.98
15/06/2026
2,712
21
25,020.10
12
3
114.34
16/06/2026
500
3
4,624.95
2,400
17
22,388.64
17/06/2026
4,025
20
37,618.86
2,183
7
20,464.32
18/06/2026
2,270
18
21,028.15
3,100
21
28,899.13
19/06/2026
1,140
12
10,475.23
1,875
20
17,273.25
22/06/2026
2,500
15
22,772.00
2,500
12
22,835.00
23/06/2026
2,027
27
18,343.34
1,181
12
10,732.81
24/06/2026
1,000
6
9,045.00
1,300
20
11,782.03
25/06/2026
1,775
13
15,958.85
1,375
6
12,453.79
26/06/2026
2,610
23
23,073.71
29/06/2026
750
2
6,480.00
1,231
4
10,865.42
30/06/2026
2,500
14
22,237.00
1st HALF 2026
259,238
1,669
2,616,786
251,133
1,729
2,528,902
About Antin Infrastructure Partners
Antin Infrastructure Partners is a leading private equity firm focused on infrastructure. With over €33 billion in assets under management across its Flagship, Mid Cap and NextGen investment strategies, Antin targets investments in the energy and environment, digital, transport and social infrastructure sectors. With offices in Paris, London, New York, Seoul, Melbourne and Luxembourg, Antin employs over 250 professionals dedicated to growing, improving and transforming infrastructure businesses while delivering long-term value to portfolio companies and investors. Majority owned by its partners, Antin is listed on Euronext Paris (Ticker: ANTIN ISIN: FR0014005AL0). For more information visit: www.antin-ip.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260707634171/en/
Contacts:
Antin Infrastructure Partners
Thomas Kamm, Partner Head of Communications
Email: media@antin-ip.com
Nicolle Graugnard, Communication Director
Email: media@antin-ip.com
Ludmilla Binet, Head of Shareholder Relations
Email: shareholders@antin-ip.com
Brunswick
Tristan Roquet Montegon: +33 (0)6 37 00 52 57
Email: antinip@brunswickgroup.com