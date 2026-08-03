Regulatory News:
Antin Infrastructure Partners (Paris:ANTIN):
Date
31 July 2026
Company name
Antin Infrastructure Partners
Trading place
Euronext Paris (compartment A)
ISIN
FR0014005AL0
Total number of shares
179,193,288
Total number of voting rights
326,014,598
Total number of voting rights
325,378,055
About Antin Infrastructure Partners
Antin Infrastructure Partners is a leading private equity firm focused on infrastructure. With over €33 billion in assets under management across its Flagship, Mid Cap and NextGen investment strategies, Antin targets investments in the energy and environment, digital, transport and social infrastructure sectors. With offices in Paris, London, New York, Seoul, Melbourne and Luxembourg, Antin employs over 250 professionals dedicated to growing, improving and transforming infrastructure businesses while delivering long-term value to portfolio companies and investors. Majority owned by its partners, Antin is listed on Euronext Paris (Ticker: ANTIN ISIN: FR0014005AL0). For more information visit: www.antin-ip.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260803373849/en/
Contacts:
Antin Infrastructure Partners
Thomas Kamm, Partner Head of Communications
Email: media@antin-ip.com
Nicolle Graugnard, Communication Director
Email: media@antin-ip.com
Ludmilla Binet, Head of Shareholder Relations
Email: shareholders@antin-ip.com
Brunswick
Tristan Roquet Montegon: +33 (0)6 37 00 52 57
Email: antinip@brunswickgroup.com