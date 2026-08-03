Regulatory News:

Antin Infrastructure Partners (Paris:ANTIN):

Date 31 July 2026 Company name Antin Infrastructure Partners Trading place Euronext Paris (compartment A) ISIN FR0014005AL0 Total number of shares 179,193,288 Total number of voting rights

including treasury shares 326,014,598 Total number of voting rights

excluding treasury shares 325,378,055

About Antin Infrastructure Partners

Antin Infrastructure Partners is a leading private equity firm focused on infrastructure. With over €33 billion in assets under management across its Flagship, Mid Cap and NextGen investment strategies, Antin targets investments in the energy and environment, digital, transport and social infrastructure sectors. With offices in Paris, London, New York, Seoul, Melbourne and Luxembourg, Antin employs over 250 professionals dedicated to growing, improving and transforming infrastructure businesses while delivering long-term value to portfolio companies and investors. Majority owned by its partners, Antin is listed on Euronext Paris (Ticker: ANTIN ISIN: FR0014005AL0). For more information visit: www.antin-ip.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260803373849/en/

Contacts:

Antin Infrastructure Partners

Thomas Kamm, Partner Head of Communications

Email: media@antin-ip.com

Nicolle Graugnard, Communication Director

Email: media@antin-ip.com

Ludmilla Binet, Head of Shareholder Relations

Email: shareholders@antin-ip.com

Brunswick

Tristan Roquet Montegon: +33 (0)6 37 00 52 57

Email: antinip@brunswickgroup.com