Regulatory News:

Antin Infrastructure Partners (Paris:ANTIN) announces it is strengthening its Senior Partner ranks with the promotions of Francisco Cabeza and Maximilian Lindner, effective immediately. The appointments bring to 10 the number of Antin Senior Partners.

Both Mr. Cabeza and Mr. Lindner are London-based, and their appointments will further reinforce the office's senior leadership team, alongside Senior Partner and Office Head Simon Söder, as Antin enters a new fundraising cycle.

Mr. Cabeza joined Antin in 2022 as a Partner in London with more than 20 years' experience in the financial sector, including 11 years in Goldman Sachs' Investment Banking division, where he reached the level of Managing Director and head of Iberian M&A, and prior experience at DWS Infrastructure and ACS Iridium Infrastructure. He holds engineering degrees from Universidad Politécnica de Madrid and Ecole Nationale des Ponts et Chaussées ParisTech and also holds an MBA from the Wharton Business School.

Mr. Lindner has been with Antin since 2013, rising the ranks from Associate in Paris to Partner in London, after having worked at Macquarie and Oakley Capital. He holds a Master of Commerce from the University of Sydney and a Master in Management from the University of Mannheim.

Alain Rauscher, Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, said: "The promotions of Francisco and Max demonstrate the depth of talent within Antin's Partner ranks. Their new roles are testament to their key contributions to Antin, both in terms of originating transactions and managing assets through the investment cycle, as well as acting as standard-bearers of Antin's entrepreneurial culture. With a strengthened leadership team in London to complement recent Senior Partner appointments in Paris and New York, we are strongly positioned to continue scaling our platform amid a new fundraising cycle."

About Antin Infrastructure Partners

Antin Infrastructure Partners is a leading private equity firm focused on infrastructure. With over €33 billion in assets under management across its Flagship, Mid Cap and NextGen investment strategies, Antin targets investments in the energy and environment, digital, transport and social infrastructure sectors. With offices in Paris, London, New York, Seoul, Melbourne and Luxembourg, Antin employs over 250 professionals dedicated to growing, improving and transforming infrastructure businesses while delivering long-term value to portfolio companies and investors. Majority owned by its partners, Antin is listed on Euronext Paris (Ticker: ANTIN ISIN: FR0014005AL0). For more information visit: www.antin-ip.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260707255868/en/

Contacts:

Antin Infrastructure Partners

Thomas Kamm, Partner Head of Communications

Email: media@antin-ip.com

Nicolle Graugnard, Communication Director

Email: media@antin-ip.com

Ludmilla Binet, Head of Shareholder Relations

Email: shareholders@antin-ip.com

Brunswick

Tristan Roquet Montegon

+33 (0) 6 37 00 52 57

Email: antinip@brunswickgroup.com