Panel Built Opens Second McMinn County Facility, Expanding Steel Manufacturing Operations

ETOWAH, TN / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2026 / Panel Built, Inc. , a leading manufacturer of custom modular buildings and steel structures, has opened a second manufacturing facility in McMinn County, Tennessee, expanding its steel fabrication capabilities and creating new employment opportunities in the region.

Located off Highway 411 North in Etowah, the new 50,000-square-foot facility will support the company's steel manufacturing operations. The site is equipped with new laser cutting equipment, an automated beam line, and powder coating operations, increasing production capacity across Panel Built's product lines.

The facility currently employs 15 people, with plans to hire approximately 15 additional positions as operations ramp up. Open positions include welding, steel fabrication, and powder coating roles across multiple shifts.

Panel Built selected Etowah for expansion because of the strong workforce the company has experienced since opening its first location there in 2024. The proximity of the new facility also allows the two locations to work together efficiently while strengthening overall operations.

"We're excited to expand our operations in Etowah," said Lee Baenninger, Executive Vice President of Panel Built. "Since opening our first facility here in 2024, we've been impressed by the McMinn County community and the quality of the local workforce. This new facility allows us to build on that momentum while creating additional opportunities for skilled workers in the area."

Panel Built extends its appreciation to the McMinn County Economic Development Agency for its support throughout the expansion. About Panel Built, Inc. Founded in 1995, Panel Built designs and manufactures custom modular offices, mezzanines, cleanrooms, security buildings, equipment enclosures, and other prefabricated structures for customers across North America. The company's investment in McMinn County reflects its commitment to expanding manufacturing capacity while creating opportunities in the communities it serves. Media Contact: Beth Satterfield

Marketing Manager

Panel Built, Inc.

esatterfield@panelbuilt.com

800-636-3873 SOURCE: Panel Built

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/panel-built-opens-second-mcminn-county-facility-expanding-steel-manufa-1187594