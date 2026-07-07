Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2026) - Highcliff Metals Corp. (TSXV: HCM.H) (OTC Pink: IMAHD) (the "Company") announces that further to its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing (see news release dated June 12, 2026), the Company will decrease the size of its financing and issue up to 8,235,295 common shares at a price of $0.085 per common share for gross proceeds of up to $700,000 (the "Offering").

The securities under the Offering will be subject to restrictions on resale expiring four months and day after issue. The Company may pay registered finders a fee in cash and/or share purchase warrants.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for general working capital purposes, corporate indebtedness and any costs associated with seeking out a new business.

Closing of the Offering is subject to acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About the Company

The Company currently has no mineral properties and will seek out to identify and acquire a new business.

Highcliff Metals Corp.

John Theobald

President

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

This News Release includes certain forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: ability to complete the complete the private placement financing, acquire a new mineral property and uncertainty of access to additional capital. Accordingly, actual and further events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Not for Distribution to United States Newswire Services or for Dissemination in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304278

Source: Highcliff Metals Corp.