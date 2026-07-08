(In $000's of Canadian dollars except for shares and per share amounts)

Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2026) - Titan Logix Corp., (TSXV: TLA) ("Titan" or the "Company"), a technology company specializing in mobile liquid measurement solutions, announces its interim results for the three- and nine-month periods ended May 31, 2026.

"We are seeing repeat sales with OEM accounts in refined petroleum," says Nick Forbes, CEO at Titan. "We will continue onboarding key accounts in the fourth quarter to position the company for growth in fiscal 2027."

Through the first nine months of fiscal 2026, the Company has generated approximately $494 in revenue from the refined petroleum product line. Revenue generated in the third quarter from the refined petroleum product line were from new tanker builds, the majority of which were reorders from OEMs that were onboarded earlier this fiscal year. The company will continue to focus on onboarding key OEM and dealer accounts for the remainder of the fiscal year.

We estimate the new truck tank builds for the refined petroleum market to be between 1,200 and 1,400 units in calendar 2026, an increase of approximately 20% from last year's build numbers. These builds are comprised of single compartment refuelers, 3-5 compartment refuelers, and 7-10 compartment lubricant delivery trucks. The traction we are seeing is largely driven by the extended measurement range of our new ClearView probe and the Liquid Controls LCR.iQ integration capability.

YTD & Q3 FISCAL 2026 HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue: Q3 fiscal 2026 revenue increased by $38 or 3% to $1,527 from $1,489 in Q3 fiscal 2025. For the nine months ended May 31, 2026, revenue decreased by $517 or 10% to $4,628 from $5,145 in fiscal 2025, reflecting particularly strong results in Q1 fiscal 2025.

Q3 fiscal 2026 revenue increased by $38 or 3% to $1,527 from $1,489 in Q3 fiscal 2025. For the nine months ended May 31, 2026, revenue decreased by $517 or 10% to $4,628 from $5,145 in fiscal 2025, reflecting particularly strong results in Q1 fiscal 2025. Cost of sales: Q3 cost of sales increased 8% to $720, representing 47% of revenues, up from $665 or 45% of revenues in Q3 fiscal 2025. For the nine-month period ended, cost of sales increased to 48% of revenues compared to 42% of revenues in the same period of fiscal 2025. The increase reflects higher product costs driven by sales volume and product mix, together with unfavorable purchase price variances on input materials, partially offset by lower warranty costs and improved production cost absorption.

Q3 cost of sales increased 8% to $720, representing 47% of revenues, up from $665 or 45% of revenues in Q3 fiscal 2025. For the nine-month period ended, cost of sales increased to 48% of revenues compared to 42% of revenues in the same period of fiscal 2025. The increase reflects higher product costs driven by sales volume and product mix, together with unfavorable purchase price variances on input materials, partially offset by lower warranty costs and improved production cost absorption. Gross profit: Q3's gross profit decreased by $17 to $807 or 53% of revenues compared to $824 or 55% of revenues in the comparative period. For the nine-month period, gross profit decreased by $566 to $2,403 or 52% of revenues compared to $2,969 or 58% of revenues in the comparative period of fiscal 2025.

Q3's gross profit decreased by $17 to $807 or 53% of revenues compared to $824 or 55% of revenues in the comparative period. For the nine-month period, gross profit decreased by $566 to $2,403 or 52% of revenues compared to $2,969 or 58% of revenues in the comparative period of fiscal 2025. Selling, general and administrative expenses(1): increased by $11 or 2% in Q3 to $744 compared to $733 in Q3 fiscal 2025 and increased by $283 or 14% to $2,258 in the nine-months ended May 31, 2026, compared to $1,975 in fiscal 2025, reflecting increased fixed costs to support new product launches and market penetration efforts.

increased by $11 or 2% in Q3 to $744 compared to $733 in Q3 fiscal 2025 and increased by $283 or 14% to $2,258 in the nine-months ended May 31, 2026, compared to $1,975 in fiscal 2025, reflecting increased fixed costs to support new product launches and market penetration efforts. Engineering operating expenses: increased by $75 to $103 in Q3 compared to $28 in Q3 fiscal 2025 and increased by $210 to $298 for the nine months ended May 31, 2026, when compared to $88 of fiscal 2025, reflecting the absorption of salary costs previously included in Product research and development expenses as key development projects reached completion.

increased by $75 to $103 in Q3 compared to $28 in Q3 fiscal 2025 and increased by $210 to $298 for the nine months ended May 31, 2026, when compared to $88 of fiscal 2025, reflecting the absorption of salary costs previously included in Product research and development expenses as key development projects reached completion. Operating EBITDA(1): Q3 Operating EBITDA(1) decreased by $101 from $83 to an Operating EBITDA loss of $18, driven by lower gross profit, higher SG&A and Engineering operating expenses. For the nine-month period, Operating EBITDA(1) declined by $1,057 to an Operating EBITDA loss of $88, compared to Operating EBITDA of $969 in fiscal 2025, reflecting lower revenues, reduced margins, increased SG&A and Engineering overhead expenses.

Q3 Operating EBITDA(1) decreased by $101 from $83 to an Operating EBITDA loss of $18, driven by lower gross profit, higher SG&A and Engineering operating expenses. For the nine-month period, Operating EBITDA(1) declined by $1,057 to an Operating EBITDA loss of $88, compared to Operating EBITDA of $969 in fiscal 2025, reflecting lower revenues, reduced margins, increased SG&A and Engineering overhead expenses. Total product research and development expenses(1): Total product research and development expenses decreased by $239 or 41% to $347 in Q3 from $586 in Q3 fiscal 2025. For the nine-month period, total product research and development expenses decreased by $620 or 40% to $919 compared to $1,539 in fiscal 2025, reflecting the completion of key development projects.

Total product research and development expenses decreased by $239 or 41% to $347 in Q3 from $586 in Q3 fiscal 2025. For the nine-month period, total product research and development expenses decreased by $620 or 40% to $919 compared to $1,539 in fiscal 2025, reflecting the completion of key development projects. Net earnings (loss): Net loss decreased by $293 to $128 in Q3 compared to a net loss of $421 in Q3 fiscal 2025. For the nine-month period, the Company's net loss increased by $456 to $681 compared to a net loss of $225 in fiscal 2025.

Net loss decreased by $293 to $128 in Q3 compared to a net loss of $421 in Q3 fiscal 2025. For the nine-month period, the Company's net loss increased by $456 to $681 compared to a net loss of $225 in fiscal 2025. NCIB update: The Company completed its NCIB program during Q2 of fiscal 2026 completing the repurchase and cancellation of 1,759,649 common shares at an average price of $0.66 per share excluding transaction costs. A new NCIB has been entered into on May 21st 2026 where the company is authorized to repurchase up to 1,571,185 common shares. No such repurchases occurred during the third quarter ended May 31, 2026.

Financial Highlights Summary

Financial Position As at May 31, 2026 As at August 31, 2025 Working capital $ 13,166 $ 14,395 Total assets $ 16,307 $ 17,893 Long-term liabilities $ 343 $ 457 Total equity $ 15,300 $ 6,410



Three months ended Nine months ended 2026 2025** 2026 2025** $ $ $ $ Revenue 1,527 1,489 4,628 5,145 Cost of sales (720) (665) (2,225) (2,176) Gross profit 807 824 2,403 2,969 Gross margin (%) 53% 55% 52% 58% Operating EBITDA (1) (18) 83 (88) 969 Product research and development expenses (1) (264) (368) (732) (1,000) Adjusted EBITDA (1) (282) (285) (820) (31) Net earnings (loss) (128) (421) (681) (225) EPS - Basic and Diluted (0.01) (0.01) (0.03) (0.01)

**These periods include reclassifications to conform with changes in the current period presentation.

(1)See Non-IFRS measures below.

The Company's unaudited, condensed, consolidated interim financial statements and the management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") which includes the Company's Business Outlook, for the three- and nine-month periods ended May 31, 2026, are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and the Company's website, www.titanlogix.com.

NON-IFRS MEASURES

The Company uses certain measures in this MD&A that do not have a standardized meaning as prescribed by IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) and thus are prohibited from being disclosed in the consolidated financial statements. These measures, which are derived from information reported in the Company's consolidated financial statements, may not be consistent with similar measures presented and disclosed by other reporting issuers. However, management believes that this information provides increased insight into the Company's strategic plan to address the broader mobile liquid markets. Readers are cautioned that these Non-IFRS measures should not be construed as alternatives to other measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with IFRS.

The tables below provide reconciliations of the Company's EBITDA and Operating EBITDA to the Operating income (loss) before other items, Selling general and administrative expenses and Total product research and development expenses per the interim consolidated financial statements for the periods presented:

Fiscal Period Ended Q3 2026 Q3 2025 YTD 2026 YTD 2025 Operating loss before other items (375) (388) (1,069) (416) Add: Depreciation and amortization 81 96 236 289 Add: Non-cash stock-based compensation 12 7 13 96 Adjusted EBITDA (282) (285) (820) (31) Add: Product research and development expenses 264 368 732 1,000 Operating EBITDA (18) 83 (88) 969

Fiscal Period Ended Q3 2026 Q3 2025 YTD 2026 YTD 2025 Selling, general and administrative expenses per financial statements (756) (740) (2,271) (2,071) Add back: Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses 12 7 13 96 Selling, general and administrative expenses (744) (733) (2,258) (1,975)

Fiscal Period Ended Q3 2026 Q3 2025 YTD 2026 YTD 2025 Product research and development expenses per financial statements (264) (368) (732) (1,000) Add in: Deferred development costs capitalized (83) (218) (187) (539) Total Product research and development expenses (347) (586) (919) (1,539)

A detailed definition of these Non-IFRS measures can be reviewed in the Company's MD&A

About Titan Logix Corp.:

For over 25 years, Titan Logix Corp. has designed and manufactured mobile liquid measurement solutions to help businesses reduce risk and maximize efficiencies in bulk liquids transportation. Titan's TD Series of tank level monitors are a market leader in mobile fluid measurement, and are known for their high level of accuracy, rugged design, and solid-state reliability. Our solutions are designed for hazardous and non-hazardous applications, and we serve customers in a wide range of applications including petroleum, environmental solutions, chemical, and agriculture.

Founded in 1979, Titan Logix Corp. is a public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and its shares trade under the symbol TLA.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Information in this press release that is not current or historical factual information may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws. Implicit in this information are assumptions regarding our future operational results. These assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned that the actual performance of the company is subject to many risks and uncertainties and could differ materially from what is expected as set out above. For more exhaustive information on these risks and uncertainties you should refer to our Management Discussion and Analysis in respect of the year ended August 31, 2025, which is available at www.sedarplus.ca. In addition, the occurrence of pandemics, such as the outbreak of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 in any of the areas in which the Company, its customers or its suppliers operate could cause interruptions in the Company's operations. In addition, pandemics, natural disasters, or other unanticipated events could negatively impact the demand for, and price of, oil and natural gas which in turn could have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations and cash flows. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is based on our current estimates, expectations, and projections, which we believe are reasonable as of the current date. You should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While we may elect to, we are under no obligation and do not undertake to update this information at any time, whether a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law

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Source: Titan Logix Corp.