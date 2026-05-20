Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2026) - Robert Morrison announces that on May 19, 2026, he acquired 98,000 common shares (the "Common Shares") of Titan Logix Corp. (the "Corporation") over the TSX Venture Exchange at an average price of approximately $0.5044 per share for aggregate consideration of $49,430 (the "Transaction").

Immediately prior to the Transaction, Mr. Morrison beneficially owned or exercised control or direction over 2,852,700 Common Shares, representing approximately 10.65% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. Following the Transaction, Mr. Morrison beneficially owns or exercises control or direction over 2,950,700 Common Shares, representing approximately 11.01% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

Pursuant to section 6.1 National Instrument 62-103 The Early Warning System and Related Take Over Bids and Insider Reporting Issues, Mr. Morrison was exempt from making early warning disclosure when his shareholdings originally increased over 10% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares because such increase resulted from decreases to the total issued and outstanding Common Shares in connection with the Corporation's normal course issuer bid. Accordingly, Mr. Morrison will file an initial early warning report in connection with the Transaction.

The Common Shares were acquired for investment purposes. Mr. Morrison has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298159

Source: Robert J. Morrison