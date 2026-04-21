(In $000's of Canadian dollars except for shares and per share amounts)

Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2026) - Titan Logix Corp., (TSXV: TLA) ("Titan" or the "Company"), a technology company specializing in mobile liquid measurement solutions, announces its interim results for the three- and six-month periods ended February 28, 2026.

"We are seeing traction for our new product line for the refined petroleum market at the OEM level," says Nick Forbes, CEO at Titan. "Our focus for the second half of the fiscal year will be to expand our sales and marketing to a broader base of channel partners in these new markets."

Through the first six months of fiscal 2026, the Company generated approximately $327 in revenue from the refined petroleum product line. Revenues generated from the refined petroleum product line were for new OEM tanker builds, the majority of which included the integrated Liquid Controls LCR.iQ solution. Sales activities were concentrated with a small number of OEMs, and we will continue to expand our reach to a broader set of channel partners in the coming quarters. The company will continue rolling out its Business Development and Marketing strategy to fleet customers, including a new website, targeted campaigns, and trade show exhibits.

Sales from the CORE business were trending back towards expected levels in the second quarter. We are still seeing a slow recovery from the US market, although the recent surge in oil prices are expected to spur some additional fleet investment. We are unclear on the long-term forecast for oil prices, but we anticipate this will result in an increase in sales activity from the crude oil market in the coming quarters.

YTD & Q2 FISCAL 2026 HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue: Q2 fiscal 2026 revenue increased by $158 or 11% to $1,654 from $1,496 in Q2 fiscal 2025. For the six months ended February 28, 2026, revenue decreased by $555 or 15% to $3,101 from $3,656 in fiscal 2025, reflecting particularly strong results in Q1 fiscal 2025.

Q2 fiscal 2026 revenue increased by $158 or 11% to $1,654 from $1,496 in Q2 fiscal 2025. For the six months ended February 28, 2026, revenue decreased by $555 or 15% to $3,101 from $3,656 in fiscal 2025, reflecting particularly strong results in Q1 fiscal 2025. Cost of sales: Q2 cost of sales increased 30% to $820, representing 50% of revenues, up from $631 or 42% of revenues in Q2 fiscal 2025. For the six-month period ended, cost of sales increased to 49% of revenues compared to 41% of revenues in the same period of fiscal 2025. The increase reflects increased input costs, non-recurring recruitment costs and tariffs.

Q2 cost of sales increased 30% to $820, representing 50% of revenues, up from $631 or 42% of revenues in Q2 fiscal 2025. For the six-month period ended, cost of sales increased to 49% of revenues compared to 41% of revenues in the same period of fiscal 2025. The increase reflects increased input costs, non-recurring recruitment costs and tariffs. Gross profit: Q2's gross profit decreased by $31 to $834 or 50% of revenues compared to $865 or 58% of revenues in the comparative period. For the six-month period, gross profit decreased by $549 to $1,596 or 51% of revenues compared to $2,145 or 59% of revenues in the comparative period of fiscal 2025.

Q2's gross profit decreased by $31 to $834 or 50% of revenues compared to $865 or 58% of revenues in the comparative period. For the six-month period, gross profit decreased by $549 to $1,596 or 51% of revenues compared to $2,145 or 59% of revenues in the comparative period of fiscal 2025. Selling, general and administrative expenses(1): increased by $126 or 20% in Q2 to $758 compared to $632 in Q2 fiscal 2025 and increased by $274 or 22% to $1,516 in the six-months ended February 28, 2026, compared to $1,242 in fiscal 2025, reflecting increased fixed costs to support new product launches and market penetration efforts.

increased by $126 or 20% in Q2 to $758 compared to $632 in Q2 fiscal 2025 and increased by $274 or 22% to $1,516 in the six-months ended February 28, 2026, compared to $1,242 in fiscal 2025, reflecting increased fixed costs to support new product launches and market penetration efforts. Engineering operating expenses: increased by $61 to $94 in Q2 compared to $33 in Q2 fiscal 2025 and increased by $133 to $194 for the six months ended February 28, 2026, when compared to fiscal 2025, reflecting the absorption of salary costs previously included in Product research and development expenses as key development projects reached completion.

increased by $61 to $94 in Q2 compared to $33 in Q2 fiscal 2025 and increased by $133 to $194 for the six months ended February 28, 2026, when compared to fiscal 2025, reflecting the absorption of salary costs previously included in Product research and development expenses as key development projects reached completion. Operating EBITDA(1): Q2 Operating EBITDA(1) decreased by $218 from $221 to $3, driven by lower gross profit, higher SG&A and Engineering operating expenses. For the six-month period, Operating EBITDA(1) declined by $957 to an Operating EBITDA loss of $72, compared to Operating EBITDA $885 in fiscal 2025, reflecting lower revenues, reduced margins, increased SG&A and Engineering overhead expenses.

Q2 Operating EBITDA(1) decreased by $218 from $221 to $3, driven by lower gross profit, higher SG&A and Engineering operating expenses. For the six-month period, Operating EBITDA(1) declined by $957 to an Operating EBITDA loss of $72, compared to Operating EBITDA $885 in fiscal 2025, reflecting lower revenues, reduced margins, increased SG&A and Engineering overhead expenses. Total product research and development expenses(1): Total product research and development expenses decreased by $163 or 36% to $289 in Q2 from $452 in Q2 fiscal 2025. For the six-month period, total product research and development expenses decreased by $383 or 40% to $571 compared to $954 in fiscal 2025, reflecting the completion of key development projects.

Total product research and development expenses decreased by $163 or 36% to $289 in Q2 from $452 in Q2 fiscal 2025. For the six-month period, total product research and development expenses decreased by $383 or 40% to $571 compared to $954 in fiscal 2025, reflecting the completion of key development projects. Net earnings (loss): Net loss increased by $162 to $213 in Q2 compared to a net loss of $51 in Q2 fiscal 2025. For the six-month period, the Company's net loss increased by $750 to $554 compared to net income of $196 in fiscal 2025.

Net loss increased by $162 to $213 in Q2 compared to a net loss of $51 in Q2 fiscal 2025. For the six-month period, the Company's net loss increased by $750 to $554 compared to net income of $196 in fiscal 2025. NCIB update: The Company completed its NCIB program during Q2 of fiscal 2026 completing the repurchase and cancellation of 1,759,649 common shares at an average price of $0.66 per share excluding transaction costs.

Financial Highlights Summary

Financial Position As at February 28, 2026 As at August 31, 2025 Working capital $ 13,332 $ 14,395 Total assets $ 16,554 $ 17,893 Long-term liabilities $ 381 $ 457 Total equity $ 15,416 $ 16,410



Three months ended Six months ended 2026 2025** 2026 2025** $ $ $ $ Revenue 1,654 1,496 3,101 3,656 Cost of sales (820) (631) (1,505) (1,511) Gross profit 834 865 1,596 2,145 Gross margin (%) 50% 58% 51% 59% Operating EBITDA (1) 3 221 (72) 885 Product research and development expenses (1) (229) (298) (468) (632) Adjusted EBITDA (1) (226) (77) (540) 253 Net earnings (loss) (213) (51) (554) 196 EPS - Basic and Diluted (0.01) (0.00) (0.02) 0.01

**These periods include reclassifications to conform with changes in the current period presentation.

(1)See Non-IFRS measures below.

The Company's unaudited, condensed, consolidated interim financial statements and the management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") which includes the Company's Business Outlook, for the three- and six-month periods ended February 28, 2026, are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and the Company's website, www.titanlogix.com.

NON-IFRS MEASURES

The Company uses certain measures in this MD&A that do not have a standardized meaning as prescribed by IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) and thus are prohibited from being disclosed in the consolidated financial statements. These measures, which are derived from information reported in the Company's consolidated financial statements, may not be consistent with similar measures presented and disclosed by other reporting issuers. However, management believes that this information provides increased insight into the Company's strategic plan to address the broader mobile liquid markets. Readers are cautioned that these Non-IFRS measures should not be construed as alternatives to other measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with IFRS.

The tables below provide a reconciliations of the Company's EBITDA and Operating EBITDA to the Operating income (loss) before other items, Selling general and administrative expenses and Total product research and development expenses per the interim consolidated financial statements for the periods presented:

Fiscal Period Ended Q2 2026 Q2 2025 YTD 2026 YTD 2025 Operating loss before other items (310) (255) (696) (29) Add: Depreciation and amortization 84 96 155 193 Add: Non-cash stock-based compensation - 82 1 89 Adjusted EBITDA (226) (77) (540) 253 Add: Product research and development expenses 229 298 468 632 Operating EBITDA 3 221 (72) 885

Fiscal Period Ended Q2 2026 Q2 2025 YTD 2026 YTD 2025 Selling, general and administrative expenses per financial statements (758) (714) (1,517) (1,331) Add back: Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses - 82 1 89 Selling, general and administrative expenses (758) (632) (1,516) (1,242)

Fiscal Period Ended Q2 2026 Q2 2025 YTD 2026 YTD 2025 Product research and development expenses per financial statements (229) (298) (468) (632) Add in: Deferred development costs capitalized (60) (154) (103) (322) Total Product research and development expenses (289) (452) (571) (954)

A detailed definition of these Non-IFRS measures can be reviewed in the Company's MD&A

About Titan Logix Corp.:

For over 25 years, Titan Logix Corp. has designed and manufactured mobile liquid measurement solutions to help businesses reduce risk and maximize efficiencies in bulk liquids transportation. Titan's TD Series of tank level monitors are a market leader in mobile fluid measurement, and are known for their high level of accuracy, rugged design, and solid-state reliability. Our solutions are designed for hazardous and non-hazardous applications, and we serve customers in a wide range of applications including petroleum, environmental solutions, chemical, and agriculture.

Founded in 1979, Titan Logix Corp. is a public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and its shares trade under the symbol TLA.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Information in this press release that is not current or historical factual information may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws. Implicit in this information are assumptions regarding our future operational results. These assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned that the actual performance of the company is subject to many risks and uncertainties and could differ materially from what is expected as set out above. For more exhaustive information on these risks and uncertainties you should refer to our Management Discussion and Analysis in respect of the year ended August 31, 2025, which is available at www.sedarplus.ca. In addition, the occurrence of pandemics, such as the outbreak of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 in any of the areas in which the Company, its customers or its suppliers operate could cause interruptions in the Company's operations. In addition, pandemics, natural disasters, or other unanticipated events could negatively impact the demand for, and price of, oil and natural gas which in turn could have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations and cash flows. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is based on our current estimates, expectations, and projections, which we believe are reasonable as of the current date. You should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While we may elect to, we are under no obligation and do not undertake to update this information at any time, whether a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law.

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Source: Titan Logix Corp.