Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2026) - Titan Logix Corp. (TSXV: TLA) ("Titan" or the "Company"), a technology company specializing in mobile liquid measurement solutions, announced today that at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on January 22, 2026 (the "AGM"), each of the six nominees proposed as directors were elected as directors.

A total of 13,982,949 common shares, representing 51.12% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares as at the record date for the meeting, were represented at the AGM. The detailed results of the voting for each resulting nominee are as follows:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld S. Grant Reeves 11,949,998 85.92% 1,957,500 14.08% Helen Cornett 11,914,998 85.67% 1,992,500 14.33% Victor Lee 12,649,298 90.95% 1,258,200 9.05% Christopher Del Vecchio 13,872,498 99.75% 35,000 0.25% Nicholas Forbes 13,872,498 99.75% 35,000 0.25% Robert Tasker 12,886,498 92.66% 1,021,000 7.34%

All the matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, both dated Decembers 12, 2025, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the AGM.

After the annual meeting of shareholders, the newly elected board of directors of Titan (the "Board") appointed Grant Reeves as Chairman of the Board. Additionally, the Board appointed Helen Cornett (Chair), Victor Lee, Grant Reeves, Christoper Del Vecchio and Robert Tasker as members of the Audit Committee and appointed Victor Lee (Chair), Grant Reeves, Helen Cornett, Christopher Del Vecchio and Robert Tasker as members of the Executive Compensation and Corporate Governance Committee.

About Titan Logix Corp.:

For over 25 years, Titan Logix Corp. has designed and manufactured mobile liquid measurement solutions to help businesses reduce risk and maximize efficiencies in bulk liquids transportation. Titan's TD Series of tank level monitors are a market leader in mobile fluid measurement, and are known for their high level of accuracy, rugged design, and solid-state reliability. Our solutions are designed for hazardous and non-hazardous applications, and we serve customers in a wide range of applications including petroleum, environmental solutions, chemical, and agriculture.

Founded in 1979, Titan Logix Corp. is a public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and its shares trade under the symbol TLA.

