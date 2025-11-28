(In $000's of Canadian dollars except for shares and per share amounts)

Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2025) - Titan Logix Corp., (TSXV: TLA) ("Titan" or the "Company"), a technology company specializing in mobile liquid measurement solutions, announces its interim results for the three- and twelve-month periods ended August 31, 2025.

"We are excited about the commercial launch of our new product line in the refined petroleum market" says Nick Forbes, CEO at Titan. "Titan's new product line delivers the same reliability our customers expect in a new, innovative package".

The company celebrated the launch of a new product line for the refined petroleum market at the end of the fiscal year. This milestone achievement will help diversify Titan's business into several new, liquid verticals outside of crude oil. The company has been focused on validating our new product line in the refined petroleum market by conducting pilot trials directly with fleet operators. The commercial launch of our new product line will enable sales through Dealer & OEM channels, leveraging their expertise and sales footprint across North America. Titan is a well-known brand with a strong reputation for accurate tank level measurement and reliable overfill protection, and we will focus our sales, marketing, and training efforts on these channel opportunities in the first half of the new fiscal year.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2025, the company launched its first suite of connected apps, Titan Install and Titan Portal, as part of our technology modernization strategy. The launch has been a major success for the company, reducing the installation complexity for dealers and OEMs, and increasing the quality and reliability of our products. We expect that all products sold by the middle of fiscal 2026 will be installed using our connected apps.

With the launch of Titan's connected apps and the new product line for the refined petroleum market, the company expects to shift focus from R&D investments to market penetration and adoption during the course of the new fiscal year. With the launch of our connected products, the company is also exploring opportunities for growth through integration, partnerships, and other channels to market.

FISCAL 2025 HIGHLIGHTS

Revenues for fiscal 2025 decreased slightly by $103 or 2% to $6,754 compared to $6,857 in fiscal 2024.

Gross Profit decreased by $359 to $3,104 or 46% of revenue in fiscal 2025 compared to $3,463 or 51% in fiscal 2024, driven largely by isolated expenses the Company incurred to resolve a product quality issue as well as some erroneously charged tariff expenses.

The performance of the core business declined moderately in fiscal 2025 with reported Operating EBITDA(1) of $929 compared to $1,148 in fiscal 2024.

Product research and development expenses(1) increased by $273 to $1,388 in fiscal 2025 compared to $1,115 in fiscal 2024. The expenses incurred support the Company's diversification and growth into new markets.

The Company's net earnings decreased by $982 to a net loss of $436 in fiscal 2025 compared to net income of $546 in fiscal 2024 with decreased operating results driven by reduced gross profit and increased product research and development expenses in fiscal 2025. In addition, net earnings in fiscal 2024 were impacted significantly by the recognition of previously unrecognized deferred tax assets of $724.

The Company reported basic and diluted loss per share of $0.02 per share in fiscal 2025 compared to earnings per share of $0.02 in fiscal 2024.

The Company implemented a Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB") in April of 2025 to re-purchase and cancel up to 1,759,649 of the Company's outstanding common shares, representing approximately 10% of the public float of issued and outstanding common shares. As at August 31, 2025, the Company repurchased and cancelled 970,000 common shares at an average price of $0.76 per share plus transactions costs representing approximately 55% of the total amount eligible for repurchase.

Financial Highlights Summary



Three months ended Twelve Months Ended 2025 2024 Increase

(Decrease) 2025 2024 Increase

(Decrease) $ $ $ % $ $ $ % Revenue 1,609 1,666 (58) (3) 6,754 6,857 (103) (2) Cost of sales (1,139) (810) (330) (41) (3,650) (3,394) (256) 8 Gross profit 469 857 (388) (45) 3,104 3,463 (359) (10) Gross margin (%) 29% 51%

(22) 46% 51%

(5) Operating EBITDA (1) (39) 256 (295) 115 929 1,148 (219) (19) Product research and development expenses (1) (388) (317) (71) (22) (1,388) (1,115) (273) 24 Adjusted EBITDA (1) (427) (61) (366) (603) (459) 33 (492) (1,514) Net earnings (loss) (211) 924 (1,135) 123 (436) 546 (982) (180) EPS - Basic and Diluted (0.01) 0.03 (0.04)

(0.02) 0.02 (0.03)



Financial Position As at August 31, 2025 As at August 31, 2024 Working capital $ 14,395 $ 14,139 Total assets $ 17,893 $ 19,022 Long-term liabilities $ 457 $ 600 Total equity $ 16,410 $ 17,502

(1)See non-IFRS measures below.

The Company's audited consolidated financial statements and the management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") which includes the Company's Business Outlook, for the three- and twelve-month periods ended August 31, 2025, are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and the Company's website, www.titanlogix.com.

NON-IFRS MEASURES

The Company uses certain measures in this MD&A that do not have a standardized meaning as prescribed by IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) and thus are prohibited from being disclosed in the consolidated financial statements. These measures, which are derived from information reported in the Company's consolidated financial statements, may not be consistent with similar measures presented and disclosed by other reporting issuers. However, management believes that this information provides increased insight into the Company's strategic plan to address the broader mobile liquid markets. Readers are cautioned that these non-IFRS measures should not be construed as alternatives to other measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with IFRS.

The table below provides a reconciliation of the Company's EBITDA and Operating EBITDA to the Operating income (loss) before other items per the interim consolidated financial statements for the periods presented:

Fiscal Period Ended Q4 2025 Q4 2024 2025F 2024F Operating income (loss) before other items (535) (181) (952) (425) Add back: Depreciation and amortization 101 96 390 380 Add back: Non-cash stock-based compensation 7 24 103 78 Adjusted EBITDA (427) (61) (459) 33 Add back: Product research and development expenses (1) 388 317 1,388 1,115 Operating EBITDA (39) 256 929 1,148

The table below, removes the recurring engineering expenses from the total to isolate the product research and development expenses excluded in Management's calculation of Operating EBITDA:

Fiscal Period Ended Q4 2025 Q4 2024 2025F 2024F Engineering, product research and development expenses (406) (366) (1,494) (1,314) Add back: Recurring engineering expenses 18 49 106 199 Product research and development expenses (388) (317) (1,388) (1,115)

A detailed definition of these non-IFRS measures can be reviewed in the Company's MD&A

About Titan Logix Corp.:

For over 25 years, Titan Logix Corp. has designed and manufactured mobile liquid measurement solutions to help businesses reduce risk and maximize efficiencies in bulk liquids transportation. Titan's TD Series of tank level monitors are a market leader in mobile fluid measurement, and are known for their high level of accuracy, rugged design, and solid-state reliability. Our solutions are designed for hazardous and non-hazardous applications, and we serve customers in a wide range of applications including petroleum, environmental solutions, chemical, and agriculture.

Founded in 1979, Titan Logix Corp. is a public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and its shares trade under the symbol TLA.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Information in this press release that is not current or historical factual information may constitute forward looking information within the meaning of securities laws. Implicit in this information are assumptions regarding our future operational results. These assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned that the actual performance of the company is subject to many risks and uncertainties and could differ materially from what is expected as set out above. For more exhaustive information on these risks and uncertainties you should refer to our Management Discussion and Analysis in respect of the year ended August 31, 2023, which is available at www.sedarplus.ca. In addition, the occurrence of pandemics, such as the outbreak of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 in any of the areas in which the Company, its customers or its suppliers operate could cause interruptions in the Company's operations. In addition, pandemics, natural disasters, or other unanticipated events could negatively impact the demand for, and price of, oil and natural gas which in turn could have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations and cash flows. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is based on our current estimates, expectations, and projections, which we believe are reasonable as of the current date. You should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While we may elect to, we are under no obligation and do not undertake to update this information at any time, whether a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law

