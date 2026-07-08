Orosur Mining Inc Announces Pepas West Developing

Pepas West Developing

More gold intercepts at Pepas West

Pepas West picture continues to deve

Drilling to test recently discovered high grade (>70g/t Au) surface samples along strike of Pepas West

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2026 / Orosur Mining Inc. ("Orosur" or the "Company") (TSXV:OMI)(AIM:OMI), is pleased to announce an update on the progress of exploration activities at the Company's exploration project at Anzá in Colombia ("Anzá" or the "Project")

Anzá - Colombia

The Anzá Project in Colombia comprises a number of granted exploration titles and applications totalling roughly 330km2, within the Mid-Cauca gold belt, west of the city of Medellín.

These titles and applications are owned 100% by two Colombian companies, Minera Anzá, and Minera Monte Aguila, both wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company.

Since acquiring 100% control, the Company has focussed its attention on three prospects:

Pepas - a shallow, high-grade ore body of gold mineralisation for which the Company has calculated a Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE"), announced on February 10 th 2026.

APTA - a high-grade body of gold mineralisation that has to date seen over 39,000m of drilling, with drilling ongoing.

El Cedro - a cluster of gold porphyry intrusions in the south of the Project area. Extensive mapping and sampling programs have been undertaken and planning for the first drill program undertaken at the prospect is well advanced.

Figure 1. Anzá Project

Pepas

The Company's primary focus since reassuming control of the Project in late 2024, was to explore the immediate area of Pepas, ultimately leading to the publication of a maiden MRE for the Pepas gold deposit on February 10th, 2026.

Following completion of the MRE drillout in late 2025, the Company then embarked on a semi-regional drilling program around the Pepas deposit. The objective of this drilling program was to better understand the larger scale litho-structural controls that led to formation of the Pepas deposit, such that, in combination with additional mapping and sampling in the wider region, vectors toward additional mineralisation might be developed.

Two distinct prospect areas are included in these results.

Four holes (PEP091 to PEP094) were drilled several hundred metres to the south of the Pepas deposit, to test a large area of silicification. However, no significant gold mineralisation was intersected.

As announced on April 14th, 2026, a new zone of mineralisation, geologically similar to Pepas, has been discovered approximately 100m west of the main Pepas zone.

The additional five holes (PEP095 to PEP099) were drilled around and beyond the northern extent of Pepas West in order to better understand controls upon this mineralisation and its possible breadth and strike extent.

The results of these five holes are mixed, with gold grades generally lower than Pepas, perhaps suggestive of the host rock not being as attractive for mineralising fluids, due to being less silicified. The zone is also narrower than Pepas, with a different structural setting, and its relationship to Pepas is yet to be determined.

Hole Number From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) PEP091 No significant intersections PEP092 No significant intersections PEP093 No significant intersections PEP094 No significant intersections PEP095 32.2 34.5 2.3 0.43 46.55 58.05 11.5 0.42 including 48.65 50.5 1.85 0.98 PEP096 No significant intersections PEP097 36 62.75 26.75 0.61 including 53.5 61.5 5 1.05 PEP098 23 40.1 17.1 1.27 including 30.45 33.1 2.65 3.14 PEP099 23.65 27.6 3.95 1.94 including 24.8 26.85 2.05 3.46

Table 1. Latest drill Intercepts, Pepas Prospect

More drilling will be required to understand the controls of Pepas West, before the zone can be infilled to determine scale and tonnage. However, recent high grade surface samples have opened the potential for a substantial increase in strike length.

Figure 2. Plan of holes, Pepas West

Figure 3. Section PEP095

Figure 4. Section PEP097

Figure 5. Section PEP098, PEP099

High Grade Samples

Whilst drilling at Pepas is ongoing, mapping and sampling in the wider region continues and is regularly producing more attractive prospects and potential drill targets.

The Pepas region does present challenges with rugged terrain, and extensive soil and vegetation offering little outcrop. As a result, mapping and sampling coverage expands gradually as access tracks open areas for sampling.

As noted in the NI43-101 report (as announced on 26 March 2026 and dated 16 January 2026) for the Anzá project, all of the indicated resource for the Pepas Orebody is contained within two bounding faults. However, several smaller surficial volumes of "inferred" material sit outside these faults, including one to the Southwest that had only been intersected by three historical holes, PEP025 (10.1m @ 1.46g/t Au from surface), PEP035 (11.4m @ 2.71g/t Au from surface) and PEP040 (10.25m @ 1.35g/t Au from surface).

Figure 6. Pepas MRE shell (taken from NI43-101 report, 16th January, 2026)

This area was not followed up on due to a focus on the main Pepas zone at the time, difficult access and safety issues related to a major power line that crossed this zone.

However, as access tracks have opened for drilling, a small area of outcrop was uncovered to the Southwest of this mineralised zone, which when sampled returned high grade gold assays, with the highest being 79.6g/t Au (figure 2). This small outcrop sits directly along strike from the currently understood and trend of Pepas West, and if related, could substantially increase strike length of mineralisation to close to 200m.

Issues related to access of the power line have been resolved, and the drill rig has just begun drilling a hole to test beneath these high-grade samples.

Orosur CEO Brad George commented:

"Pepas continues to advance toward feasibility, while the broader exploration picture around Pepas West is becoming increasingly compelling. These latest results, together with the recent high-grade surface samples, reinforce our view that there remains meaningful potential to extend mineralisation along strike and to better define the scale of this developing system. Taken together, the progress across all three priority areas at Pepas, APTA and El Cedro, highlights the strength and breadth of the Anzá Project. These are exciting times for Orosur."

For further information, visit www.orosur.ca, follow on X @orosurm or please contact:

Orosur Mining Inc

Louis Castro, Chairman,

Brad George, CEO

info@orosur.ca

Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Joint Broker

Caroline Rowe / Jen Clarke / Devik Mehta

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0470

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd - Joint Broker

Andy Thacker/Guy McDougall

Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050

Flagstaff Communications and Investor Communications

Tim Thompson

Alison Allfrey

Fergus Mellon

orosur@flagstaffcomms.com

Tel: +44 (0)207 129 1474

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR') which has been incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service ('RIS'), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Drill Hole Details - Pepas prospect 2022/2026 Programme*

Hole ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation asl (m) Dip (°) Azimuth (°) PEP-001 403384 705000 1001 -50 150 PEP-002 403384 705000 1001 -60 290 PEP-003 403240 705142 1001 -49.60 95.2 PEP-004 403508 705671 838 -59.8 99.8 PEP-005 403373 704990 1008 -49.8 94.6 PEP-007 403374 704990 1008 -69.9 170 PEP-008 403232 704803 971 -50 60 PEP-009 403032 705057 1055 -50 80 PEP-010 403375 705106 982 -50.31 190.4 PEP-011 403573 704939 1001 -50.3 255 PEP-012 403415 704890 997 -56 352 PEP-013 403413 704887 997 -50 43 PEP-014 403400 704910 1007 -50 43 PEP-015 403375 704938 1017 -50 43 PEP-016 403326 704912 999 -50 43 PEP-017 403365 704848 976 -40 47 PEP-018 403345 704851 977 -45 43 PEP-019 403446 704890 991 -45 43 PEP-020 403446 704890 991 -75 43 PEP-021 403424 704935 1012 -62 223 PEP-022 403424 704935 1012 -42 223 PEP-023 403245 704927 969 -50 43 PEP-024 403245 704927 969 -78 43 PEP-025 403369 704888 1001 -45 43 PEP-026 403339 704955 1008 -63 50 PEP-027 403468 704909 1003 -46 228 PEP-028 403398 704957 1012 -58 223 PEP-029 403311 705018 1011 -50 50 PEP-030 403311 705018 1011 -50 000 PEP-031B 403486 704901 998 -52 220 PEP-032 403431 704861 982 -60 15 PEP-033 403431 704861 982 -65 100 PEP-034 403431 704861 982 -45 315 PEP-035 403369 704882 996 -45 223 PEP-036 403311 705152 989 -45 30 PEP-037 403354 705227 958 -50 210 PEP-038 403332 705219 967 -45 128 PEP-039 403411 704798 957 -45 73 PEP-040 403369 704882 995 -80 212 PEP-041 403373 704936 1008 -50 3 PEP-042 403396 705038 716 -50 82 PEP-043 403298 704942 981 -50 43 PEP-044 403402 704948 1011 -62 33 PEP-045 403406 704949 1011 -60 223 PEP-046 403420 704933 1007 -53 43 PEP-047 403414 704927 1008 -74 223 PEP-048 403448 704922 1005 -54 043 PEP-049 403447 704920 1005 -55 223 PEP-050 403459 704905 1003 -45 43 PEP-051 403391 704928 1011 -61 43 PEP-052 403391 704928 1011 -87 43 PEP-053 403391 704929 1012 -60 223 PEP-054 403380 704954 1011 -52 43 PEP-055 403380 704954 1011 -86 223 PEP-056 403371 704970 1012 -61 43 PEP-057 403371 704970 1012 -71 223 PEP-058 403371 704970 1012 -85 223 PEP-059 403384 704976 1007 -59 43 PEP-060 403372 704908 1005 -55 43 PEP-061 403361 704988 1010 -80 223 PEP-062 403361 704988 1010 -61 43 PEP-063 403345 705005 1009 -50 80 PEP-064 403356 704923 1005 -51 43 PEP-065 403359 704949 1008 -59 43 PEP-065B 403359 704949 1008 -50 43 PEP-066 403423 704938 1009 -64 223 PEP-067 403400 704870 990 -53 43 PEP-068 403342 704989 1010 -56 43 PEP-069 403342 704987 1010 -80 218 PEP-070 403260 705071 1013 -50 30 PEP-071 403333 705005 1009 -51 90 PEP-072B 403435 704879 989 -70 43 PEP-073 403423 704917 1006 -50 307 PEP-074 403423 704917 1006 -60 127 PEP-075 403240 705267 946 -50 221 PEP-076 403240 705267 946 -60 042 PEP-077 403304 705228 959 -60 042 PEP-078 403304 705228 959 -60 222 PEP-079 403304 705228 959 -50 120 PEP-080 403093 705100 1026 -50 042 PEP-081 403215 705006 984 -55 032 PEP-082 403261 704941 977 -58 190 PEP-083 403267 704913 972 -45 342 PEP-084 403267 704913 972 -50 125 PEP-085 403267 704913 972 -50 310 PEP-086 403272 704910 979 -55 310 PEP-087 403262 704941 977 -50 260 PEP-088 403252 704946 979 -50 202 PEP-089 403252 704946 979 -50 202 PEP-090 403238 704980 976 -45 200 PEP-091 403390 704583 959 -45 110 PEP-092 403390 704583 959 -50 270 PEP-093 403351 704530 946 -45 123 PEP-094 403351 704530 946 -45 30 PEP-095 403215 705006 984 -55 205 PEP-096 403215 705006 984 -45 245 PEP-097 403215 705006 985 -50 178 PEP-098 403210 704940 965 -45 037 PEP-099 403210 704940 965 -62 037













*Coordinates WGS84, UTM Zone 18

About Orosur Mining Inc.

Orosur Mining Inc. (TSXV:OMI)(AIM:OMI) is a minerals explorer and developer currently operating in Colombia and Argentina.

Qualified Persons Statement

The information in this news release was compiled, reviewed, verified and approved by Mr. Brad George, BSc Hons (Geology and Geophysics), MBA, Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (MAIG), CEO of Orosur Mining Inc. and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Orosur Mining Inc. staff follow standard operating and quality assurance procedures to ensure that sampling techniques and sample results meet international reporting standards.

Drill core is split in half over widths that vary between 0.3m and 2m, depending upon the geological domain. One half is kept on site in the Minera Anzá core storage facility in the case of the Anza Project, or on site in temporary racks in the case of the El Pantano Project, with the other sent for assay.

Industry standard QAQC protocols are put in place with approximately 10% of total submitted samples being blanks, repeats or Certified Reference Materials (CRMs).

Samples for holes PEP-001 to PEP-011 were sent to the Medellin preparation facility of ALS Colombia Ltd, and then to the ISO 9001 certified ALS Chemex laboratory in Lima, Peru.

Samples from PEP-012 onwards are sent to Medellin laboratory of Actlabs for preparation and fire assay, with some sample then sent to the Canadian Actlabs facility for multi element assay.

Samples from the EL Pantano project are sent to the preparation facility and fire assay laboratory of Alex Stewart Laboratories in Perito Moreno to be assayed for gold. Pulps are then sent to the larger Alex Stewart facility in Mendoza for multi-element analysis.

30 gram nominal weight samples are then subject to fire assay and AAS analysis for gold with gravimetric re-finish for overlimit assays of >5 g/t. ICP-MS Ultra-Trace level multi-element four-acid digest analyses may also undertaken for such elements as silver, copper, lead and zinc, etc.

Gold intersections are reported using a lower cut-off of 0.3g/t Au over 3m.

Intersections are quoted as downhole thicknesses. True thicknesses are unknown.

Forward Looking Statements

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this news release constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including but not limited to the "safe harbour" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on expectations estimates and projections as of the date of this news release.

Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the continuing focus on the Pepas prospect, the exploration plans in Colombia and the funding of those plans, and other events or conditions that may occur in the future. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, those described in the Section "Risks Factors" of the Company's MD&A for the year ended May 31, 2025. The Company's continuance as a going concern is dependent upon its ability to obtain adequate financing. This material uncertainty may cast significant doubt upon the Company's ability to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business and accordingly the appropriateness of the use of accounting principles applicable to a going concern. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Orosur Mining Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/orosur-mining-inc-announces-pepas-west-developing-1188047