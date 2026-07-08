Orosur Mining Inc Announces Pepas West Developing

Pepas West Developing
More gold intercepts at Pepas West
Pepas West picture continues to deve
Drilling to test recently discovered high grade (>70g/t Au) surface samples along strike of Pepas West
LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2026 / Orosur Mining Inc. ("Orosur" or the "Company") (TSXV:OMI)(AIM:OMI), is pleased to announce an update on the progress of exploration activities at the Company's exploration project at Anzá in Colombia ("Anzá" or the "Project")
Anzá - Colombia
The Anzá Project in Colombia comprises a number of granted exploration titles and applications totalling roughly 330km2, within the Mid-Cauca gold belt, west of the city of Medellín.
These titles and applications are owned 100% by two Colombian companies, Minera Anzá, and Minera Monte Aguila, both wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company.
Since acquiring 100% control, the Company has focussed its attention on three prospects:
Pepas - a shallow, high-grade ore body of gold mineralisation for which the Company has calculated a Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE"), announced on February 10th 2026.
APTA - a high-grade body of gold mineralisation that has to date seen over 39,000m of drilling, with drilling ongoing.
El Cedro - a cluster of gold porphyry intrusions in the south of the Project area. Extensive mapping and sampling programs have been undertaken and planning for the first drill program undertaken at the prospect is well advanced.
Figure 1. Anzá Project
Pepas
The Company's primary focus since reassuming control of the Project in late 2024, was to explore the immediate area of Pepas, ultimately leading to the publication of a maiden MRE for the Pepas gold deposit on February 10th, 2026.
Following completion of the MRE drillout in late 2025, the Company then embarked on a semi-regional drilling program around the Pepas deposit. The objective of this drilling program was to better understand the larger scale litho-structural controls that led to formation of the Pepas deposit, such that, in combination with additional mapping and sampling in the wider region, vectors toward additional mineralisation might be developed.
Two distinct prospect areas are included in these results.
Four holes (PEP091 to PEP094) were drilled several hundred metres to the south of the Pepas deposit, to test a large area of silicification. However, no significant gold mineralisation was intersected.
As announced on April 14th, 2026, a new zone of mineralisation, geologically similar to Pepas, has been discovered approximately 100m west of the main Pepas zone.
The additional five holes (PEP095 to PEP099) were drilled around and beyond the northern extent of Pepas West in order to better understand controls upon this mineralisation and its possible breadth and strike extent.
The results of these five holes are mixed, with gold grades generally lower than Pepas, perhaps suggestive of the host rock not being as attractive for mineralising fluids, due to being less silicified. The zone is also narrower than Pepas, with a different structural setting, and its relationship to Pepas is yet to be determined.
Hole Number
From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m)
Au (g/t)
PEP091
No significant intersections
PEP092
No significant intersections
PEP093
No significant intersections
PEP094
No significant intersections
PEP095
32.2
34.5
2.3
0.43
46.55
58.05
11.5
0.42
including
48.65
50.5
1.85
0.98
PEP096
No significant intersections
PEP097
36
62.75
26.75
0.61
including
53.5
61.5
5
1.05
PEP098
23
40.1
17.1
1.27
including
30.45
33.1
2.65
3.14
PEP099
23.65
27.6
3.95
1.94
including
24.8
26.85
2.05
3.46
Table 1. Latest drill Intercepts, Pepas Prospect
More drilling will be required to understand the controls of Pepas West, before the zone can be infilled to determine scale and tonnage. However, recent high grade surface samples have opened the potential for a substantial increase in strike length.
Figure 2. Plan of holes, Pepas West
Figure 3. Section PEP095
Figure 4. Section PEP097
Figure 5. Section PEP098, PEP099
High Grade Samples
Whilst drilling at Pepas is ongoing, mapping and sampling in the wider region continues and is regularly producing more attractive prospects and potential drill targets.
The Pepas region does present challenges with rugged terrain, and extensive soil and vegetation offering little outcrop. As a result, mapping and sampling coverage expands gradually as access tracks open areas for sampling.
As noted in the NI43-101 report (as announced on 26 March 2026 and dated 16 January 2026) for the Anzá project, all of the indicated resource for the Pepas Orebody is contained within two bounding faults. However, several smaller surficial volumes of "inferred" material sit outside these faults, including one to the Southwest that had only been intersected by three historical holes, PEP025 (10.1m @ 1.46g/t Au from surface), PEP035 (11.4m @ 2.71g/t Au from surface) and PEP040 (10.25m @ 1.35g/t Au from surface).
Figure 6. Pepas MRE shell (taken from NI43-101 report, 16th January, 2026)
This area was not followed up on due to a focus on the main Pepas zone at the time, difficult access and safety issues related to a major power line that crossed this zone.
However, as access tracks have opened for drilling, a small area of outcrop was uncovered to the Southwest of this mineralised zone, which when sampled returned high grade gold assays, with the highest being 79.6g/t Au (figure 2). This small outcrop sits directly along strike from the currently understood and trend of Pepas West, and if related, could substantially increase strike length of mineralisation to close to 200m.
Issues related to access of the power line have been resolved, and the drill rig has just begun drilling a hole to test beneath these high-grade samples.
Orosur CEO Brad George commented:
"Pepas continues to advance toward feasibility, while the broader exploration picture around Pepas West is becoming increasingly compelling. These latest results, together with the recent high-grade surface samples, reinforce our view that there remains meaningful potential to extend mineralisation along strike and to better define the scale of this developing system. Taken together, the progress across all three priority areas at Pepas, APTA and El Cedro, highlights the strength and breadth of the Anzá Project. These are exciting times for Orosur."
For further information, visit www.orosur.ca, follow on X @orosurm or please contact:
Orosur Mining Inc
Louis Castro, Chairman,
Brad George, CEO
info@orosur.ca
Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100
SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Joint Broker
Caroline Rowe / Jen Clarke / Devik Mehta
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0470
Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd - Joint Broker
Andy Thacker/Guy McDougall
Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050
Flagstaff Communications and Investor Communications
Tim Thompson
Alison Allfrey
Fergus Mellon
orosur@flagstaffcomms.com
Tel: +44 (0)207 129 1474
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR') which has been incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service ('RIS'), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Drill Hole Details - Pepas prospect 2022/2026 Programme*
Hole ID
Easting (m)
Northing (m)
Elevation asl (m)
Dip (°)
Azimuth (°)
PEP-001
403384
705000
1001
-50
150
PEP-002
403384
705000
1001
-60
290
PEP-003
403240
705142
1001
-49.60
95.2
PEP-004
403508
705671
838
-59.8
99.8
PEP-005
403373
704990
1008
-49.8
94.6
PEP-007
403374
704990
1008
-69.9
170
PEP-008
403232
704803
971
-50
60
PEP-009
403032
705057
1055
-50
80
PEP-010
403375
705106
982
-50.31
190.4
PEP-011
403573
704939
1001
-50.3
255
PEP-012
403415
704890
997
-56
352
PEP-013
403413
704887
997
-50
43
PEP-014
403400
704910
1007
-50
43
PEP-015
403375
704938
1017
-50
43
PEP-016
403326
704912
999
-50
43
PEP-017
403365
704848
976
-40
47
PEP-018
403345
704851
977
-45
43
PEP-019
403446
704890
991
-45
43
PEP-020
403446
704890
991
-75
43
PEP-021
403424
704935
1012
-62
223
PEP-022
403424
704935
1012
-42
223
PEP-023
403245
704927
969
-50
43
PEP-024
403245
704927
969
-78
43
PEP-025
403369
704888
1001
-45
43
PEP-026
403339
704955
1008
-63
50
PEP-027
403468
704909
1003
-46
228
PEP-028
403398
704957
1012
-58
223
PEP-029
403311
705018
1011
-50
50
PEP-030
403311
705018
1011
-50
000
PEP-031B
403486
704901
998
-52
220
PEP-032
403431
704861
982
-60
15
PEP-033
403431
704861
982
-65
100
PEP-034
403431
704861
982
-45
315
PEP-035
403369
704882
996
-45
223
PEP-036
403311
705152
989
-45
30
PEP-037
403354
705227
958
-50
210
PEP-038
403332
705219
967
-45
128
PEP-039
403411
704798
957
-45
73
PEP-040
403369
704882
995
-80
212
PEP-041
403373
704936
1008
-50
3
PEP-042
403396
705038
716
-50
82
PEP-043
403298
704942
981
-50
43
PEP-044
403402
704948
1011
-62
33
PEP-045
403406
704949
1011
-60
223
PEP-046
403420
704933
1007
-53
43
PEP-047
403414
704927
1008
-74
223
PEP-048
403448
704922
1005
-54
043
PEP-049
403447
704920
1005
-55
223
PEP-050
403459
704905
1003
-45
43
PEP-051
403391
704928
1011
-61
43
PEP-052
403391
704928
1011
-87
43
PEP-053
403391
704929
1012
-60
223
PEP-054
403380
704954
1011
-52
43
PEP-055
403380
704954
1011
-86
223
PEP-056
403371
704970
1012
-61
43
PEP-057
403371
704970
1012
-71
223
PEP-058
403371
704970
1012
-85
223
PEP-059
403384
704976
1007
-59
43
PEP-060
403372
704908
1005
-55
43
PEP-061
403361
704988
1010
-80
223
PEP-062
403361
704988
1010
-61
43
PEP-063
403345
705005
1009
-50
80
PEP-064
403356
704923
1005
-51
43
PEP-065
403359
704949
1008
-59
43
PEP-065B
403359
704949
1008
-50
43
PEP-066
403423
704938
1009
-64
223
PEP-067
403400
704870
990
-53
43
PEP-068
403342
704989
1010
-56
43
PEP-069
403342
704987
1010
-80
218
PEP-070
403260
705071
1013
-50
30
PEP-071
403333
705005
1009
-51
90
PEP-072B
403435
704879
989
-70
43
PEP-073
403423
704917
1006
-50
307
PEP-074
403423
704917
1006
-60
127
PEP-075
403240
705267
946
-50
221
PEP-076
403240
705267
946
-60
042
PEP-077
403304
705228
959
-60
042
PEP-078
403304
705228
959
-60
222
PEP-079
403304
705228
959
-50
120
PEP-080
403093
705100
1026
-50
042
PEP-081
403215
705006
984
-55
032
PEP-082
403261
704941
977
-58
190
PEP-083
403267
704913
972
-45
342
PEP-084
403267
704913
972
-50
125
PEP-085
403267
704913
972
-50
310
PEP-086
403272
704910
979
-55
310
PEP-087
403262
704941
977
-50
260
PEP-088
403252
704946
979
-50
202
PEP-089
403252
704946
979
-50
202
PEP-090
403238
704980
976
-45
200
PEP-091
403390
704583
959
-45
110
PEP-092
403390
704583
959
-50
270
PEP-093
403351
704530
946
-45
123
PEP-094
403351
704530
946
-45
30
PEP-095
403215
705006
984
-55
205
PEP-096
403215
705006
984
-45
245
PEP-097
403215
705006
985
-50
178
PEP-098
403210
704940
965
-45
037
PEP-099
403210
704940
965
-62
037
*Coordinates WGS84, UTM Zone 18
About Orosur Mining Inc.
Orosur Mining Inc. (TSXV:OMI)(AIM:OMI) is a minerals explorer and developer currently operating in Colombia and Argentina.
Qualified Persons Statement
The information in this news release was compiled, reviewed, verified and approved by Mr. Brad George, BSc Hons (Geology and Geophysics), MBA, Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (MAIG), CEO of Orosur Mining Inc. and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
Orosur Mining Inc. staff follow standard operating and quality assurance procedures to ensure that sampling techniques and sample results meet international reporting standards.
Drill core is split in half over widths that vary between 0.3m and 2m, depending upon the geological domain. One half is kept on site in the Minera Anzá core storage facility in the case of the Anza Project, or on site in temporary racks in the case of the El Pantano Project, with the other sent for assay.
Industry standard QAQC protocols are put in place with approximately 10% of total submitted samples being blanks, repeats or Certified Reference Materials (CRMs).
Samples for holes PEP-001 to PEP-011 were sent to the Medellin preparation facility of ALS Colombia Ltd, and then to the ISO 9001 certified ALS Chemex laboratory in Lima, Peru.
Samples from PEP-012 onwards are sent to Medellin laboratory of Actlabs for preparation and fire assay, with some sample then sent to the Canadian Actlabs facility for multi element assay.
Samples from the EL Pantano project are sent to the preparation facility and fire assay laboratory of Alex Stewart Laboratories in Perito Moreno to be assayed for gold. Pulps are then sent to the larger Alex Stewart facility in Mendoza for multi-element analysis.
30 gram nominal weight samples are then subject to fire assay and AAS analysis for gold with gravimetric re-finish for overlimit assays of >5 g/t. ICP-MS Ultra-Trace level multi-element four-acid digest analyses may also undertaken for such elements as silver, copper, lead and zinc, etc.
Gold intersections are reported using a lower cut-off of 0.3g/t Au over 3m.
Intersections are quoted as downhole thicknesses. True thicknesses are unknown.
Forward Looking Statements
All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this news release constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including but not limited to the "safe harbour" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on expectations estimates and projections as of the date of this news release.
Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the continuing focus on the Pepas prospect, the exploration plans in Colombia and the funding of those plans, and other events or conditions that may occur in the future. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, those described in the Section "Risks Factors" of the Company's MD&A for the year ended May 31, 2025. The Company's continuance as a going concern is dependent upon its ability to obtain adequate financing. This material uncertainty may cast significant doubt upon the Company's ability to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business and accordingly the appropriateness of the use of accounting principles applicable to a going concern. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
SOURCE: Orosur Mining Inc.
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/orosur-mining-inc-announces-pepas-west-developing-1188047