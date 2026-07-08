EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Tender Offer/Real Estate

Tender Offer Results Announcement



08.07.2026 / 09:09 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





THE ANNOUNCEMENT REPRODUCED BELOW CONTAINS INFORMATION THAT QUALIFIED AND WAS ALREADY PUBLISHED THROUGH THE REQUIRED CHANNELS AS INSIDE INFORMATION WITHIN THE MEANING OF ARTICLE 7(1) OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014, AS AMENDED. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT REPRESENTS VOLUNTARY PUBLICATION OF THE SAME INFORMATION VIA EQS. NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (THE "UNITED STATES") OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS DOCUMENT. 8 July 2026 Further to the announcement made by CPI Property Group (the "Company") on 30 June 2026 (the "Launch Announcement") in relation to its invitation to holders (subject to certain offer and distribution restrictions) of its outstanding (i) EUR 600,000,000 7.000 per cent. Senior Unsecured Green Notes due 2029 (ISIN: XS2815976XXX) (of which EUR 174,790,000 is currently outstanding) (the "2029 Notes") to tender the 2029 Notes for purchase by the Company for cash (the "2029 Notes Offer") and (ii) GBP 400,000,000 4.000 per cent. Senior Notes due 2028 (ISIN: XS2106589XXX) (of which GBP 329,816,000 is currently outstanding) (the "2028 Notes"[1] and, together with the 2029 Notes, the "Notes") to tender the 2028 Notes for purchase by the Company for cash (the "2028 Notes Offer" and, together with the 2029 Notes Offer, the "Offers" and each an "Offer"), the Company today announces: in the case of the 2029 Notes Offer: (A) the aggregate nominal amount of 2029 Notes validly tendered; (B) the 2029 Notes Final Acceptance Amount; and (C) the aggregate nominal amount of 2029 Notes that will remain outstanding following completion of the 2029 Notes Offer; and in the case of the 2028 Notes Offer: (A) the Applicable Sterling/Euro Exchange Rate; (B) the Maximum Acceptance Amount; (C) the aggregate nominal amount of 2028 Notes validly tendered; (D) the 2028 Notes Final Acceptance Amount and the relevant Scaling Factor; and (E) the aggregate nominal amount of 2028 Notes that will remain outstanding following completion of the 2028 Notes Offer. The Offers were made on the terms and were subject to the conditions set out in the tender offer memorandum dated 30 June 2026 (the "Tender Offer Memorandum"). Capitalised terms used in this announcement but not otherwise defined have the meanings given to them in the Tender Offer Memorandum. Final Results The Expiration Deadline for the receipt of valid Tender Instructions in order for Noteholders to participate in the Offers was 4.00 p.m. (London time) on 7 July 2026. In respect of the 2029 Notes Offer, as at the Expiration Deadline, a total of EUR 138,439,000 in aggregate nominal amount of 2029 Notes were validly tendered for purchase pursuant to the 2029 Notes Offer. The Company has accepted all 2029 Notes validly tendered for purchase in full (without proration). The 2029 Notes Final Acceptance Amount is therefore EUR 138,439,000 in aggregate nominal amount of the 2029 Notes. In respect of the 2028 Notes Offer, the Applicable Sterling/Euro Exchange Rate was 1.1701. As at the Expiration Deadline, a total of GBP 179,158,000 in aggregate nominal amount of 2028 Notes were validly tendered for purchase pursuant to the 2028 Notes Offer. As the total amount payable (including Accrued Interest) by the Company for all Notes tendered, converted into euro at the Applicable Sterling/Euro Exchange Rate where applicable, for purchase did not exceed EUR 400,000,000, no pro-ration will take place on the 2028 Notes. As such, the Maximum Acceptance Amount in respect of the 2028 Notes Offer and the 2028 Notes Final Acceptance Amount is GBP 179,158,000. If the aggregate nominal amount of Notes tendered pursuant to any Tender and Priority Notes Purchase Price Instructions (including across multiple such instructions) exceeded the aggregate nominal amount of Notes in respect of which such Noteholder was entitled to receive the relevant Priority Notes Purchase Price pursuant to the relevant Priority Code, any such excess amounts were treated as a Tender Only Instruction, as further described in the Tender Offer Memorandum. The Company further announces that the New Financing Condition has been satisfied. The expected Settlement Date for the Offers is 10 July 2026. Following settlement of the Offers, EUR 36,351,000 in aggregate nominal amount of the 2029 Notes will remain outstanding and GBP 150,658,000 in aggregate nominal amount of the 2028 Notes will remain outstanding. For Further Information A complete description of the terms and conditions of the Offers is set out in the Tender Offer Memorandum. Further details about the transaction can be obtained from: DEALER MANAGERS Banco Santander, S.A.

Ciudad Grupo Santander

Avenida de Cantabria s/n

28660

Boadilla del Monte

Madrid

Spain

Attention: Liability Management

Email: LiabilityManagement@gruposantander.com Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG

Börsenplatz 9

60313 Frankfurt am Main

Germany



Tel: +44 20 7986 8969

Attention: Liability Management Group

Email: liabilitymanagement.europe@citi.com Erste Group Bank AG

Am Belvedere 1

1100 Vienna

Austria



Telephone: +43 (0)5 0100 - 84053

Attention: FIG a. SSA Capital Markets

Email: FISyndicate0604@erstegroup.com Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Am Stadtpark 9

1030 Vienna

Austria



Attention: Team Bondsyndication; Transaction Management Group

Email: project-bondsyndication@rbinternational.com; tmg@rbinternational.com Société Générale

Immeuble Basalte,

17 Cours Valmy

CS 50318

92972 Paris La Défense Cedex

France



Telephone: +33 1 42 13 32 40

Attention: Liability Management

Email: liability.management@sgcib.com TENDER AGENT Kroll Issuer Services Limited

The News Building

3 London Bridge Street

London SE1 9SG

United Kingdom



Telephone: +44 207 704 0880

Attention: Scott Boswell

Email: cpi@is.kroll.com

Website: https://deals.is.kroll.com/cpi



This announcement is released by CPI Property Group and contains information that qualified as inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 ("MAR"), encompassing information relating to the Offers described above. For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is made by David Greenbaum, Chief Executive Officer at CPI Property Group. Disclaimer This announcement must be read in conjunction with the Launch Announcement and the Tender Offer Memorandum. The offer period for the Offers has now expired and no further tenders of Notes may be made. No offer or invitation to acquire any securities is being made pursuant to this announcement. The distribution of this announcement, the Launch Announcement and the Tender Offer Memorandum in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this announcement and/or the Launch Announcement and/or the Tender Offer Memorandum comes are required by each of the Company, the Dealer Managers and the Tender Agent to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions. [1] The terms and conditions of the 2028 Notes provide for a step-up margin equal to 1.25 per cent. per annum upon a step up rating change and/or step-down rating change. As at the date of the Tender Offer Memorandum, the 2028 Notes rate of interest is 4.00 per cent. per annum.



08.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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