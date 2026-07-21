EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Real Estate

NOTICE OF MAKE-WHOLE REDEMPTION AMOUNT



21.07.2026 / 13:22 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





THE ANNOUNCEMENT REPRODUCED BELOW CONTAINS INFORMATION THAT QUALIFIED AND WAS ALREADY PUBLISHED THROUGH THE REQUIRED CHANNELS AS INSIDE INFORMATION WITHIN THE MEANING OF ARTICLE 7(1) OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014, AS AMENDED. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT REPRESENTS VOLUNTARY PUBLICATION OF THE SAME INFORMATION VIA EQS. NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (THE "UNITED STATES") OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT. 21 July 2026 NOTICE OF MAKE-WHOLE REDEMPTION AMOUNT CPI Property Group (the "Issuer") To the holders of the EUR 750,000,000 2.875 per cent. Senior Notes due 23 April 2027 (ISIN XS2069407XXX; Common Code 206940778) (nominal amount outstanding: EUR 132,821,000) (the "Notes")[1] issued under the Issuer's Euro Medium Term Note Programme (the "Programme") Reference is made to the terms and conditions of the Notes (the "Conditions") set out in Schedule 1 - Part 1 of the amended and restated trust deed dated 30 May 2019 (as supplemented by a supplemental trust deed dated 15 January 2021, the "Trust Deed") constituting the Notes. Capitalised terms used in this notice and not otherwise defined herein shall have the meanings set out in the Conditions and the Trust Deed, or in the Initial Notice (as defined below). On 8 July 2026, the Issuer gave notice to the Noteholders, pursuant to Condition 7.3 (Redemption at the option of the Issuer (Issuer Call)) of the Notes, of its intention to redeem all of the Notes at the Optional Redemption Amount on the Optional Redemption Date (the "Initial Notice"). The Optional Redemption Amount of 100.000 per cent. of the nominal amount of the Notes outstanding has been determined, in accordance with Condition 7.3 (Redemption at the option of the Issuer (Issuer Call)) of the Notes, by the Determination Agent on 21 July 2026 (the "Reference Date"). This announcement has been issued on Euronext Dublin and delivered to the clearing systems, Euroclear and Clearstream Luxembourg, for onward communication to accountholders in accordance with Condition 14 (Notices) of the Notes. Noteholders may direct any questions to the Issuer at: David Greenbaum

Chief Executive Officer

d.greenbaum@cpipg.com CPI PROPERTY GROUP

40, rue de la Vallée

L-2661, Luxembourg This announcement is released by CPI Property Group and contains information that qualified as inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 ("MAR"), encompassing information relating to the redemption described above. For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is made by David Greenbaum, Chief Executive Officer at CPI Property Group. [1] The Rate of Interest on the Notes is 2.875 per cent. per annum, which includes a Step Up Margin of 1.250 per cent. per annum following the occurrence of a Step Up Rating Change (each as defined in the Conditions).



21.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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