JAX, Xero's agentic platform, simplifies end-to-end bookkeeping, automates routine tasks and proactively manages cash flow for millions of small businesses and accountants

Xero (ASX: XRO), the global small business platform, today announced new AI-powered features within its agentic platform JAX that make it easier for small businesses and accountants and bookkeepers to keep their books clean, automate time-consuming financial workflows, and stay on top of cash flow. Also showcased were recently introduced integrations with Microsoft 365 and Anthropic which bring Xero financial intelligence and data into the everyday tools small businesses and accountants already use.

Additionally, Xero highlighted at Xerocon London that it serves 5 million customers worldwide. This demonstrates the scale of Xero built over the company's 20 years of operating and reinforces the global impact of Xero's continued innovation and industry leadership, providing small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers with the end-to-end financial management platform they rely on to run their business.

"When Xero moved the ledger to the cloud, we completely reimagined what was possible for small businesses and their advisors. Today, we're at a similar inflection point as we define the agentic era for small business finance," said Diya Jolly, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Xero. "Our vision for AI innovation is deeply grounded in Accountable Intelligence-where we automate routine, time-consuming tasks while firmly elevating human judgment. With the power of JAX, we are streamlining complex workflows and turning insights into immediate action so small businesses and their advisors can focus on what matters most."

End-to-End AI Accounting and Stress-Free Compliance

Book health starts with data health, and Xero is making the entire end-to-end journey from preparing books to filing taxes happen seamlessly in one unified platform with the following innovations:

Xero Partner Hub is evolving to bring live book health, work status, and month-end readiness into a single view connected directly to tax and advisory. This will allow practices to seamlessly manage their entire portfolio's books-to-tax compliance workflow in one centralized place

is evolving to bring live book health, work status, and month-end readiness into a single view connected directly to tax and advisory. This will allow practices to seamlessly manage their entire portfolio's books-to-tax compliance workflow in one centralized place Smart Document Capture is where the journey starts. JAX reads source documents and automatically extracts relevant data and information directly into Xero. Over the coming months, Xero will introduce capabilities to extract data from bank statements, auto-create transactions, and check VAT

is where the journey starts. JAX reads source documents and automatically extracts relevant data and information directly into Xero. Over the coming months, Xero will introduce capabilities to extract data from bank statements, auto-create transactions, and check VAT Auto Bank Reconciliation powered by JAX automates one of the most time consuming manual tasks in bookkeeping by matching transactions to bank feeds automatically, in real-time. It will soon automate complex cases, such as splitting a single payment across sales and fees

powered by JAX automates one of the most time consuming manual tasks in bookkeeping by matching transactions to bank feeds automatically, in real-time. It will soon automate complex cases, such as splitting a single payment across sales and fees Document chasing is coming soon where JAX will automatically identify transactions missing a receipt, so you don't have to search through files to determine what's missing

Xero is also bringing stress-free compliance to customers, expanding on its current UK offerings which include Partnership Tax, Incorporated Accounts Production, and Making Tax Digital (MTD) for Income Tax, to bring Corporation Tax directly into the platform later this year. Because Xero's compliance engines run natively on live, transaction-level data, the active ledger minimizes errors, speeds up reviews, and maintains absolute traceability from receipt to return.

AI-Powered Financial Workflows, Wherever You Work

Xero has also introduced new native capabilities and third-party integrations that securely connect Xero data with apps and tools small businesses and accountants and bookkeepers use every day to remove operational complexity and turn fragmented tasks into streamlined, automated financial workflows.

To help businesses and practices turn manual financial tasks into durable, scalable workflows, Xero introduced XeroForce, a natural language custom AI agent builder powered by Xero OS. Without writing code, accountants and small businesses can use simple prompts to build custom AI agents that connect Xero to the third-party apps they already use

Through advanced integrations with Anthropic's Claude and Microsoft 365 Copilot, Xero is orchestrating workflows wherever a small business or accountant works. These integrations allow customers to securely access and query their live Xero financial data directly from their everyday productivity suites

Expanded Capabilities for Growing Businesses: Introducing Xero Ultra

As small businesses scale, their financial operations naturally become more complex, often forcing them to outgrow their favorite tools. Xero is changing that trajectory with Xero Ultra, bringing enterprise-style financial control and reporting, without the enterprise-style cost, disruption or implementation burden on the Xero platform finance teams and their advisors already know and trust.

JAX: Helping Customers End More Months Cash Flow Positive

Cash flow is critical for any business and it all starts with getting paid. Xero Payments is already helping customers end more months cash flow positive and new JAX innovations introduced today aim to automate even more of the payments flow to further improve cash flow for businesses.

Payment Follow Ups: JAX will analyze a customer's unique payment history and automatically execute tailored collection plans. Whether consolidating multiple invoices, sending perfectly timed nudges, or pivoting to SMS for non-responsive clients, JAX dynamically adapts to payment behavior to secure faster payouts

JAX will analyze a customer's unique payment history and automatically execute tailored collection plans. Whether consolidating multiple invoices, sending perfectly timed nudges, or pivoting to SMS for non-responsive clients, JAX dynamically adapts to payment behavior to secure faster payouts Bill Protection: JAX will automatically inspect every bill before payment, flagging unusual amounts, altered bank details, or unfamiliar suppliers, catching anomalies that manual reviews might miss

JAX will automatically inspect every bill before payment, flagging unusual amounts, altered bank details, or unfamiliar suppliers, catching anomalies that manual reviews might miss Cash Flow Actions: JAX actively builds preventative plans and can suggest delaying non-critical bills, protecting payroll, and bridging remaining gaps. Because everything lives on the same ledger, businesses can review, adjust, and execute the plan without leaving Xero

All of the features announced today sit within the AI-native Xero OS, which gives small businesses and accountants the financial control and clarity they need in one unified platform.

About Xero

Xero is a global small business platform that helps customers supercharge their business by bringing together the most important small business tools, including accounting, payroll and payments on one platform. Xero's powerful platform helps customers automate routine tasks, get timely insights, and connects them with their data, their apps, and their accountant or bookkeeper so they can focus on what really matters. Trusted by millions of small businesses and accountants and bookkeepers globally, Xero makes life better for people in small business, their advisors, and communities around the world. For further information, please visit xero.com

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Contacts:

Frances Cohen

frances.cohen@xero.com

Xero Communications