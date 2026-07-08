Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) ("Spire" or "the Company"), a global provider of space-based data, analytics and intelligence, has successfully launched ten satellites aboard SpaceX's Transporter-17 rideshare mission. The satellites were integrated by Germany's launch integrator Exolaunch.

Included in the launch were two satellites for GHGSat to monitor greenhouse gas emissions, expanding the company's constellation dedicated to high-resolution methane detection. Spire has manufactured and now operates a total of seven satellites for GHGSat, supporting its goal of providing actionable insights that help industries and governments track and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The mission also included seven satellites for Spire Space Services customers, as well as one satellite to replenish Spire's constellation.

About Spire Global, Inc.

Spire (NYSE: SPIR) is a global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, offering unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth so that organizations can make decisions with confidence in a rapidly changing world. Spire builds, owns, and operates a fully deployed satellite constellation that observes the Earth in real time using radio frequency technology. The data acquired by Spire's satellites provides global weather intelligence, ship and plane movements, and spoofing and jamming detection to better predict how their patterns impact economies, global security, business operations and the environment. Spire also offers Space as a Service solutions that empower customers to leverage its established infrastructure to put their business in space. Spire has offices across the U.S., Canada, UK, Luxembourg and Germany. To learn more, visit spire.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260708897991/en/

Contacts:

For Media:

Sarah Freeman

Senior Communications Manager

Sarah.Freeman@spire.com

For Investors:

Benjamin Hackman

Head of Investor Relations

Benjamin.Hackman@spire.com