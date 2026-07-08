Silver Tiger Metals Inc.: Silver Tiger Provides Construction Update for the El Tigre Project

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2026 / Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (TSX:SLVR)(OTCQX:SLVTF) ("Silver Tiger" or the "Corporation") is pleased to provide a construction update for the El Tigre Project (the "Project" or "El Tigre") located in Sonora, Mexico. Construction is on schedule for commissioning and first pour in December, 2027.

Build out of Mexican engineering and construction team is nearing completion with a total of 166 persons on site and 100,000-man hours logged since start of construction

Detailed engineering by Kappes, Cassiday & Associates ("KCA") and Kappes, Cassiday del Norte S de RL de CV ("KCN) pursuant to the Engineering Procurement and Construction Management Contract ("EPCM") for the Project is proceeding on schedule

Procurement on long lead items is complete, including crusher plant, conveyer and stacking system, and the Merrill-Crowe plant and refinery

Land clearing and flora/fauna management for the total construction area is 60% complete

Installation of construction offices has been completed

Engineering for improvements to the 46 km road built from Colonia Morelos to El Tigre is complete. The contract to improve this road has been awarded and work has begun, with 25% of road improvements complete

The major earthworks contract has been awarded for the heap leach, ponds and crusher platforms and these earthworks have commenced

Comision Federal de Electricidad ("CFE") have granted access to grid electrical power for the El Tigre Project

Glenn Jessome, President and CEO stated, "Our onsite engineering and construction team is nearing 200 persons. Earthworks have begun and land clearing is over 60% complete. Long lead items such as crusher, conveyor, stacking and Merrill-Crowe have been ordered. We are very pleased that mine construction is on schedule for commissioning and first pour in December 2027."

Photo 1: Rehabilitation of Main Access Road for Full Freight Haulage

Photo 2: Construction Offices

Photo 3: Aerial View of El Tigre

Photo 4: Earthworks at the Merrill-Crowe Plant and Pregnant Pond Areas

Exploration Drilling

The Company has transitioned to exploration drilling targeting the high-potential vein systems north of the main El Tigre area. This priority zone aligns directly with the El Tigre North Mine Design outlined in Section 24 of the Company's recently filed Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA dated January 22, 2026). The PEA also highlighted significant exploration upside beyond the defined underground and Stockwork resources, including the prospective areas 700 meters to the north.

About Silver Tiger Metals Inc.

Silver Tiger is constructing the El Tigre Stockwork Zone Project, a silver and gold heap leach project located in Sonora, Mexico. The project is 100% owned by Silver Tiger and covers over 37,000 hectares. The Technical Report entitled Stockwork Zone Pre-Feasibility Study and Underground Preliminary Economic Assessment of the El Tigre Silver-Gold Project Sonora, Mexico dated June 20, 2025 is available on SEDAR and under the Corporation's profile as well as on the Silver Tiger website at www.silvertigermetals.com.

Silver Tiger has entered into an Engineering Procurement and Construction Management Contract ("EPCM") with Kappes, Cassidy & Associates ("KCA") and Kappes, Cassiday del Norte S de RL de CV ("KCN") to assist in the construction of the mine and process plant at El Tigre. The Company has also now hired its own experienced mine construction executive team to work with KCA and KCN.

Commissioning and first pour are targeted for December, 2027. The Board of Directors of

the Company have approved the construction decision for El Tigre.

VRIFY Slide Deck and 3D Presentation - Silver Tiger's El Tigre Project

VRIFY is a platform being used by companies to communicate with investors using 360° virtual tours of remote mining assets, 3D models and interactive presentations. VRIFY can be accessed by website and with the VRIFY iOS and Android apps. The VRIFY Slide Deck and 3D Presentation for Silver Tiger Metals Inc. can be viewed on the Corporation's website at: www.silvertigermetals.com.

For further information, please contact:

Devin Devarennes

VP Corporate Development & Investor Relations

902 233 3656

devin@silvertigermetals.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the El Tigre Project, future operating margins, future production and processing, and future plans and objectives of Silver Tiger constitute forward looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information is based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such information but which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, assumptions in connection with the continuance of Silver Tiger and its subsidiaries as a going concern, general economic and market conditions, mineral prices, the accuracy of mineral resource estimates, and the performance of the El Tigre Project. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Silver Tiger expectations include exploration and development risks associated with the Silver Tiger projects, the failure to establish estimated mineral resources or mineral reserves, volatility of commodity prices, variations of recovery rates, and global economic conditions. For additional information with respect to risk factors applicable to Silver Tiger reference should be made to Silver Tiger continuous disclosure materials filed from time to time with securities regulators, including, but not limited to, Silver Tiger Annual Information Form. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date of this release.

SOURCE: Silver Tiger Metals Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/silver-tiger-provides-construction-update-for-the-el-tigre-project-1188060