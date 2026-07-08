Experience live demos of AI Skin Analysis, Beauty and Fashion Virtual Try, and take home 500 free YouCam API units to start building.

Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF), the leading AI and AR beauty and fashion tech provider, today announced its participation in WeAreDevelopers World Congress 2026 in Berlin. During the main conference days on July 9 and 10, Perfect Corp. will showcase its developer-ready AI API portfolio for beauty, skin, fashion, and content creation, while introducing developers to its global YouCam API Skin AI Apparel VTO Hackathon.

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Perfect Corp. Showcases AI Skin, Beauty and Fashion APIs and Launches Global Hackathon at WeAreDevelopers Berlin 2026

Visitors to the Perfect Corp. booth in Hall 2, Booth 2_51, can experience live demonstrations, explore real use cases, and meet the team behind the APIs. The booth will focus on how developers, brands, retailers, and digital teams can add AI-powered consumer experiences to websites, mobile apps, e-commerce platforms, and other digital products.

Developer-Ready AI APIs for Skin, Beauty, Fashion Content Creation

Developers attending the event will be able to experience firsthand how Perfect Corp.'s APIs can be integrated into websites, mobile applications, e-commerce platforms, and AI-powered digital experiences to drive engagement, personalization, and conversion.

The portfolio includes AI Skin Analysis, AI Makeup Virtual Try-On, AI Clothes Virtual Try-On, AI Jewelry Virtual Try-On, AI Background Removal, AI Image Video Enhancement, and other advanced generative AI capabilities.

500 Free API Units Available for On-Site Developers

To support hands-on testing, Perfect Corp. will offer 500 free API units to developers who meet the team during the event. The free units allow developers to test and prototype digital solutions using Perfect Corp.'s AI technologies with minimal setup and no upfront investment.

"Developers need AI tools that are practical, reliable, and ready to integrate into real products," said Alice Chang, Founder and CEO of Perfect Corp. "Perfect Corp.'s APIs help teams add beauty, skin, fashion, and content creation features without building every model from scratch. WeAreDevelopers gives us a direct way to meet the builders creating the next generation of AI applications."

YouCam API Skin AI Apparel VTO Hackathon Now Open on Devpost

Perfect Corp. will also promote the YouCam API Skin AI Apparel VTO Hackathon at WeAreDevelopers. Opened on July 6, 2026 on Devpost, the global developer competition invites developers, entrepreneurs, students, and technology enthusiasts worldwide to build new digital solutions using Perfect Corp.'s APIs across skincare and apparel.

Hackathon participants will receive 1,000 free API credits to access Perfect Corp.'s APIs and build working prototypes. Competitors will have the opportunity to win up to US$5,000 in cash prizes and receive recognition for projects that are innovative, useful, and technically strong.

The competition is open on Devpost, with submissions due August 16, 2026. Attendees can visit Perfect Corp. at Hall 2, Booth 2_51 to learn more about the challenge, discuss project ideas, and access API resources.

Developers interested in exploring Perfect Corp.'s APIs can visit: https://yce.perfectcorp.com/ai-api

Register for the Hackathon on Devpost: https://youcam-api.devpost.com/

About Perfect Corp.

Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF) is a global leader in AI and AR technology, redefining creativity across beauty, fashion, skincare, and digital content creation. Its YouCam suite of apps has been downloaded over 1.1 billion times globally, empowering users to create, edit, and express themselves through photo, video, and generative AI tools. The YouCam platform also includes a powerful web-based editor and a suite of developer APIs, providing creators, brands, and technology partners with seamless access to content creation capabilities across platforms.

For brands and professionals, Perfect Corp. offers an award-winning portfolio of enterprise technologies, including virtual try-on experiences for makeup, hair, jewelry, watches, and fashion accessories, as well as AI-powered skin and hair analysis.

With a brand portfolio that includes YouCam and Skincare Pro, and a network of over 800 global brand partners, Perfect Corp. is transforming the beauty experience through personalized, immersive, and intelligent innovation.

For more information, visit perfectcorp.com and follow @Perfect-Corp.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260708291593/en/

Contacts:

Press Contacts

Perfect Corp. official website: https://www.perfectcorp.com/

Perfect Corp. on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/perfect-corp/

Perfect Corp. official Blog: https://www.perfectcorp.com/business/blog

Corporate: Tony Tsai at press@perfectcorp.com or by phone: +886-2-8667-1265, ext. 2167

USA: Allie Murphy at contact_pr@perfectcorp.com or by phone +1 (415) 625-8555

Japan: Ryoko Nakagawa at contact_pr_jpn@perfectcorp.com or by phone: +81-3-6809-1135

China: Winter Zhang at Winter_zhang@perfectcorp.com or by phone: +86-166-2139-1855

Europe: Léa Mames at contact_pr_fr@perfectcorp.com

UAE: Marwa Mohamed at contact_pr_uae@perfectcorp.com or by phone: +971 (0) 50-728-4178

India: Taunj Mishra at contact_pr_in@perfectcorp.com