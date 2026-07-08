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ACCESS Newswire
08.07.2026 14:02 Uhr
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BioStem Technologies Announces Issuance of Four U.S. Design Patents Covering Fenestrated Human Placental Allograft Technologies

Company Continues to Expand Intellectual Property Portfolio Supporting Advanced Placental Allograft Innovation

POMPANO BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2026 / BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTCID:BSEM), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of perinatal tissue allograft products, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued four U.S. design patents covering the Company's proprietary fenestrated human placental allograft technologies.

The newly issued patents strengthen BioStem's intellectual property portfolio and provide additional protection for innovative allograft designs in surgical and wound care applications.

U.S. Patent No. D1131805: FENESTRATED HUMAN PLACENTAL ALLOGRAFT

The patent is directed to fenestrated human placental allograft designs intended to improve conformability, fluid transfer and handling characteristics during clinical use. The technology supports applications in surgical and wound care environments where enhanced drainage, flexibility and tissue integration may help optimize placement and healing outcomes.

U.S. Patent No. D1130758: FENESTRATED HUMAN PLACENTAL ALLOGRAFT

The patent is directed to fenestrated human placental allograft designs that facilitate fluid management. The design supports use in surgical and wound care settings where effective drainage is important.

U.S. Patent No. D1130759: FENESTRATED HUMAN PLACENTAL ALLOGRAFT

The patent is directed to fenestrated allograft designs that preserve the structural integrity of amniotic and chorion tissues while supporting moisture management in complex wound environments.

U.S. Patent No. D1130760: FENESTRATED HUMAN PLACENTAL ALLOGRAFT

The patent is directed to fenestrated allograft designs that enable controlled fluid passage to support wound drainage and overall wound management across a range of applications.

"These newly issued patents represent another important step in strengthening the intellectual property foundation supporting our placental-derived allograft technologies," said Jason Matuszewski, Chairman and CEO of BioStem Technologies. "Protecting the innovations behind our products helps support our long-term growth strategy while reinforcing our commitment to advancing regenerative medicine through differentiated technologies designed to improve patient care."

The four patents further expand BioStem's growing intellectual property portfolio, which includes more than 100 patents and patent applications worldwide. BioStem continues to invest in innovation across placental tissue processing, preservation technologies, and allograft designs as it develops next-generation products for wound care and surgical applications.

BioStem's proprietary processing technologies are designed to optimize preservation of the innate structural and biological characteristics of placental tissues, supporting their use in a variety of clinical applications, including surgical and wound care procedures.

###

About BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC:BSEM): BioStem Technologies is a publicly traded, biomedical innovator focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing advanced allograft solutions derived from perinatal tissue. The company leverages its industry-leading proprietary BioRetain, CryoTek, and SteriTek processing technologies, designed to optimize the preservation of the natural properties of these tissues and support their use in clinical settings. Clinicians across a wide range of specialties use its allografts. With a growing portfolio of products, expanding clinical research initiatives, and a national commercial footprint, BioStem is committed to advancing innovation in regenerative medicine.

BioStem Technologies' quality management system and standard operating procedures have been reviewed and accredited by the Association for Advancing Tissue and Biologics ("AATB"). These systems and procedures are established in compliance with current Good Tissue Practices ("cGTP") and current Good Manufacturing Practices ("cGMP"). BioStem's portfolio of quality brands includes its Neox, Clarix, VENDAJE and American Amnion product lines.

Join BioStem's Distribution List & Social Media:
To follow the latest developments at BioStem, sign up for the Company's email distribution list HERE, and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Contact BioStem:
Website: www.biostemtechnologies.com
E-Mail: pr@biostemtech.com
X: @BSEM_Tech
Facebook: BioStemTechnologies
Phone: 954-380-8342

Investor Relations: Philip Trip Taylor, Gilmartin, ir@biostemtech.com

Public Relations: Jennifer Horton, Relevance, jennifer@relevance.com

SOURCE: BioStem Technologies



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/biostem-technologies-announces-issuance-of-four-u.s.-design-patents-covering-fenestra-1187955

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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