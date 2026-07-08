Per Share Offering Price of CHF 54 Represents an Approximate 5% Increase to MPT's Carrying Value

Expected to Provide Approximately $150 million in Aggregate Cash Receipts to MPT

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (the "Company" or "MPT") (NYSE: MPT) today announced that Infracore SA ("Infracore"), the Swiss hospital real estate company in which MPT currently owns a 70% non-controlling interest, is expected to list its shares on the SIX Swiss Exchange following its previously announced initial public offering in Switzerland. The per share price of the initial listing of CHF 54.00, which values Infracore's equity market capitalization at CHF 826 million, is approximately 5% higher than MPT's pro rata carrying value.

Infracore shares are expected to start trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange on July 9, 2026, under the ticker symbol "INFRAC." Settlement of the offering is expected on July 10, 2026.

Infracore expects to issue approximately 3.7 million new shares and receive approximately CHF 200 million in gross proceeds. MPT is expected to sell approximately 0.5 million of its Infracore shares in the offering and an additional 0.4 million shares if the over-allotment option is exercised, for total proceeds to MPT of approximately CHF 50 million. Further, MPT expects to receive an additional CHF 74 million from Infracore in the third quarter to repay outstanding shareholder loans and the 2025 dividend.

Assuming full exercise of the overallotment option, the offering will reduce MPT's ownership in Infracore from 70% to approximately 47% (49.9% if the over-allotment option is not exercised). MPT intends to use the proceeds to repay debt and for other general corporate purposes. In connection with the offering, MPT agreed to a lock-up period of 180 days from the first day of trading with respect to its remaining Infracore shares, subject to customary exceptions.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Infracore SA or Medical Properties Trust, Inc. The securities of Infracore SA are not being offered to the public in the United States, have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration.

Additional information regarding Infracore SA's proposed listing has been made available by Infracore SA in accordance with applicable Swiss law. Any such information has been prepared by Infracore SA and not by MPT, and MPT does not make any representation regarding such materials except to the extent expressly stated in MPT's own public disclosures.

About Medical Properties Trust, Inc.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 378 facilities and approximately 38,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across three continents as of March 31, 2026. MPT's financing model facilitates acquisitions and recapitalizations, and allows operators of hospitals to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.mpt.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, relating to, among other things, Infracore's expected listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange, expected exercise of any over-allotment option and expected proceeds to MPT. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "will", "would", "could", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "target", "anticipate", "believe", "objectives", "outlook", "guidance" or other similar words. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in or underlying such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: that the offering may not be completed or settle on the expected terms or timing or at all, the final number of shares sold by MPT and proceeds received by MPT may differ from expectations, the over-allotment option may not be exercised in whole or in part, amounts received by MPT may be affected by fees, expenses, taxes and foreign exchange rates, expected loan repayments or dividends may not occur when expected or at all, MPT's post-offering ownership percentage may differ from expectations, and the financial statement impact of the transaction may differ from current expectations.

The risks described above are not exhaustive and additional factors could adversely affect our business and financial performance, including the risk factors discussed under the section captioned "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and as may be updated in our other filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and actual performance or outcomes may vary materially from any forward-looking statements and the assumptions on which those statements are based. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We disclaim any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made.

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Contacts:

Charles Lambert

Senior Vice President of Finance Treasurer

Medical Properties Trust, Inc.

(205) 397-8897

clambert@mpt.com