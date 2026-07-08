Fastly Brings Leading Cloud Edge Expertise to Help DIMPACT Members Understand and Optimize Digital Carbon Footprints

Fastly, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLY), a leading global edge cloud platform, today announced it has become a participant of DIMPACT, the coalition of leading organizations working to align industry changemakers and policymakers around meaningful, science-based solutions that reduce the environmental impacts of serving digital media products.

As the first edge cloud platform provider to join the coalition, Fastly brings critical, real-world edge network data and infrastructure expertise and a transparent approach to emissions calculation and reporting to help major media, streaming, and publishing companies understand and optimize their digital carbon footprints.

"We're thrilled to welcome Fastly to the DIMPACT initiative. Their participation strengthens DIMPACT's ability to advance a more accurate, data-driven approach to measuring and reducing digital emissions," said Jason Bell, Director at SLR Consulting and Executive Sponsor of DIMPACT. "Accurately calculating digital emissions requires a deep understanding of every hop data takes from the origin to the end-user device. Fastly's expertise at the edge fills a crucial piece of the puzzle, moving the industry closer to a transparent, standardized blueprint for digital decarbonization."

Growing digital media consumption has made data delivery emissions a priority for many organizations addressing the impact of Scope 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) effects, which are the indirect emissions generated across a company's value chain. DIMPACT equips industry decision-makers with trusted data, impactful insights, and accessible resources that inform reductions in the carbon footprint of delivering digital media products and acts as a catalyst for collaboration, aligning efforts and coordinating an industry where environmental impacts are shared by a complex system of players and participants.

"As digital content, including AI-generated traffic, continues to reshape the internet, we want to empower the digital media sector with the granular data and actionable insights needed for companies to understand and optimize their digital footprints. We are committed to industry-wide collaboration to ensure the internet of the future is not just faster and more secure, but also more sustainable," said Eoghan Kelly, who leads Sustainability at Fastly.We're looking forward to collaborating with DIMPACT participants and supporting the industry in moving towards the decarbonization of digital content distribution.

To learn more about Fastly's approach to sustainability, please read the blog at Fastly.com.

About DIMPACT

DIMPACT is a "think and do" coalition working to align industry changemakers and policymakers around meaningful, science-based solutions that reduce the environmental impacts of serving digital media products. Facilitated by SLR Consulting Ltd, DIMPACT convenes and unites industry leaders and changemakers, sharing research, resources, and best practices to catalyze collaboration and accelerate action. Learn more: https://dimpact.org/

About Fastly

Fastly's powerful and programmable edge cloud platform helps the world's top brands deliver online experiences that are fast, safe, and engaging through edge compute, delivery, security, and observability offerings that improve site performance, enhance security, and empower innovation at a global scale. Compared to other providers, Fastly's powerful, high-performance, and modern platform architecture empowers developers to deliver secure websites and apps with rapid time-to-market and demonstrated, industry-leading cost savings. Organizations around the world trust Fastly to help them upgrade the internet experience, including Reddit, Universal Music Group, and SeatGeek. Learn more about Fastly at https://www.fastly.com, and follow us @fastly.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260708730348/en/

Contacts:

Fastly Media Contact

Dan Chappell

press@fastly.com

Fastly Investor Contact

Vernon Essi, Jr.

ir@fastly.com

DIMPACT Contact

Emma Lawrence

elawrence@slrconsulting.com