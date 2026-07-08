Empress Royalty Corp.: Empress Engages Geomorphic AI to Enhance Royalty and Streaming Deal Origination

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2026 / Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQX:EMPYF) ("Empress" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Geomorphic AI Corporation ("Geomorphic AI") to enhance its royalty and streaming deal origination process in support of the Company's growth and acquisition strategy.

Geomorphic AI is a private North American developer of AI-driven minerals prospect generation with a proprietary geoscience platform designed to identify and evaluate mining investment opportunities. Under the engagement, Geomorphic AI will use its platform to systematically source, rank and conduct technical, resource and mine-life due diligence on prospective royalty and streaming opportunities. By combining artificial intelligence with advanced geoscience analysis, the platform further expands Empress' ability to quickly identify and assess high-quality opportunities.

"Disciplined origination is fundamental to the royalty and streaming business. The ability to identify and evaluate high-quality opportunities quickly, and across a much broader opportunity set than traditional methods allow, creates a meaningful competitive advantage," stated Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO & President of Empress. "Geomorphic AI enhances our ability to prioritize prospective opportunities while maintaining the rigorous technical evaluation our shareholders expect. By integrating advanced technology into our investment process, we aim to expand our pipeline of royalty and streaming opportunities and reinforcing our disciplined approach to creating long-term shareholder value."

"Empress' royalty and streaming model is well suited to a systematic, data-driven approach to investment origination", stated Mark Sumner, CEO of Geomorphic AI. "Our platform combines artificial intelligence with geoscience analysis to rapidly identify, rank and technically evaluate prospective royalty and streaming opportunities, enabling Empress to efficiently assess a significantly broader range of opportunities than traditional sourcing methods alone." We look forward to working with Empress as it continues to expand its pipeline of high-quality royalty and streaming opportunities."

Agreement Highlights

The Company has entered into a consulting services agreement (the "Agreement") with Geomorphic AI under which Geomorphic AI will provide AI-assisted sourcing, technical screening and geological evaluation of prospective royalty and streaming investment opportunities. The platform integrates public-access datasets with technical, resource due diligence and mine-life analysis to generate a prioritized pipeline of opportunities for Empress to evaluate.

The engagement is intended to enhance Empress's origination capabilities by expanding the reach and efficiency of its investment sourcing efforts. Their platform complements the Company's existing business development team and strategic partnership with Endeavour Financial, adding an additional technology-driven layer to its disciplined investment process.

In connection with the Agreement, Empress has agreed to grant 250,000 stock options to Geomorphic AI, exercisable at C$0.83 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant, with immediate vesting of all options The options will be issued pursuant to the Company's stock option plan and are subject to the policies of, and acceptance by, the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Geomorphic AI

Geomorphic AI Corporation is a private North American based AI-driven minerals prospect generator with a proprietary geoscience platform. Geomorphic AI deploys a purpose-built team of specialist AI agents for minerals exploration and evaluation covering geology, geochemistry, geophysics, permit screening, data capture, geological modelling and report writing, capturing project-specific and regional public-access data. These agents collaborate like a seamless digital exploration team. An orchestration engine autonomously evaluates targets via a structured workflow with quality gates at every stage. A persistent evidence store captures all findings including drilling intercepts, geochemical anomalies, permit checks with source, confidence and coordinates. Geomorphic AI also builds custom tools for clients, such as log digitization, 3D modeling and data room analysis, with each engagement strengthening the platform. To learn more please visit: www.geomorphic.ai

About Empress Royalty Corp.

Empress is a global royalty and streaming creation company providing investors with a diversified portfolio of gold and silver investments. Empress has built a portfolio of precious metal investments and is actively investing in mining companies that require additional non-dilutive capital. The Company has strategic partnership with Endeavour Financial which allow Empress to access global investment opportunities while benefiting from mining finance expertise and deal structuring. Empress is looking forward to continuously creating value for its shareholders through the proven royalty and streaming models.

ON BEHALF OF EMPRESS ROYALTY CORP.

Per: Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO and President

For further information, please visit our website at www.empressroyalty.com , or contact us by email at info@empressroyalty.com or by phone at +1.604.331.2080.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

The information contained herein includes "forward-looking statements" and "forward looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "intend", "estimate", continue", "believe", "plans", "anticipate" or similar terms.

Forward-looking information and statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that Empress Royalty Corp. ("Empress" or the "Company") expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including those regarding future growth and ability to create new streams or royalties, the development and focus of the Company, its acquisition strategy, the plans and expectations of the operators of the projects underlying its interests, including the proposed advancement and expansion of such projects; the results of exploration, development and production activities of the operators of such projects; and the Company's expectations regarding future revenues.

Forward-looking information and statements are based on the then current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about Empress's business and the industry and markets in which it operates. Forward-looking information and statements are made based upon numerous assumptions and although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information and statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performances and achievements of Empress to differ materially from any projections of results, performances and achievements of Empress including, without limitation, any inability of the operators of the properties underlying the Company's royalty and stream interests to execute proposed plans for such properties or to achieve planned development and production estimates and goals, risks related to the operators of the projects in which the Company holds interests, including the successful continuation of operations at such projects by those operators, risks related to exploration, development, permitting, infrastructure, operating or technical difficulties on any such projects, risks related to international operations, government relations and environmental regulation, uncertainty relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future and the Company's ability to carry out its growth plans as well as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other related risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of important factors which could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements, refer to the annual information form of Empress for the year ended December 31, 2025 and its other publicly filed documents under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information and statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information and statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws. Disclosure relating to properties in which Empress holds royalty or stream interests is based on information publicly disclosed by the owners or operators of such properties. The Company generally has limited or no access to the properties underlying its interests and is largely dependent on the disclosure of the operators of its interests and other publicly available information. The Company generally has limited or no ability to verify such information. Although the Company does not have any knowledge that such information may not be accurate, there can be no assurance that such third-party information is complete or accurate. In addition, certain information publicly reported by operators may relate to a larger property than the area covered by the Company's interest, which often may only apply to a portion of the overall project area or applicable mineral resources or reserves.

SOURCE: Empress Royalty Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/empress-engages-geomorphic-ai-to-enhance-royalty-and-streaming-deal-origination-1188144