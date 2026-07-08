Critical Metals Corp. Announces Strategic Process to Unlock Inherent Value of Non-Core Assets

NEW YORK, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critical Metals Corp. (Nasdaq: CRML) ("Critical Metals Corp" or the "Company"), a leading critical minerals mining company, today announced that it has retained Clear Street as financial advisor to evaluate a range of value-maximizing pathways intended to align the Company's portfolio with its core strategic priorities and maximize value for shareholders. White & Case LLP is acting as legal advisor to Critical Metals Corp.

The review is centered on accelerating the development and advancement of the Company's flagship Tanbreez project in Greenland, one of the largest rare earth deposits in the world and a cornerstone asset in the Western critical minerals supply chain, while concurrently monetizing legacy, non-core, pending, and/or newly acquired assets that fall outside of the Company's strategic focus.

Alternatives under consideration could include:

Spin-off or separation of certain businesses

Sales of assets, joint ventures, strategic partnerships or alliances

Other transactions designed to surface value and redeploy capital toward the Company's core assets



There can be no assurance that this exploration process will result in any particular transaction or outcome. The Company does not currently intend to disclose further developments with respect to this process unless and until its Board of Directors approves a specific transaction or otherwise concludes the review of strategic alternatives.

Tony Sage, Chairman of CRML, commented:

"Tanbreez is our clearest path to creating durable, long-term shareholder value. By sharpening our focus on Tanbreez and pursuing value-maximizing outcomes for our non-core holdings, we intend to position Critical Metals Corp. as a premier pure-play Western source of heavy rare earths and other critical minerals essential to defense, energy, and advanced technology supply chains."

About Critical Metals Corp.

Critical Metals Corp (Nasdaq: CRML) is a leading mining development company focused on critical metals and minerals and producing strategic products essential to electrification and next-generation technologies for Europe and its Western world partners. Its flagship Project, Tanbreez, is one of the world's largest rare earth deposits and is located in Southern Greenland. The deposit is expected to have access to key transportation outlets as the area features year-round direct shipping access via deep water fjords that lead directly to the North Atlantic Ocean.

Another key asset is the Wolfsberg Lithium Project located in Carinthia, 270 km south of Vienna, Austria. The Wolfsberg Lithium Project is the first fully permitted mine in Europe and is strategically located with access to established road and rail infrastructure, and is expected to be the next major producer of key lithium products to support the European market. Wolfsberg is well positioned with offtake and downstream partners to become a unique and valuable asset in an expanding geostrategic critical metals portfolio.

With this strategic asset portfolio, Critical Metals Corp is positioned to become a reliable and sustainable supplier of critical minerals essential for defense applications, the clean energy transition, and next-generation technologies in the western world.

For more information, please visit https://www.criticalmetalscorp.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Forward-looking statements may include statements regarding the Company's review of strategic alternatives, as well as expectations of our business and the plans and objectives of management for future operations. These statements constitute projections, forecasts and forward-looking statements, and are not guarantees of performance. Such statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. When used in this news release, forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target," "designed to" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical facts. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements for many reasons, including the factors discussed under the "Risk Factors" section in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this news release, and expectations, forecasts and assumptions as of that date, involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Critical Metals Corp.

Investor Relations: ir@criticalmetalscorp.com

Media: pr@criticalmetalscorp.com