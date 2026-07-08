Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2026) - InsuraGuest Technologies, Inc. (TSXV: ISGI) (OTCID: ISGIF) ("InsuraGuest" or the "Company"), a leading Insurtech innovator is thrilled today to announce the appointment of Steven Glick as President, effective immediately. Glick brings more than 30 years of executive leadership experience building, scaling, and advising companies across technology, SaaS, hospitality, financial services, consulting, direct response marketing, and consumer products.

Throughout his career, Glick has helped organizations accelerate revenue growth, improve operational performance, raise capital, develop strategic partnerships, and create long-term shareholder value. He has founded and led multiple successful companies and has extensive experience guiding both public and private organizations through periods of growth and transformation.

Among his career accomplishments, as the CEO of Infinite Mind, Glick helped scale the company's flagship product to more than one-million-unit sales, generating over $200 million in revenue. He has also led capital formation initiatives, built high-performing domestic and international sales organizations, and developed innovative customer acquisition strategies across multiple industries.

"We are excited to welcome Steve as President of InsuraGuest Technologies, Inc," said Douglas Anderson/CEO. "His proven ability to build organizations, execute growth strategies, and create value for shareholders makes him the ideal leader to guide the Company through its next stage of development. Steve combines entrepreneurial vision with disciplined execution, and we are confident he will have an immediate impact."

Glick expressed enthusiasm about joining the Company and its future opportunities.

"I've always been passionate about helping companies unlock their full potential. Every business has opportunities to grow faster, operate more efficiently, and create greater value for customers and shareholders. I enjoy working with leadership teams to identify those opportunities and develop practical strategies that accelerate growth while building sustainable long-term success. I'm excited to join InsuraGuest and look forward to working alongside our employees, customers, partners, and shareholders as we execute our vision for the future."

As President, Glick will focus on accelerating revenue growth, strengthening strategic partnerships, expanding market opportunities, improving operational performance, and driving initiatives that enhance long-term shareholder value.

Glick is recognized for his expertise in strategic planning, business development, capital raising, revenue growth, organizational leadership, and scaling emerging companies. His experience spans executive leadership, governance, investor relations, SaaS technologies, hospitality, and business transformation.

InsuraGuest Technologies, Inc

InsuraGuest Technologies is an innovative Insurtech company that develops technology-enabled insurance solutions designed to protect customers, reduce risk, and create recurring revenue opportunities for businesses. Through its scalable embedded insurance platform, the Company serves hospitality, travel, vacation rental, and other commercial markets while driving long-term value for customers, partners and shareholders.

CA / LIC: 6001686

For more information, visit the company's website at: www.InsuraGuest.com

The Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations. There is no assurance that this new business product offering, or other planned products, will be successful. The insurance industry is intensely competitive, and the Company's competitors have significantly more resources than the Company. Acceptance by potential customers is difficult to predict, particularly in the case of new products and disruptive technologies. If the Company fails to achieve market acceptance, this will significantly impact on its results and financial resources. Achieving market acceptance may require advertising budgets that exceed the Company's current resources and require the Company to seek additional debt or equity financing. There is no assurance that such financing will be available at reasonable prices or at all.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

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Source: InsuraGuest Technologies Inc.