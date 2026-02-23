Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2026) - InsuraGuest Technologies, Inc. (TSXV: ISGI) (OTCID: ISGIF) ("InsuraGuest" or the "Company"), a leading Insurtech innovator, is pleased to announce the launch of a new affiliate marketing revenue channel designed to accelerate platform growth within the short-term vacation rental ("STR") market.

The global short-term rental market continues to experience strong growth, with industry estimates projecting expansion from approximately $72 billion in 2025 to more than $102 billion by 2030. By the end of the decade, nearly 72 million Americans are expected to utilize vacation rental accommodations. The introduction of an affiliate channel enables InsuraGuest to efficiently access a broad network of short-term rental communities, operators, and professional groups that would otherwise be difficult to reach through traditional direct sales efforts.

Under this new program, InsuraGuest partners with third-party affiliates, including individuals and businesses with established client relationships, who promote the Company's products and services in exchange for commission-based compensation. Affiliates deploy their own sales and marketing strategies, leveraging trusted relationships and targeted audiences to drive adoption of InsuraGuest's risk management solutions, all without increasing the Company's fixed operating costs.

"This affiliate channel represents a highly scalable and capital-efficient growth strategy," said Steve Glick, Chief of Sales of InsuraGuest. "By aligning with professionals who already serve the short-term rental ecosystem, we are expanding our distribution footprint while maintaining disciplined cost control and improving our revenue potential."

In addition to broad market expansion, InsuraGuest sees meaningful opportunity in international short-term rental markets such as the Dominican Republic, one of the fastest-growing STR regions globally, with approximately 51,400 active listings and sector growth exceeding 70% in recent years. Key drivers include strong tourism demand to attractive destinations such as Punta Cana. InsuraGuest has entered into an affiliate agreement with a local partner in the Dominican Republic and is excited to work with this affiliate to support market penetration and adoption of its property coverage platform in the region.

As the short-term rental industry continues to expand globally, operators are increasingly focused on managing guest-related property damage risk. InsuraGuest's technology-driven platform is designed to address these challenges by reducing financial exposure from guest damages and accidental injuries, enabling operators to protect assets while improving operational efficiency.

