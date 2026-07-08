Blonder Tongue, LLC: Blonder Tongue LLC Welcomes Kevin Cogley and Jeffrey Young as Directors of Sales and Roger Lynker as Sales Engineer

OLD BRIDGE, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2026 / Blonder Tongue LLC today announced the appointment of Kevin Cogley and Jeffrey Young as Directors of Sales, and Roger Lynker as Sales Engineer.

Kevin Cogley brings more than 15 years of experience in the broadband, telecommunications, and video distribution industries. Prior to joining Blonder Tongue, he spent over 15 years with Advanced Media Technologies (AMT), where he worked closely with service providers, system integrators, and technology partners to design and deliver broadband, video, and networking solutions. Kevin has built strong relationships throughout the industry and is passionate about helping customers solve complex technology challenges.

Jeffrey Young comes to Blonder Tongue with over 20 years of experience in the telecommunications industry. Most recently a Director of Sales for WISI America, Jeff brings his skills in Managed Services, Voice over IP (VoIP), and Business Development to the Sales Department of Blonder Tongue. Jeffrey holds an Accounting degree from the University of Mississippi.

Roger Lynker joins an expanded Sales and Technical Service Team as Sales Engineer. With 26 years of experience in the video industry, including 23 years with Harmonic (now MediaKind), Roger brings deep experience across Technical Support, Systems Integration, and Field Support. This broad background gives him a strong foundation and familiarity with the types of technologies and solutions offered by Blonder Tongue. Roger holds a BS in Electrical Engineering from Binghamton University.

"We are very excited to expand our Sales and Technology teams with Kevin, Jeff, and Roger," said Don Young, President and CEO of Blonder Tongue. "All three of them bring a wealth of expertise, knowledge, and drive, and their hiring is part of Blonder Tongue's continued commitment to supporting video service providers, distributors, integrators, and hospitality providers across North America."

For more information, visit www.blondertongue.com.

About Blonder Tongue, LLC

Blonder Tongue, LLC was formed to purchase the assets of Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc., the oldest designer and manufacturer of telecommunications and cable television video transmission technology in the USA. Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. had a history of offering engineering and manufacturing excellence with an industry reputation for delivering ultra-high reliability products. This reputation will continue under the auspices of Blonder Tongue, LLC. As a leader in cable television system design, the Company provides service operators and systems integrators with comprehensive solutions for the management and distribution of digital video, IPTV and high-speed data services, as well as RF broadband distribution over fiber, IP, and Coax networks for homes and businesses. Additional information on the Company and its products can be found at www.blondertongue.com

Contact - Liz Rapelye, Sr Director, Marketing, Sales, and Service | lrapelye@blondertongue.com | 732-313-4261

SOURCE: Blonder Tongue, LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/blonder-tongue-llc-welcomes-kevin-cogley-and-jeffrey-young-as-dir-1187645