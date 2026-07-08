Hollyland MELO P1 Fits a Full Recording Studio into One Wireless Case

Now available worldwide following its Kickstarter campaign

Media Highlights

A portable all-in-one wireless studio for music creation

55g smart audio mixer with dual-DSP architecture

1-inch large-diaphragm condenser microphone

A fully wireless audio ecosystem

HollyAudio App available with 100+ presets

Standby to stream in seconds

Full day battery life

SHENZHEN, China, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollyland, a leading provider of wireless communication and video solutions, has announced the MELO P1. This complete, all-in-one wireless studio system combines a recording microphone, a 55g smart mixer, a pair of monitoring earphones, and a shortcut-enabled wireless remote into a single system for capturing, mixing, and monitoring music in real time. The system is built for musicians, live streamers, and mobile creators, for use cases from bedroom recording and live music streaming to street performances and social broadcasts.

From Capture to Monitoring

What used to require a room full of traditional studio equipment now fits in a single carrying case, so musicians and creators can record, mix, and go live from anywhere.

The 1-inch large diaphragm condenser microphone features a built-in shock absorbing acoustic chamber that reduces handling noise. It is paired with AI noise cancellation to deliver clear and natural vocal capture, even in noisy environments.

The smart audio mixer weighs just 55g and runs on a dual-DSP architecture. It supports real time mixing of up to four audio sources, including two wireless microphone inputs, one 3.5 mm instrument input, and one Bluetooth backing track input. All signals are processed through a 32 bit digital signal path for stable low latency performance. The lightweight wireless earphones are designed for a comfortable fit and feature custom-tuned 10 mm dynamic drivers that deliver clear and balanced monitoring.

Wireless to 60 Meters

The fully wireless MELO P1 uses 2.4 GHz wireless technology to provide a low-latency connection between the microphone and earphones, with a range of up to 60 m in open environments. The remote control and backing tracks connect via Bluetooth within a range of up to 10 m, delivering a professional, cable-free studio experience.

Professional Sound Mixing via App

With over 100 professional presets in the HollyAudio App, MELO P1 lets users instantly tailor their sound with a single tap, each expertly tuned for singing, chatting, or live performance. For users who want greater control, a professional chain of 9 studio-grade effects enables precise refinement of every detail.

All-Day Battery Life

The Smart Audio Mixer provides up to 8 hours of operation, covering a full workday. The earphones offer up to 9 hours of battery life, while the microphone delivers up to 12 hours of use, including AI noise cancellation processing.

The charging case can fully recharge the system up to three times, enabling a total runtime of up to 40 hours before recharging is required. Integrated power management keeps your audio running smoothly, while USB-C PD fast charging of up to 60 W ensures minimal downtime.

Pricing and Availability

The MELO P1 is available through local distributors, Amazon, and the Hollyland official online store: https://store.hollyland.com/

MELO P1 options :

Solo Version: $249

Combo Version: $399

Ultimate Combo: $449

For more information, please visit https://www.hollyland.com/product/melo-p1

About Hollyland

Hollyland is a leading provider of wireless products, specializing in wireless intercom systems, video transmission systems, monitors, wireless microphones, and live streaming cameras. Since 2013, Hollyland has been serving millions of users around the world in various sectors, including filmmaking, telecasting, video production, live events, exhibitions, theaters, houses of worship, and individual content creators. It has built a sales network covering approximately 160 countries and regions with support from dozens of localized operation offices worldwide. For more information, please visit https://www.hollyland.com/, Hollyland Facebook, and Hollyland Instagram.

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