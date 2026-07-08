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WKN: A14Y6F | ISIN: US02079K3059 | Ticker-Symbol: ABEA
Tradegate
08.07.26 | 21:59
316,65 Euro
-1,45 % -4,65
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PR Newswire
08.07.2026 15:18 Uhr
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ZeroBounce Improves Catch-All Email Validation for Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, and More

The update helps marketing and sales teams make faster decisions based on higher-quality email data and move campaigns forward with greater confidence.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroBounce, the email validation company known for its 99.6% accuracy guarantee, today announced an update that allows customers to find out much faster whether many catch-all email addresses are valid.

The update applies to many business email addresses hosted on Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, and major secure email gateways (SEGs). Instead of requiring additional verification for many catch-all email addresses, ZeroBounce can now classify them as valid or invalid during the standard validation process.

Catch-all domains have long been one of the biggest sources of uncertainty in email validation. Because they can accept messages sent to email addresses that don't necessarily exist, marketers and sales teams often receive inconclusive results and need additional verification before deciding whether to email those contacts. Until now, that additional verification could take up to 48 hours.

The update allows ZeroBounce to determine the validity of many catch-all email addresses much sooner. As a result, fewer catch-all email addresses require additional verification, while customers continue to see whether the domain itself is configured as catch-all.

During internal production testing, the average number of Microsoft 365 email addresses returned as catch-all dropped by more than 99.98%, giving customers much clearer answers about whether an email address is valid or invalid.

"Our customers need accurate data, and they need it without unnecessary delays. The sooner they get reliable information about their email data, the faster they can move their business forward," said Liviu Tanase, founder and CEO of ZeroBounce. "Getting answers faster only matters if you can trust the results. Time is valuable, but so is confidence. Our goal is to give customers both."

The improvement is expected to have the greatest impact on organizations that work with B2B contact data, where Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace power a significant share of business email worldwide.

The update is available now to all ZeroBounce customers. Learn more at https://www.zerobounce.net/free-email-verifier/catch-all-emails.

About ZeroBounce

ZeroBounce is an email validation and deliverability platform that helps more than 600,000 customers worldwide land in the inbox. The company validates close to 1 billion email addresses every month and offers tools including email validation, inbox placement testing, blacklist monitoring, DMARC monitoring, email scoring, and more. ZeroBounce is widely recognized for its 99.6% accuracy guarantee, strong security standards, and award-winning customer support.

For more information, visit https://www.zerobounce.net/.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zerobounce-improves-catch-all-email-validation-for-microsoft-365-google-workspace-and-more-302820102.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.