Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL), a global leader in advanced lightweight composites technology, today announced its participation in the upcoming Farnborough International Airshow, July 20-24, 2026. As a vertically integrated supplier, Hexcel delivers a full range of high-performance composite materials used extensively across commercial aerospace, defense, and space applications.

"The Farnborough Air Show provides an important platform to highlight the continued innovation and collaboration driving the aerospace industry forward," said Tom Gentile, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer President, Hexcel Corporation. "At Hexcel, we are proud to partner with our customers to deliver advanced lightweight composite solutions that improve performance, increase efficiency, and enable the next generation of aircraft and space platforms."

Throughout the event, Hexcel will meet with longstanding customers and cultivate new relationships across the global aerospace ecosystem. These engagements are critical to advancing joint innovation, aligning on future platform requirements, and supporting evolving industry priorities such as lightweighting, sustainability, and supply chain resilience.

Hexcel will highlight recent advancements in composite materials, including the qualification of high-performance materials through the National Center for Advanced Materials Performance (NCAMP), administered by the National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR), expanding access to solutions that support faster development and certification of next-generation aerospace platforms.

Hexcel also expects to share announcements related to new industry partnerships during the air show, with real-time updates available on Hexcel.com and LinkedIn.

Hexcel's unique strength lies in its ability to serve the full spectrum of aerospace markets, from high-rate commercial aviation programs to mission-critical defense applications and rapidly advancing space systems. This broad portfolio, combined with deep technical expertise and a fully integrated manufacturing approach, enables Hexcel to provide consistent quality, scalability, and innovation across every platform application.

The company will welcome customers, partners, and industry stakeholders to its chalet during the show. Visitors to the Hexcel chalet (Chalet C 211-212) can learn more about the company's latest materials technologies and how they are enabling customers to achieve stronger, lighter, and more efficient designs.

About Hexcel

Hexcel is a global leader in advanced lightweight composites technology. We provide innovative, high-performance material solutions that are lighter, stronger and tougher shaping a world that moves farther, smarter and more efficiently. Our broad and unrivaled product range includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, resins, engineered core, and composite structures for use in commercial aerospace, defense and space platforms as well as industrial applications.

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Contacts:

Matthew Bates

Director, Marketing Communications

matthew.bates@hexcel.com

Mobile: +1 (385) 434-4736



Sophie Meyniel

Senior Manager, Marketing Communications

Sophie.meyniel@hexcel.com

Tel: +33 (0) 4 72 25 26 27