MTM, Inc.: MTM Health Names Chris Echols Regional Vice President of Operations

LAKE SAINT LOUIS, MO / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2026 / MTM Health, a leading provider of non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) and healthcare logistics solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Echols as Regional Vice President of Operations, effective July 6, 2026. In this role, Echols will oversee client relationships and overall NEMT operations across the eastern region of the United States.

Echols brings more than two decades of senior leadership experience in healthcare services, with a strong focus on NEMT operations, strategic planning, financial analysis, contracting, and operational excellence. Most relevantly, he served as Senior Vice President of Operations at Modivcare, where he managed large-scale NEMT operations across multiple states in the eastern portion of the United States. In this role, he oversaw approximately $400 million in contracts with state Medicaid agencies and managed care plans. He also held the role of Senior Vice President of Pricing and Contracting at Modivcare, where he developed pricing strategies to support business growth and client satisfaction.

"We are thrilled to welcome Chris to the MTM Health team," said Dana Wilkerson, Senior Vice President of Operations. "His proven track record in managing complex NEMT operations, building high-performing teams, and driving results in the Medicaid and Medicare space makes him an ideal fit as we continue to expand our footprint and enhance service delivery in the eastern region. Chris's expertise will be instrumental in ensuring exceptional client outcomes and operational efficiency."

As MTM Health experiences continued growth, the company also plans to add another Regional Vice President of Operations later this year or early in 2027 to further strengthen leadership support and sustain its expansion.

Echols commented, "I am excited to join MTM Health at such a dynamic and transformative time in the industry. With nearly 30 years of industry leadership, MTM Health is at the forefront of innovative, technology-driven NEMT solutions that improve healthcare access and outcomes. I look forward to contributing to the team's success and supporting our clients in the eastern region."

About MTM Health

MTM Health is a trusted leader in innovative healthcare solutions, empowering communities since 1995. Specializing in supportive services like non-emergency medical transportation, HCBS therapies, and mobile integrated health, we partner with state and county governments, managed care organizations, health systems, and other programs that serve disabled, underserved, and elderly populations. Through cutting-edge technology and a client-focused approach, our comprehensive services enhance health outcomes, foster independence, and decrease healthcare costs.

In 2009, MTM Health founded MTM Transit, an affiliate dedicated to delivering paratransit and fixed-route transit services. Together, the organizations provide more than 35 million trips annually, helping 20.5 million individuals nationwide access their communities. MTM Health and MTM Transit are privately held, woman-owned enterprises that are committed to creating accessible transportation and healthcare solutions aimed at removing community barriers.

Contact Information

Ashley Wright

Senior Manager, Marketing

marketing@mtm-inc.net

SOURCE: MTM, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/mtm-health-names-chris-echols-regional-vice-president-of-operations-1187028