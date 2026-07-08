Epomaker Inc.: A Compact Layout with Full TMR Precision: Epomaker HE65 V2 TMR

The Epomaker HE65 V2 TMR packages advanced TMR technology, support for both mechanical and magnetic switches, and high-performance responsiveness into a space-efficient 65% layout.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2026 / Following the successful launch of the HE75 V2 TMR, Epomaker received strong interest from enthusiasts seeking the same TMR-powered experience in additional layouts. In response, Epomaker introduced the HE65 V2 TMR, bringing the same advanced TMR technology and responsive performance to a compact layout designed for both competitive gaming and streamlined desktop setups.

Compact Precision for Competitive Play

Hall Effect keyboards have already met the needs of most gaming enthusiasts, while TMR keyboards go further for users pursuing more extreme responsiveness, speed, and precision. The HE65 V2 TMR adopts a high-sensitivity TMR sensor system, using a Tunneling Magnetoresistance sensor to detect changes in the magnetic field generated by the moving magnet, enabling more precise key input recognition.

This precise input experience is brought into a more compact 65% layout, allowing the HE65 V2 TMR to maintain competitive performance while taking up less desk space. The smaller form factor leaves more room for mouse movement, giving gameplay greater freedom while keeping everyday desk setups clean and efficient.

Two Switch Experiences, One Versatile Keyboard

The Epomaker HE65 V2 TMR features a hot-swappable design, giving users the flexibility to enjoy both mechanical and magnetic switch experiences in a single compact layout. Whether seeking the speed and precision of magnetic input or the familiar feel of mechanical switches, this keyboard offers the freedom to shape the keyboard around different typing scenarios.

The HE65 V2 TMR comes equipped with factory-lubed Creamy Jade magnetic switches, offering a smooth keypress, quick rebound, and a clean trigger feel for gaming. Paired with advanced functions such as SOCD, DKS, and MT, the keyboard delivers more responsive movement control and a more personalized competitive experience.

For users who prefer a classic mechanical typing feel, the hybrid hot-swappable design also makes it easy to replace the magnetic switches with standard 3-pin or 5-pin mechanical switches, which allows the HE65 V2 TMR to move beyond a single gaming-focused setup, offering the flexibility to adapt between fast magnetic input and familiar mechanical feedback for typing, coding, and everyday productivity.

Refined Acoustics with Crystal-Inspired Design

Performance is only one part of the HE65 V2 TMR experience. Beneath each keystroke, a gasket-mounted structure works together with a four-layer acoustic system to create a deeper, more controlled sound profile. Paired with factory-lubed Creamy Jade magnetic switches, the keyboard delivers a clean, thocky sound within its compact layout.

The HE65 V2 TMR is available in black and white color options. Matte translucent PC keycaps pair with dynamic RGB lighting and per-key south-facing LEDs, creating a soft, layered glow across the compact 65% layout. Rather than overwhelming the desktop, the lighting diffuses through the keycaps and surrounding accents in a restrained way, adding atmosphere and immersion to the setup. Adjustable feet offer three typing angles, allowing the keyboard to remain comfortable across gaming, typing, and daily productivity.

Connected for Everyday Use

Alongside its competitive gaming performance, the HE65 V2 TMR is also built for everyday desktop flexibility. Wired, 2.4GHz wireless, and Bluetooth connectivity allow the keyboard to move smoothly between multiple devices.

A rotary knob provides direct control, offering quick and intuitive access to volume adjustment. EPOMAKER driver brings customization into one place, from key remapping and macro setup to RGB adjustment and advanced key customization features.

Price and Availability

The Epomaker HE65 V2 TMR is now available on the Epomaker official website, Amazon store, and AliExpress store. The keyboard is available for just $99.99 on the official website.

For more information, please visit:

Epomaker Official Website

Epomaker Amazon Store

Epomaker AliExpress Store

Contact us

agnes@epomaker.com

About us

Epomaker is short for Epoch of Makers. Our goals for our keyboards are three things: customizability, affordability, and high standards. We are a team composed of gamers, software engineers, product designers, and mechanical keyboard enthusiasts.

SOURCE: Epomaker Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/a-compact-layout-with-full-tmr-precision-epomaker-he65-v2-tmr-1187382