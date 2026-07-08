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WKN: A0JC1Z | ISIN: FR0010282822 | Ticker-Symbol: S4M
Stuttgart
08.07.26 | 21:55
134,80 Euro
-1,82 % -2,50
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
VUSION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VUSION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
134,10135,3023:01
134,80136,0022:00
Actusnews Wire
08.07.2026 18:23 Uhr
190 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Vusion - Half-Year Report on the Liquidity Contract

July 8, 2026 - Vusion (VU - FR0010282822), the global leader in AI-powered digitalization solutions for physical commerce, announces that, under the liquidity contract entrusted by VusionGroup to Natixis Oddo BHF, as at June 30, 2026, the following resources were recorded in the dedicated liquidity account:

  • 13,720 shares
  • €1,299,484.62

It is recalled that, when the contract was implemented on February 2, 2026, the following resources were recorded in the dedicated liquidity account:

  • 18,202 shares
  • €571,179.03

During the period from February 2, 2026 to June 30, 2026, the following transactions were executed:

  • 5,374 purchase transactions, representing 385,604 shares for an amount of €47,779,173.4
  • 5,148 sale transactions, representing 390,086 shares for an amount of €48,507,479.1

It is also recalled that the liquidity contract entrusted to BNP Financial Markets since February 3, 2025 was terminated on January 30, 2026, after market close.

Between January 2, 2026 and January 30, 2026, the following transactions were executed:

  • 288 purchase transactions, representing 19,015 shares for an amount of €2,959,269.16
  • 221 sale transactions, representing 12,507 shares for an amount of €1,935,566.44

The daily breakdown of transactions carried out during the first half of 2026 is set out in the appendix to this press release.

About Vusion

Vusion is the global leader in AI-powered digitalization solutions for physical commerce, serving over 350 major retail groups in the world.

The group develops technologies that bring together the Internet of Things (IoT), data, and artificial intelligence (AI) to power Connected Commerce - transforming physical stores into intelligent, efficient, and sustainable environments for retailers, associates, and shoppers. It provides stores with solutions for operational excellence, local ecommerce, data-driven commerce, and retail media & shopper experiences.

Through its integrated ecosystem, comprised of three layers, Vusion Intelligence, Vusion Connect, and Vusion Retail IoT, Vusion delivers the Artificial Intelligence of Things (AioT) for retail, helping the industry unlock higher performance, better experiences, and more responsible growth.

A pioneer in Positive Commerce, Vusion is committed to building a more sustainable, transparent, and human-centered retail future. The company supports the United Nations Global Compact initiative and has received a Platinum Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference for business sustainability ratings.

Vusion is listed in compartment A of Euronext Paris and is a member of the SBF120 Index.

Ticker: VU - ISIN code: FR0010282822 - Reuters: VU.PA - Bloomberg: VU.FP

www.vusion.com

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Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-99189-vusion-half-year-report-on-the-liquidity-contract-july-2026.pdf

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© 2026 Actusnews Wire
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