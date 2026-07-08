Firebird Selects Adag Group as Prime Consultant for Caucasus' First Large-Scale AI Supercomputing Facility

SAN FRANCISCO, CA AND YEREVAN, ARMENIA / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2026 / Adag Group, a North American data center and mission-critical infrastructure consultancy, today announced that it has been selected by Firebird, a U.S.-based AI cloud and infrastructure company, to serve as Prime Consultant for the design of the Caucasus' first and largest AI supercomputing facility.

The project represents a significant milestone in the development of advanced AI infrastructure in the region and will support the rapidly growing demand for high-performance computing capacity driven by artificial intelligence workloads.

Designed to scale beyond 100MW of IT capacity and accommodate up to 50,000 GPUs, the facility will provide the foundation for next-generation AI innovation, research, and enterprise adoption across emerging global markets.

A Major Step Toward the Future of AI Infrastructure

Firebird's project consists of a data hall capable of hosting thousands of Nvidia Blackwell GPUs, forming the foundation of a next-generation AI supercomputing platform. The facility is designed to expand to over 100MW of IT load and accommodate up to 50,000 GPUs, positioning it among the most ambitious AI infrastructure developments in the region.

The deployment is driven by Firebird's mission to build world-class AI infrastructure in emerging markets and democratize access to advanced AI computing, enabling innovation across research and enterprise in both the private and public sectors.

Adag Group Named Prime Consultant

As Prime Consultant, Adag Group will oversee comprehensive design, project management, construction administration, and commissioning services for the project.

Founded in Montreal, Canada in 2020, Adag Group specializes in high-performance, mission-critical infrastructure with a strong presence across Canada and the United States. The company is currently engaged in the deployment of more than 3GW of data center capacity across North America and Europe and is recognized for delivering innovative, sustainable infrastructure solutions on accelerated timelines.

"Adag Group brings deep expertise in mission-critical engineering, fast-paced delivery, and sustainable design," said Razmig Hovaghimian, Firebird's co-founder and CEO. "Their team understands the scale, precision, and reliability that AI supercomputing demands, and we are proud to partner with them on this transformative project."

Adag Group's approach emphasizes close alignment with client objectives, sustainable design principles, rigorous budget and schedule management, and continuous support throughout the project lifecycle.

"We are excited to begin this fruitful partnership with Firebird expanding in key new markets for much-needed technological capacity, and we are committed to delivering best-in-class services from design through to delivery of final construction of the project," said Kevork Kazanjian, CEO of Adag Group.

Building the Future of AI Infrastructure

By combining Firebird's vision for accessible AI computing with Adag Group's expertise in mission-critical infrastructure design and delivery, the project will help establish a foundation for AI innovation in the Caucasus region while supporting the growing global demand for advanced computing capacity.

About Firebird

Firebird is a U.S.-based AI cloud and infrastructure company focused on delivering secure, scalable, and globally accessible GPU infrastructure. The company is committed to democratizing access to advanced AI computing, enabling innovation across research, enterprise, and public-sector applications.

About Adag Group

Adag Group is a leading provider of data center engineering, consulting, and project delivery services across Canada and the United States. Specializing in data center design, project management, CFD analysis, commissioning, and procurement, Adag Group delivers sustainable mission-critical infrastructure solutions that meet the highest standards of performance, efficiency, and reliability.

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SOURCE: Adag Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/firebird-selects-adag-group-as-prime-consultant-for-caucasus-firs-1188187